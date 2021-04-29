Glastonbury festival site to offer family-friendly camping over summer

Steven Morris
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images</span>
There will be no bands, no sound systems and a noise curfew will come into force at 11pm. Glastonbury’s 2021 summer offering will be very different to normal years.

Because of Covid, Michael and Emily Eavis are not staging their usual world-shaking festival but instead setting up what they call a “tranquil, family-friendly campsite” at their Somerset farm.

On Thursday, a website went live announcing that over the summer holidays, part of Worthy Farm will be transformed into Worthy Pastures, with tickets going on sale at 10am on Saturday.

It is being billed as a chance to get “back to basics” with a range of unfurnished bell tents and scout tents available to hire for three-, four- and five-night stays.

There will be food traders, bars and a “village store” selling local produce and freshly baked bread.

People will be able to enjoy picnics in front of the iconic pyramid stage and watch the sun rise and set at the stone circle.

Cows on Glastonbury festival site at Worthy Farm
For the first time since 2019 the dairy cow herd at Worthy Farm will have company this summer. Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

But in a statement the festival said: “Please note that Worthy Pastures is not a party venue: there will not be any live music, sound systems will not be allowed and a noise curfew will be in place after 11pm. Instead, come for nature, fresh air, calm and tranquillity.”

Related: Glastonbury live-stream festival: Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka and Haim to perform

There will be showers, but those in search of the true Glastonbury vibe may be glad to hear that there will be compost toilets and no laundry facilities. The weather will dictate the abundance – or lack – of another Glasto staple, mud.

The experience will not be particularly cheap. At the more modest end, “Glastonbury bell” tents will be available at £425 for three nights while an eight-person scout tent will cost £1,125 for six nights over the August bank holiday weekend.

But it will be a respite for many. In its statement, the festival said: “After what has been a challenging year for so many, we’re so pleased to be able to provide the opportunity for our crew to do what they do best, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests back on to the farm. It will be a much-needed boost to morale all round!”

