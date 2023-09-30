Glastonbury Festival 2024 tickets rise to £360

Festival goers watch Guns 'n' Roses perform

Ticket prices for Glastonbury Festival next year will rise to £360.

It is a £20 increase from this year's event, which cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee - and a £75 hike from the price in 2022.

Fans will be able to buy ticket and coach travel packages on 2 November, and standard tickets on 5 November.

Festival goers will be charged £355 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £75 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.

These standard tickets will not include additional perks like glamping accommodation, paid for separately after tickets are obtained.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis made the pricing announcement on social media and said people would need to register in advance on the festival's website.

To purchase a ticket, members of the public must register on the Glastonbury's website by 17:00 GMT on 30 October.

Several major UK festivals have released prices for standard tickets next year - all of which are cheaper than Glastonbury:

Download - £275

Wireless - £259.25 (plus £3.25 booking fee)

Isle of Wight - £190 (plus £19 booking fee)

But Glastonbury is by far the biggest festival in the UK - hosted across the 900-acre site of Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Around 200,000 people attended concerts at this year's event, and a record 21.6 million watched TV coverage on the BBC.

It was headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Sir Elton John, who all took to Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage.

Other top artists filled the line-up, including rock band Queens of the Stone Age, and rapper Skepta.

Stages also hosted film screenings, speeches by politicians, and circus and theatre performances.

Despite a price increase of £70 between 2019, when tickets were sold for the 2020 concert, and last year, tickets for the 2023 event sold out in 61 minutes.

