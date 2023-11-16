Glastonbury festival 2024 – live updates: Tickets on sale today after registration error

The Glastonbury Festival 2024 ticket sale will take place today (16 November), after being delayed by two weeks due to an issue with registration.

A statement was posted to the Glastonbury website just hours before coach tickets were due to go on sale on Thursday 2 November.

“Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were,” the statement said.

“Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday 6 November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday 13 November.”

Tickets plus coach travel will now go on sale at 6pm GMT on Thursday 16 November, while general admission tickets will go on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday 19 November. Organisers have urged anyone hoping to buy a ticket to check their existing registration immediately or submit a new registration.

Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale today!

How to get Glastonbury Festival 2024 tickets today

Hello, and welcome back to our liveblog for the Glastonbury 2024 ticket sale!

After the hiccup with registration earlier this month, things should hopefully run smoothly this evening as coach tickets go on sale at 6pm.

Ahead of time, here are some top tips for getting tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024

• A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.

• The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury website at precisely 6pm on 2 November, or 9am on 5 November for general sale. So set your alarms!

• Money at the ready. Make sure your correct bank details, including the right billing address, and know the answers to any additional security questions you might be asked by your card issuer (this is likely if you’re buying multiple tickets). Accept the terms and conditions and make sure you complete the check out within the allocated time slot.

• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again.

• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.

