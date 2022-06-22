Glastonbury festival 2022: when is it, who’s playing and what to watch?

glastonbury festival 2022 dates when lineup headliners who performing when date how to get tickets

After a two-year, Covid-imposed hiatus, Glastonbury festival is once again returning to Worthy Farm in Somerset.

The largest greenfield festival in the world, Glastonbury tickets are highly sought-after, with concert goers having to register with a headshot photo before they can even buy a ticket.

Festival organisers released the line-up at the end of May, with set times revealed on Wednesday 1 June – perfect timing for those counting down the days until they see their favourite acts perform.

Whilst teen pop sensation Billie Eilish is set to make her debut headline performance (and become the youngest solo headliner in Glastonbury history), there are thousands of other acts across the weekend drumming up excitement.

Tickets are long sold out, and the festival's rigid policy means it's practically impossible to buy or tout from those no longer able to go.

Should you be one of the lucky ones who secured a ticket, we've got all your questions answered below – from who's playing to the history of Worthy Farm.

When is Glastonbury 2022?

Glastonbury festival is set to take place between 22 and 26 June 2022 in Pilton, Somerset, England.

The line-up and set times

The 2022 Glastonbury line-up of over 3,000 performers can be found on the festival's website.

The Pyramid stage's headliners include Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross and Lorde, while Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Primal Scream, Bicep and the Sugababes are among the other stages' main acts.

It's not all about the late-night performances, however, with Years and Years, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Koffee, Pa Salieu, Nina Kraviz and TLC all performing throughout the day at Glastonbury 2022.

The set times for the weekend festival can also be found on the Glastonbury website. Live performances will start as early as 10am, with some performers coming on as late as 5am.

Who are the headliners each day?

Friday 24 June will see Billie Eilish headline the Pyramid Stage, with Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar taking Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June's slots respectively. Diana Ross will fill the legends slot on Sunday.

Story continues

glastonbury festival 2022 lineup set times released music billie eilish pyramid stage headliner

How many stages will there be and what are they called this year?

There are seven main stages and almost 80 total performance areas at Glastonbury Festival.

The main stages include the Pyramid Stage; the Other Stage; the West Holts Stage; the John Peel Stage; the Park Stage; the Acoustic Stage and the Avalon Stage.

Other performance areas include Left Field; Arcadia; Sonic; Wow; Lonely Hearts Club; Firmly Rooted; Stonebridge Bar; The Rabbit Hole; Rabbit Hole's Funkingham Palace; Free University of Glastonbury; Glade; Glade Dome; Iicon; Genosys Sound System; NYC Downlow; The Meat Rack; The Temple; Totem; Totem Talks; The Rum Shack; Gas Tower; Truth Stage; Platform 23; The Sistxrhood; Flying Bus; The Salon Carousel; Blind Tiger; Small World Stage; Greenpeace; Greenpeace (Beam); Toad Hall; Speaker's Forum; Croissant Neuf; the Lizard Stage; the Mandala Stage; Circus Field; Circus Big Top; Outside Circus Stage; Juggling Tent; Crooner's Corner; Circus Central; The Pavement; Glebeland; the Astrolabe Theatre; the Summer House; the Gateway; Bella's Field; Cabaret; Sensation Seeker's Stage; Poetry and Words; Mavericks; A Little More Sensation; Walkabouts; Avalon's Cafe Stage; Babylon Uprising; BBC Music Introducing; Bread and Roses; Cineramageddon; Cornish Arms; Deluxe Diner; Glasto Latino; Pilton Palais Cinema; San Remo; Strummerville; the Bandstand; the Bug; the Rocket Lounge; Tolpuddle; Village Inn; William's Green; Kidzfield Big Top; Professor Panic's Puppet Arena; Storyteller's Lounge; Little Kidz Area; Make and Do Marquee; Muzikademy and the Kidz Field.

How many people attend Glastonbury festival each year?

Glastonbury is attended by around 200,000 people annually. In 1994, a record number of 300,000 people were at the festival.

glastonbury festival 2022 lineup set times released music pyramid stage headliners summer worthy farm somerset solstice

How to travel to Glastonbury festival?

Glastonbury Festival's website shares details of how festival-goers can make their way to the event. There are directions for how to reach Worthy Farm by coach, train, bus, bike, car, campervan, motorbike and air.

It is possible to simply be dropped off and collected from the festival, as well as there being a car share option.

According to the website, almost a third of ticket holders come to the festival grounds by coach, train or other public transport. The festival organisers also encourage travelling by bike in order to reduce the carbon footprint.

However, nationwide rail strikes set to happen on June 21, 23 and 25 set to disrupt festival-goers' plans of arriving by train.

Those choosing to drive to Glastonbury will need to register for a car parking pass, which must be stuck to the windscreen before reaching Worthy Farm.

It is always recommended to check the festival website before travelling for latest information. Once within 25 miles' range of the festival grounds, it is possible to tune into Worthy FM (87.7 FM) for traffic news.

Where and how did Glastonbury start?

Michael Eavis, co-creator of Glastonbury Festival, hosted the first-ever event – which was originally called Pilton Festival – after seeing Led Zeppelin perform at the 1970 Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music.

glastonbury festival 2022 lineup set times released music rolling stones pyramid stage headliner

Held the day after Jimi Hendrix died, over a two-day period, the original headliners for 1970 included The Kinks and Wayne Fontana – but they were replaced by T. Rex, Keith Christmas, Stackridge, AI Stewart and Quintessence.

Between 1970 and 1981, the festival was held intermittently and has gone ahead most years, bar a 'fallow year' at five-year intervals. This allows for the land, local population and organisers to have a break.

The pandemic meant that after the 2019 festival, there were two fallow years across 2020 and 2021.

The history of Worthy Farm

Worthy Farm is the location of Glastonbury Festival, having hosted the first event back in 1970. 1,500 people attended and tickets were priced at £1 – which included free milk from the farm.

In 1971 the festival became known as the Glastonbury Fair, with its dates moved to the time of the Summer Solstice –12,000 people attended and tickets were free. This was also the year the first Pyramid stage was constructed out of scaffolding and expanded metal covered with plastic sheeting.

The name was changed from the Glastonbury Fair to Glastonbury Festival in 1981, while the new Pyramid stage became a permanent structure, doubling as a cowshed and animal food store during the winter months.

david bowie glastonbury festival 2022 lineup set times released music pyramid stage headliner

Over the years, David Bowie; Lenny Kravitz; Muse; Shakira and Stevie Wonder have performed at Worthy Farm.

The festival has seen performers such as Lily Allen and The Streets’ Mike Skinner pay tribute to Michael Jackson as the news of the King of Pop's death spread throughout the farm in 2009 – while David Attenborough campaigned for climate change action from the Pyramid Stage in 2019, just two days after Extinction Rebellion’s Glastonbury procession from The Park to the Green Fields.

How to watch the festival from home, if you didn't get tickets

BBC Music will be presenting the best of what the festival has to offer across TV, radio, BBC Sounds, iPlayer and online. From the headline shows on the Pyramid Stage to the BBC Music Introducing stage showcasing new artists – all the iconic sets and memorable moments will be recorded for those at home to watch.

2022 is also the first year that the BBC will broadcast any music event in Ultra High Definition.

iPlayer's dedicated Glastonbury channel will launch on Thursday 23 June, streaming live performances, preview programmes and more across the four days.

How to get tickets to Glastonbury 2023

Both those lucky enough to secure tickets and those who sadly missed out for 2022 will be looking to know how to gain entry to the festival in 2023.

glastonbury festival 2022 lineup set times released music pyramid stage headliner

Exact dates of next year's festival are yet to be confirmed but it is expected to take place between 21-25 June 2023.

The first round of tickets usually go on sale in early October for the following year's event.

What has happened to the iconic Beat Hotel?

One of the symbols of Glastonbury used to include the iconic Beat Hotel. Originally opening as a small cocktail bar in 2011, it soon became known as one of the most popular venues at the festival.

Playing a range of music and reliably serving up drinks for festival-goers, it was a notoriously busy area of Worthy Farm.

However, founders Giles Looker, Nick Griffiths and Dan Baxter announced that 2019 was Beat Hotel's last year at Glastonbury, after the three friends decided they wanted a change. It was confirmed that the team would be back at Glastonbury spearheading a new venture: hotel, bar and stage San Remo.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.