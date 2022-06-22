Glastonbury: Fans descend on festival amid travel disruption

Fans have started setting up camp at the Glastonbury Festival site in Somerset

Glastonbury Festival opened its gates on Wednesday morning, amid travel disruption due to a rail strike across England, Scotland and Wales.

More than 200,000 music fans will descend on Worthy Farm for the 2022 event, headlined by Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.

But on Tuesday, only 20% of trains were running, and two more strikes are planned for Thursday and Saturday.

One fan, Sarah Hogg, says she is now "nervous" about taking the trip.

The 33-year-old from Newcastle had booked a seat on a train to London on Thursday morning, which would have got her there in time to catch a pre-booked coach to the festival.

But she's now going to have to leave after work on Wednesday evening to get the last train to London, where she'll then have to crash on a friend's sofa.

Sarah's slickly-planned journey has turned into a 24-hour endurance test, involving an extra day hanging around in London. "It's made me incredibly nervous about it and it's just added stress.

"It wasn't that long ago when they announced that this [strike] was all happening, at a point where everyone who's going to the festival had already planned how to get there.

"I'm not particularly happy about it, but come hell or high water I will get myself to Worthy Farm."

Is it worth the added stress and cost? "Of course," says the seven-time Glastonbury ticket-holder. "It's my favourite place on this planet."

The dispute between the rail union RMT and employers, over pay and redundancies, led to the biggest rail strike in decades being announced on 7 June.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has been urged to intervene to find a solution, while PM Boris Johnson has called on passengers to "stay the course", saying proposed reforms are in their interest.

Zahid Fayyaz, a solicitor from Brixton, has been to Glastonbury "five or six times" and he usually gets the train to Castle Cary, the closest station to the Somerset festival, on the Thursday.

Like Sarah, he bought his tickets in 2019 and kept hold of them, as the event's 50th anniversary celebrations were twice cancelled due to the pandemic.

Now that it's finally here, the McCartney fan and his friends will have to take an extra day off work, spend more cash and go the long way around in order to avoid disruption.

"It's annoying but I'm just going to stay positive at the moment," he says. "I'm generally supportive of the strike but I'd prefer it if it wasn't this week.

"It will cost me more, and it's going to take an extra two hours, but aside from this, I'll be fine. But other people won't be able to take time off work or afford the extra money."

Festival-goers arrived on Tuesday ahead of the gates opening on Wednesday morning

Allan Clifford, a teacher from Leeds, is still hoping to get to Glastonbury on Thursday but has had to rethink his plans.

He was a regular at the festival when he was younger and was looking forward to channelling his inner "hippy" once again in his 50s, but wasn't sure how he would get there because of the rail strikes.

That was until "a wonderful and generous person called Alice, who I've never met before, offered to let me hop in her car and drive down with her".

"What has happened is a lot of people getting online and organising car shares," he explains.

Allan Clifford had planned to get a train to the festival on Thursday but will now share a lift with someone he met online

He had been been worried that the strike would mean "the loss of a lot of my hard-earned money".

However, he says he still supports the RMT, despite his personal predicament.

One of the bands Allan had been looking forward to seeing, The Damned, were forced on Tuesday to cancel their headline slot at Glastonbury's Avalon Stage due to Covid, but he said he won't let that news dampen his spirits with 3,000 acts to choose from across the weekend.

This will now include The Kalush Orchestra, winners of the recent Eurovision Song Contest, for what will be the Ukrainian collective's first ever UK performance.

'A perfect storm'

At 07:00 on Wednesday, Travel Somerset reported it was taking 28 minutes to reach the festival site from Castle Cary station.

It said it expected travellers to take an hour from the A361/A39 Pipers Inn, and 28 minutes from the A37/A39 Rush Hill, while for those travelling from A303 Podimore to Pylle the journey would be 18 minutes.

Glastonbury is by no means the only major music event affected by the travel disruption this week though. The Rolling Stones will play at London's Hyde Park this weekend as part of its British Summer Time series, Green Day will perform in Huddersfield and London, and Ed Sheeran will walk out at Wembley Stadium.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers also have gigs in Manchester and London over the coming days.

The first of the 200,000 fans began queueing at Worthy Farm on Tuesday

Jon Collins, CEO of Live, which represents the UK's live music sector, is warning fans to beware of "severe delays and potential safety risks" when taking alternative routes.

"This is one of the biggest weekends of the year for live music fans, with Glastonbury and British Summer Time both taking place for the first time in three years," he says.

While his organisation does "recognise the legitimacy" of the strike action, Mr Collins stresses that the recently resurrected sector "is facing a perfect storm of fragile consumer confidence, rising costs, inflation and supply chain issues, meaning we frankly cannot take the impact of further strikes threatened this autumn".

