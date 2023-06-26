Glastonbury clean-up and getaway under way

Teams of volunteers have begun to clean-up the site

Thousands of people are heading home from the 53rd Glastonbury Festival, which ended on Sunday with a headline performance from Elton John.

Other festival headliners included Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses.

The clean-up is now under way as hundreds of volunteers help to remove rubbish from Worthy Farm and dismantle many of the stages.

Slow travel is expected in the area around the site as festival-goers leave.

The campsites around Worthy Farm are starting to empty.

As thousands of campers leave, the festival crew's recycling team is removing thousands of tonnes of waste to return the farm to its previous condition.

Festival organisers have urged people to take all their belongings and "love the farm, leave no trace".

People are leaving Glastonbury Festival after a weekend of music

It is the third time Andrew Duncan, from Sunderland, has been to the festival and he has been helping to pick up the litter with friends who call themselves "the wombles".

"It's been a great atmosphere and great camaraderie," he said.

"You come around the corner and you see all the rubbish and start doing it and by the time you finish you turn around and people are lying down where you've been because it just looks fantastic, it gives you a real sense of pride."

Andrew Duncan and his friends call themselves "the wombles"

As people head home, long queues have been seen as people line up for buses.

Those leaving the site by car are likely to face some delays with slow traffic on roads and congestion to the A37 from Shepton Mallet, and the A361 into Pilton, according to traffic monitoring service Inrix.

Large piles of rubbish are building as people leave the site