Glastonbury 2024 to be UK’s most expensive pop festival at £360

Glastonbury ticket prices have gone up by £20 to £360 and are now £100 more expensive than a night of top-rank Italian opera in the best seats at Covent Garden.

These standard tickets make June 2024’s Glastonbury the most expensive popular music festival on the market so far, and will not cover any additional perks, such as glamping accommodation. A top price ticket to see Verdi’s La Forza Del Destino at London’s Royal Opera House this month would set you back £245. A season ticket for a major football club, such as Arsenal, currently costs between £973 and £1,895. This year more than 200,000 people attended Glastonbury, with a record 21.6 milllion watching the BBC’s television coverage.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis announced the new price, which represents a £75 rise on 2022, and said those keen to buy should register in advance on the festival’s website by 5pm on 30 October. Fans saving up for the occasion will be able to buy coach travel packages on 2 November and standard tickets three days later, for an initial lay out of a £75 deposit. The balance is due in the first week of April.

So far prices already announced for rival events include the Download festival in Donington Park, which is charging £275. Wireless, in Finsbury Park, is priced at £259.25 (plus £3.25 booking fee) and the Isle of Wight is a more modest £190 (plus £19 booking fee).

