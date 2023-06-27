Glastonbury 2024: When is it, when do tickets go on sale, and who might headline?

Record crowds watched Sir Elton John close this year's Glastonbury Festival

The sun had barely gone down on Sir Elton John's headline slot at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on Sunday before festival fans started looking ahead to next year's event.

So here's a quick look at when it will take place, how to get tickets, and who could headline Glasto 2024.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When will it take place?

Organisers Michael and Emily Eavis are yet to confirm the dates, but on Monday, Glastonbury's Twitter account shared a picture of a bin carrying the words: "See you in 366 days."

That would mean it would run from Wednesday 26 June to Sunday 30 June 2024.

It makes sense, as the festival's traditional slot is usually the last weekend in June.

How to get a ticket

Firstly, wannabe Glasto-goers need to be registered - any registration since 2010 should still be valid - although registration does not guarantee you a ticket. Registration usually opens around October, with tickets going on sale in November.

Tickets for the 2023 festival cost £340 and sold out in just over an hour. Again, the price and on-sale dates have not been confirmed for 2024.

Returned and cancelled tickets are put back on sale nearer to the event, usually in March or April.

Potential headliners

Taylor Swift is one of the bookies' favourites to headline next year

Emily Eavis previously said they had "two female headliners" pretty much booked for next year, following this year's all-make big-hitters - Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Sir Elton.

Taylor Swift was due to play the Pyramid Stage in 2020, but the pandemic put paid to that. Her fans were sent into overdrive last week when she announced her tour dates for next year. And if you look closely there's a nice, Glasto-shaped gap in her schedule on Sunday 30 June, straight after two nights in Dublin.

Another US pop star, Lizzo, has been not-so-quietly working her way up the bill in recent years and warmed up the crowd for Guns N' Roses on Saturday with another high energy showing. "It felt frankly baffling that she wasn't headlining," wrote the Telegraph's critic Eleanor Hall.

Dua Lipa was one of the many big names rumoured to be appearing alongside Elton on Sunday, but that turned out not to be true. She hasn't played Glasto since she appeared in a new bands tent in 2017, but could 2024 see the Pyramid Stage go back to the Future Nostalgia?

Beyonce headlined in 2011, which at the time made her one of a only a handful of women to do have done so. She's currently on a world tour in support of her Renaissance LP and you wouldn't rule against a return to the biggest of stages, perhaps this time with husband Jay-Z in tow.

Rihanna's pregnancy reportedly ruled her out of the running for this year's Glasto - a festival she has remarkably never played - and given her explosive return to the live arena at this year's Super Bowl half-time show after giving birth to her first child, it's not out of the question for her to headline next June.

Another woman yet to play Worthy Farm is Madonna. And with her 40th anniversary Celebration Tour set to begin soon and continue into early next year, the Queen of Pop could be one to watch.

Spice Girl Mel C threw her band's name firmly into the mix over the weekend, but they are most likely to make their debut - with or without Victoria Beckham - in the Sunday afternoon "legends" slot, which has come to serve as an effective fourth Pyramid Stage headliner.

Story continues

Alongside two female evening headliners, that would leave room for one more, probably male-led Pyramid Stage headliner.

Harry Styles is another name in the mix

Like Mel C, 2017 headliners the Foo Fighters were in Glasto action this weekend, albeit in the guise of "mystery" band the Churnups. At the end of their early evening set, frontman Dave Grohl told fans: "If you guys come back, we'll come back... see you next year." It wasn't clear if he meant in Somerset or just the UK in general, but like Swift, the Foos have a Glasto gap in their newly-announced 2024 tour, which is currently due to end in Birmingham on 27 June.

Sam Fender is growing in stature by the month, having recently performed two dream stadium gigs at his beloved Newcastle United's St James' Park. He's set to headline Reading and Leeds festivals this year, so the UK's only bigger stage would be the Pyramid.

The 1975 headlined Reading and Leeds last year and have not played Glasto since 2016. The end of singer Matty Healy's heavily-rumoured, short-lived recent relationship with Swift might make things interesting, though.

After Harry Styles (another of Swift's formers beaus) swept the board at this year's Brit Awards and won a Grammy - adding critical acclaim to the former One Direction star's already established mass appeal - Worthy Farm becoming Harry's house could be a real crowning moment.

Finally, Lewis Capaldi formed a firm bond with the Glastonbury crowd when they united to help him finish his afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday. His difficulties led him to scrap all live shows "for the foreseeable future" to get his "mental and physical health in order". He'd surely be welcomed back to Glastonbury with open arms.