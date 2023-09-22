Emily Eavis confirms November 5 Glastonbury ticket sale date

Crowds at the Pyramid Stage at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (PA Archive)

Emily Eavis has confirmed that tickets for the much-anticipated Glastonbury 2024 will go on sale on November 5.

Though the information hasn’t yet been formally confirmed by the festival, Eavis posted the information on Instagram after posting a picture of the last hut remaining after the 2023 festival at Worthy Farm.

“Last piece left,” she posted, before user @markesmarston replied, “Need the ticket sale date, please!”

“Nov 5th,” Eavis replied. “All the info will be with you soon.” Tantalising.

Millions of people apply for Glastonbury tickets every year, but they’re infamously hard to get – last year, only 200,000 people managed to get them. But don’t let that put you off: just follow the steps below.

When will Glastonbury 2024 take place?

The date of next year’s Glastonbury Festival has not yet been announced.

However, the event traditionally takes place over the last weekend in June. As such, keep June 26-30 free in your 2024 diary.

When will Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 will go on sale on November 5, with coach tickets going live a few days earlier, as per usual.

You need to register to buy tickets and have until 5pm GMT on October 31 to submit your registration.

If you have registered in the past, it’s best to check your registration and upload a new photo if your existing one is more than two years old.

If you registered for Glastonbury before 2020, you will need to register again due to registrations before then having been deleted.

If you aren’t successful in buying tickets initially, there’s another chance to buy them in the re-sale. This is expected to take place towards the end of April 2024.

How much will Glastonbury 2024 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Glastonbury 2024 have not yet been announced. However, this year, a general admission full weekend ticket was £335 plus a £5 booking fee, so the price for next year is likely to be similar.

You can pay a £50 deposit for your ticket and then pay it off in instalments until the first week of April 2024, when the balance must be paid in full.

There’s also the option to buy a coach ticket with your ticket, which typically costs between £40 and £150 depending on your departure point.

How many people go to Glastonbury?

Approximately 210,000 fans attended the event this year, breaking the official attendance record of 2002, when 153,000 tickets were sold.

The largest number of visitors is thought to have been in 1994, when around 300,000 people turned up, many of whom were gatecrashers.

Where is Glastonbury held?

Glastonbury Festival is held on Worthy Farm, on a 900-acre site in the Vale of Avalon. That is the equivalent of more than 500 full-size football pitches.

Somerset Live reported that the festival site is more than 1.5 miles in length at its widest point and is surrounded by the “superfence” — an eight-kilometre-long perimeter fence. The fence, standing at more than four metres high, has unique features including an attached external roadway to prevent tunnelling, 45-degree overhangs to prevent climbing, and zero nuts and bolts to stop the fence from being tampered with.