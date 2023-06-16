Glastonbury 2023: Weather forecast, line-up and how to watch if you didn’t get tickets

Shape of things past: Glastonbury was soggy in 2016 - Warren Allott

Britain’s greatest music festival is just around the corner. Somerset’s Worthy Farm is a hive of last-minute activity. Soon the pennants will be hoisted and, from Wednesday, the usually quiet dairy farm will transform into the epicentre of the UK’s live entertainment scene for five days.

Bar one or two badly-kept secret gigs, the line-up has been announced. This year, Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns ‘N’ Roses lead the charge, with US rapper Lizzo holding her own among this heavy musical artillery. You can find the complete line-up here.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

What is the weather doing?

Glastonbury begins on Wednesday - Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Of course, the Glastonbury experience is as much determined by the weather as the acts. 2022’s festival was relatively dry, especially in comparison to the quagmires of yesteryear, and many will be hoping the current spell of fine sunshine continues.

The current seven-day forecast is looking pretty promising – Wednesday, the traditional day on which most punters arrive, is predicted to be warm with some showers in the afternoon with temperatures of around 26°C expected. The ground, though, may already be muddy as a thunderstorm is set to break the previous day.

How to watch?

Sunday night saviour: Elton John will round off the festival in style - ENRIC FONTCUBERTA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Didn’t get tickets? You’re not alone – tickets sold out in just six minutes.

Fortunately, you can keep up with the excitement via the BBC. The broadcaster has already confirmed fans can follow the festival with more than 40 hours of live video, including all the main sets, and 85 hours of live radio.

In addition, as with last year, you catch up with anything missed on the dedicated channel on BBC iPlayer. Footage will remain on the platform for 30 days afterwards, too.

And don’t forget the Telegraph’s Glastonbury live blog – the best place to find authoritative news, reaction and reviews.

Along with your horror stories, we want to hear - and see - your fondest memories from past years, whether it’s a story of a fleeting romance, a spellbinding performance or a bizarre experience of the kind that only the Glastonbury site can offer up.

Please share yours by filling out the form below.