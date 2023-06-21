Glastonbury 2023: Weather forecast, line-up and how to watch if you didn’t get tickets

Shape of things past: Glastonbury was soggy in 2016 - Warren Allott

Britain’s greatest music festival is here. Somerset’s Worthy Farm is a hive of activity. The pennants have been hoisted and the usually quiet dairy farm has transformed into the epicentre of the UK’s live entertainment scene for five days.

Bar one or two badly-kept secret gigs, the line-up has been announced. This year, Elton John, Arctic Monkeys (fingers crossed: singer Alex Turner’s laryngitis has forced the band to cancel a Dublin show) and Guns ‘N’ Roses lead the charge, with US rapper Lizzo holding her own among this heavy musical artillery. You can find the complete line-up here.

What is the weather doing?

Glastonbury begins on Wednesday - Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Of course, the Glastonbury experience is as much determined by the weather as the acts. 2022’s festival was relatively dry, especially in comparison to the quagmires of yesteryear, and many will be hoping the current spell of fine sunshine continues.

The current seven-day forecast is looking pretty promising – Wednesday, the traditional day on which most punters arrive, is predicted to be warm with some showers in the afternoon with temperatures of around 24°C expected. The ground, though, may already be muddy as a thunderstorm is set to break the previous day.

Who could the secret acts and surprise guests be?

As per tradition, Glastonbury organisers are keeping the details of a few unnamed special guests under wraps so, of course, festival fans have been trying to piece together any potential clues.

The main speculation surrounds Elton John’s headline set which will mark his first and last time performing at Worthy Farm. The pop star has been building anticipation for his final UK show by revealing that he will be bringing special guests to the Pyramid Stage. “I’ve got guests and I can’t tell you who they are,” he told Radio 2’s Scott Mills.

Britney Spears is among those rumoured to make an appearance alongside the Rocket Man singer on Sunday. Spears’s collaboration with Sir Elton on Hold Me Closer last year was her first musical release since the termination of her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

Britney Spears “going shopping in london” next week?



The same week #Glastonbury is on?



The same week Elton is performing and promised to bring out some massive guests?



Would be HUGE if she did, it’s been over 6 years since she performed! pic.twitter.com/XQ1i4PChFp — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) June 14, 2023

In a now-deleted Instagram post from June 7, the American pop star shared that she was “going to London next week to go shopping.” Could she be paying a visit to Worthy Farm on this trip to the UK? Fans certainly seem to think so. It’s been nearly five years since Spears performed live so a reunion with Sir Elton would be the perfect way to round off the Glastonbury weekend.

Who are The ChurnUps? The mystery band have a prime-time slot on the Pyramid Stage before Royal Blood on Friday evening so, naturally, ticket-holders have been trying to work out the unknown act’s identity. Theories initially centred on the newly-reunited Britpop band Pulp – if something is churned up it becomes pulp – but drummer Nick Banks put an end to the rumour, tweeting: “Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘Churnups’ band. Ok?”

The Foo Fighters are now widely believed to be the surprise act taking to the main stage. The rock band are back on tour after their drummer Taylor Hawkins died last year and there is a gap in their schedule between June 18 and July 8. Dave Grohl further fuelled rumours by posting a heartfelt note from the group – which has also been interpreted as a hidden message about Glastonbury with the frontman writing about “churning up these emotions together”.

For those hoping to witness Pulp’s return to the farm amid their first tour in over a decade, hope might not be entirely lost. A few slots have been left empty and although the Britpop titans have denied a link to the ChurnUps, there are reports they will be taking the hour-long 6pm slot on the Woodsies stage on Saturday.

Hozier is anticipated to fill the other secret act slot on the Woodsies stage on Friday from 7.30pm. The Take Me to Church singer, who is currently touring the UK with his new album, has performed at Glastonbury four times since 2014.

How to watch?

Sunday night saviour: Elton John will round off the festival in style - ENRIC FONTCUBERTA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Didn’t get tickets? You’re not alone – tickets sold out in just six minutes.

Fortunately, you can keep up with the excitement via the BBC. The broadcaster has already confirmed fans can follow the festival with more than 40 hours of live video, including all the main sets, and 85 hours of live radio.

In addition, as with last year, you catch up with anything missed on the dedicated channel on BBC iPlayer. Footage will remain on the platform for 30 days afterwards, too.

And don’t forget the Telegraph’s Glastonbury live blog – the best place to find authoritative news, reaction and reviews.

