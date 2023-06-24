Glastonbury 2023, Saturday live: Lewis Capaldi fans praise ‘hero’ singer after he apologises for vocal issues

Glastonbury continued in earnest on Saturday (24 June), with Rick Astley kicking off a Pyramid Stage line-up that today includes Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, and Guns N’ Roses.

Later, UK pop star Tom Grennan celebrated his second No 1 album with a sun-drenched set on the Other Stage, while Britney Spears sparked a fan frenzy ahead of Elton John’s headline performance on Sunday.

The night before, Arctic Monkeys took to the festival’s main stage, marking the third time the Sheffield-formed band have headlined the festival. And Brighton-based rock duo Royal Blood performed on the main stage three weeks after their controversial gig at BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in May. Read Jazz Monroe’s two-star review here.

Meanwhile, US rock band Foo Fighters were confirmed as mystery band “The Churnups”, as they raced onto the Pyramid Stage for a raucous set comprising their biggest hits.

The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Glastonbury 2023 highlights

Lewis Capaldi pranks the audience during his Pyramid Stage set

Fans support Lewis Capaldi after singer forced to cut his set short

Billy Nomates asks BBC to remove footage from iPlayer after wave of ‘personal abuse'

Too cool to love these acts 10 years ago? This year’s Glastonbury is for you

Full lineup and stage times for Glastonbury 2023

A lot of love for Lewis Capaldi after he was forced to cut his set early due to vocal trouble

18:59 , Roisin O'Connor

‘Stop f***ing crying'

18:50 , Roisin O'Connor

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi brought his signature sense of humour to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (24 June) at Glastonbury 2023.

The Grammy-nominated musician took to the main stage at Worthy Farm, Somerset, ahead of evening performances from US pop star Lizzo, and headliners Guns N’ Roses.

He played hits including his recent single “Forget Me”, from his No 1 album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, before which he managed to prank the audience into thinking his friend and co-writer Ed Sheeran was about to join him.

Singing 2019 single “Before You Go”, a ballad dedicated to his aunt, Capaldi found time to quip to the audience: “Stop crying. Stop f***ing crying.”

Full story:

Lewis Capaldi orders fan to ‘stop crying’ as he sings ‘Before You Go’ at Glastonbury

The Manic Street Preachers are about to play the Other Stage

18:45 , Roisin O'Connor

Meanwhile you’ve got Lizzo coming up on the Pyramid at 7.30pm, Ezra Collective at 7pm on West Holts, and a mystery set on the Park Stage at 7.45pm.

Full set times and stage performances here:

Glastonbury 2023: Full line up and stage times

If you’re not watching Lewis Capaldi...

18:09 , Roisin O'Connor

Go see The Pretenders, says producer/mixer extraordinaire David Wrench. Trust him, he has great taste (also me, because I’ve seen them twice this year and they were brilliant both times).

Raise your hand if you’ve felt personally victimised by Lewis Capaldi

17:58 , Roisin O'Connor

I fell for that prank before too, so don’t worry if you broke your neck to see if Ed Sheeran was coming out onto the stage. Oh, Lewis. As ever, his stage shows are half music, half comedy, as I said in my review of his Cardiff gig earlier this year.

Lewis Capaldi kicks off tour with a show that’s half music, half comedy – review

Look at the size of that crowd!

17:42 , Roisin O'Connor

Jesus, that’s a lot of people. Lewis is handling it like a champ, though, opening with recent single “Forget Me” (banger, I love it).

Lewis Capaldi to play the Pyramid Stage ahead of Lizzo and Guns N’ Roses

17:25 , Roisin O'Connor

Scotland’s finest, Lewis Capaldi, is about to take to the Pyramid Stage for the biggest show of his career to date. This slot comes after the release of his latest No 1 album, Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent. His last Glastonbury appearance was a glorious riposte to some criticism from Noel Gallagher... what’s he going to do this time?

An interesting thread on Arctic Monkeys last night, and some additional thoughts from yours truly

17:16 , Roisin O'Connor

Everyone’s still talking about that Arctics headline set last night, along with this thread, which many seem to think chimes in with why not everyone was happy about the performance.

While I’m pretty much 100% in agreement with the fact that most artists want to develop and change over time, and that often means changing up the live performances of their classic / best-known songs, I don’t believe that’s why last night didn’t go down so well with everyone.

I think the problem last night was the band seemed to suffer a palpable loss of energy about five songs in. There was a shift - you could see it on TV and there were mutterings in the audience at the same time. At points the band seemed to be going through the motions.

Maybe it was because Alex was still feeling under the weather, having only just recovered from acute laryngitist. As a longtime tonsillitis sufferer, I can sympathise with how unpleasant that is and guess that he wasn’t back to 100% by the time Arctics stepped onto the Pyramid Stage. Also, maybe it was because the band did the same set they’ve been doing on tour and so they treated it like another gig.

Either way, I think that’s the reason people felt let down and not because they didn’t play “Arabella” the way fans wanted. Artists also need to remember that only a fraction of people watching your festival set are diehard fans. The rest might know some of your music, others none at all. You need to work twice as hard to win them over, which includes playing “the hits”. Radiohead brought out “Creep” and “Paranoid Android” in 2017 (also their third time headlining). The Cure played “Lovecats” and “Friday I’m in Love” in 2019. And I don’t think that generosity and understanding that festivals are a unifying, community experience was quite there yesterday. That’s my two cents!

Secret Sparks fans, where you at

17:06 , Roisin O'Connor

Too cool to love these acts 10 years ago? This year’s Glastonbury is for you

17:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Adam White braves the festival crowds, toilets and ‘special guest’ rumours – Cate, Britney, Dua Lipa – for the first time since he was seven and finds Worthy Farm steeped in nostalgia

Too cool to love these acts 10 years ago? This year’s Glastonbury is for you

Britney Spears sparks fan frenzy over latest Instagram post

16:40 , Roisin O'Connor

Britney Spears’s Instagram activity has convinced some fans the American pop star is headed to Somerset for her Glastonbury Festival debut.

Rumour has it that Spears is one of Sir Elton John’s four guest collaborators, who will perform with the singer during his debut headlining performance this weekend.

Full story:

Britney Spears ‘drops multiple clues’ she’s en-route to Glastonbury

Rick Astley covers ‘Highway to Hell’ on drums during impressive Glastonbury set

16:20 , Roisin O'Connor

The full lineup and stage times for today

16:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Glastonbury 2023: Full line up and stage times

Amadou & Mariam are killing it on the Pyramid Stage

15:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Married Mali music legends Amadou & Mariam are generating infinite good vibes on the Pyramid Stage right now.

One fan writes: “They need to be a staple at every festival, their vibes are stupid good.”

Glastonbury fans think Paul McCartney might be one of Elton John’s surprise acts

15:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Speculation is rife over who Elton John could bring out for what will undoubtedly be a spectacular final headline show at Glastonbury.

My colleague Maanya spotted some fans who are convinced Sir Paul McCartney could be one of them.

Glastonbury fans think Paul McCartney might be one of Elton John’s surprise acts

Billy Nomates asks BBC to take down Glastonbury footage after wave of ‘personal abuse’

14:34 , Roisin O'Connor

Singer-songwriter Billy Nomates asked the BBC to remove footage of her Glastonbury 2023 set after being hit with a wave of online abuse.

The 33-year-old musician, real name Tor Maries, performed at the festival’s Park Stage on Friday afternoon (23 June).

However, after footage from her set was shared online, she was faced with a number of disparaging and abusive comments.

My colleague Louis Chilton reports:

Billy Nomates asks BBC to take down Glastonbury footage after ‘personal abuse’

13:15 , Louis Chilton

A guide to the most brutal set clashes this year – and some possible workarounds.

Of course, there’s always BBC iPlayer.

The 7 most brutal set clashes at Glastonbury 2023

13:00 , Louis Chilton

Just heard in the circus tent, per The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy...

Compère: “Who here was at the Arctic Monkeys last night?”

*Crowd cheers*

Compère: “Were they good?”

*Deathly silence*

Seems like the set was just as divisive in person as it was on TV...

Arctic Monkeys accused of ‘butchering’ Glastonbury set

12:45 , Louis Chilton

He’s reportedly joining Blossoms for an unannounced set this evening.

Aside from word of mouth, news about who the performers might be is often shared via the Twitter account @Secretglasto, which claims to notify followers of suspected performances a few hours before they start.

For a complete guide to all the secret sets at Glastonbury 2023, check out The Independent's guide here:

Glastonbury secret sets 2023: Rumours and how to find out who will play

12:23 , Louis Chilton

Astley is genuinely having the time of his life. And it’s obvious to everyone watching.

12:15 , Louis Chilton

Astley out on the Pyramid Stage now... and absolutely loving it

(BBC)

12:00 , Louis Chilton

Couple of on-the-ground tidbits from people at the festival:

Princess Beatrice was spotted in the DJ booth at the Rabbit Hole’s backstage party last night.

The compère at Woodsies just asked the crowd if they liked the change of name (the stage was formerly the John Peel stage), and was “loudly booed”.

The stage was renamed this year amid a controversy over the stage’s late namesake’s relationships with underage girls.

11:45 , Louis Chilton

Rick Astley on BBC Breakfast earlier. The “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer is heading onto the Pyramid stage in about 15 minutes.

He’s also rumoured to be playing a secret set this evening with Blossoms.

A “Rickastonbury” indeed...

11:31 , Louis Chilton

A flashback, for those feeling nostalgic.

The best performances in Glastonbury history:

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever

10:59 , Louis Chilton

Loads of people voicing support for Billy Nomates (real name Tor Maries) on social media after her statement.

Really puts into perspective the kind of harm that a vocal minority can wreck – her set seems to have gone down a storm with most people.

Non-Headline, headline act so far at Glastonbury is Billy Nomates, a force of nature & what a voice. Hopefully she gets noticed & a bigger stage after this amazing performance pic.twitter.com/b0hWgUkV1e — Simon Jacques (@JacqusieOT) June 23, 2023

10:29 , Louis Chilton

It’s the fashion roundup!

All the best looks from this year’s festival. Everything here from matching group outfits, to flower crowns, to... some kind of extravagant wingsuit.

See them all here...

Glastonbury 2023: All the best fashion at the biggest UK festival of the year

10:00 , Louis Chilton

In one of the more depressing turns of events at this years festival, yesterday afternoon’s set from avante garde musician Billy Nomates prompted a wave of “personal abuse” aimed at the musician online.

She’s been flooded with support this morning, from voices including Billy Bragg, Robin Ince and Edith Bowman.

Read more:

Billy Nomates asks BBC to take down Glastonbury footage after ‘personal abuse’

09:31 , Louis Chilton

What’s the weather looking like for the remainder of the festival?

Festivalgoers would be pleased to learn that the forecast is warm and mostly dry – and with only two days left to go, it’s hard to see any major changes from that.

Read more here:

A day-by-day guide to the weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival

09:02 , Louis Chilton

A clip from last night.

Did you catch the set on TV?

08:32 , Louis Chilton

For those wondering what’s on today, here’s a full breakdown of everything playing at Glastonbury.

Glastonbury 2023: Full line up and stage times

Read Jazz Monroe’s five-star review of Arctic Monkeys...

08:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Arctic Monkeys begin their Glastonbury Friday night headline set in darkness, an ominous pulse ringing across the rammed fields like an elevator ticking off levels in a Kubrick film. Alex Turner walks on in a severely unbuttoned white shirt and open suit jacket, his hair manicured like vintage Roy Orbison. The choice of opener – the gorgeously chilly, Portishead-esque “Sculptures of Anything Goes” – could not signal their transformation more clearly, nor their faith in the experimental bent of their latest two albums. Here is a song they could never have written last time they headlined Glastonbury, in 2013 – a bold choice that doubles as justification for their return, just two divisive albums later.

They move swiftly into the hyperspeed Brianstorm and a string of crowdpleasers such as “Don’t Sit Down ’Cos I’ve Moved Your Chair” – from 2009’s Humbug, and “Snap Out of It”, from 2013’s stratospherically popular AM – that show the depth of their catalogue. Turner is in strong voice, with no sign of the laryngitis that forced them to cancel a midweek show in Dublin and threatened, until the last minute, to derail tonight’s set.

Full review:

Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury was a masterclass in subversive showmanship – review

‘Just play your belters!’ - Arctics accused of butchering their Glastonbury set

07:30 , Roisin O'Connor

On the night, some fans were disappointed at the lack of songs from Arctic Monkeys’ earlier albums, including Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not and Favourite Worst Nightmare. This was their third time topping the bill at the legendary festival.

Arctic Monkeys accused of ‘butchering’ Glastonbury set

Royal Blood review, Glastonbury 2023: Rock duo’s chest-puffing doesn’t make up for these riskless songs

06:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Good morning! Why not start your day with a read of Jazz Monroe’s withering take on Royal Blood:

Royal Blood’s chest-puffing at Glastonbury can’t make up for riskless songs – review

Mosh pit erupts during Royal Blood’s 2023 Glastonbury set

04:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Still one of the best voices in music, Kelis does not disappoint at her first headline Glastonbury show

04:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Kelis delivers a sublime Glastonbury set that is more party than show – review

Relive the moment Emily Eavis opened the gates to Glastonbury Festival 2023

03:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Is Glastonbury happening next year, and how do I get tickets?

03:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Why yes, Worthy Farm will be opening its gates once more in 2024!

Co-organiser Emily Eavis has already confirmed that they have one, possibly two, headline acts in the bag.

For those keen-beans among you who want to know how you can get your hands on tickets for Glastonbury next year, here’s our handy guide:

How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024

Video: Glastonbury veteran showcases his quirky bike after arriving at festival

02:30 , Roisin O'Connor

See all the stage times for this year’s Glastonbury lineup

02:00 , Roisin O'Connor

The Glastonbury poster can be a tad overwhelming: so many great bands, so little time!

Fortunately, there’s a breakdown of sets according to each day / stage the acts are playing on.

Here it is!

Glastonbury 2023: Full line up and stage times

Drone footage shows how big Glastonbury really is

01:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Royal Blood review, Glastonbury 2023: Rock duo’s chest-puffing doesn’t make up for these riskless songs

01:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Royal Blood’s chest-puffing at Glastonbury can’t make up for riskless songs – review

Saturday 24 June 2023 00:48 , Roisin O'Connor

Kelis review, Glastonbury Festival 2023: A sublime, genre-hopping performance that is more party than show

Kelis delivers a sublime Glastonbury set that is more party than show – review

Wedding bells at Glastonbury 2023

Saturday 24 June 2023 00:30 , Roisin O'Connor

That’s me done for the night

Saturday 24 June 2023 00:26 , Roisin O'Connor

Thanks for following our liveblog this evening - I’ll be back tomorrow afternoon to guide you through the latest news, gossip, comment, reviews, pictures and video from Saturday at Glastonbury Festival.

Jazz’s take on Arctic Monkeys is expected any moment now - I’m as keen as you are to find out what he made of it.

Night for now!

The fans are getting restless

Saturday 24 June 2023 00:02 , Roisin O'Connor

After dragging out calls for an encore for 10 minutes, Arctics return with... another ballad. “I Wanna Be Yours.” Actually, Alex, the fans just want the hits. Come on, man, it’s a Glastonbury headline set, even Radiohead conceded to doing “Creep”. And don’t even get me started on Paul McCartney’s set last year. This, by comparison, is a real snoozefest.

Glastonbury 2023: Full line up and stage times

Friday 23 June 2023 23:50 , Roisin O'Connor

Your full guide to the festival’s mammoth line up, including headliners Arctic Monkeys and Elton John, plus major draws such as Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and Lana Del Rey

Glastonbury 2023: Full line up and stage times

Apparently the Ancient Futures tent is where it’s at

Friday 23 June 2023 23:45 , Roisin O'Connor

Ben Bryant, one of our on-site team, says it’s all kicking off away from the Pyramid Stage.

“Nothing but vibes,” he says of the Ancient Futures tent, sharing a video clip that shall never see the light of day. Just because I’m scarred for life doesn’t mean you need to be, too.

‘Let’s leave the past behind’ - Alex Turner

Friday 23 June 2023 23:36 , Roisin O'Connor

(PA)

Maybe I spoke too soon

Friday 23 June 2023 23:27 , Roisin O'Connor

OK, so I love Arctic Monkeys - nowhere near as much as my colleague, Jacob, but a fair bit. But things have definitely slowed down to a somewhat sluggish pace, I think. We’ve had the hits, sure, but all relatively sedate renditions, perhaps with the exception of “Brianstorm”. I wonder if it has something to do with Alex Turner’s vocal chords still being on the sore side, but also, he does tend to switch it up at their live shows.

On to “Do I Wanna Know?”

How fans are reacting to the Arctics’ set on social media

Friday 23 June 2023 23:07 , Roisin O'Connor

Foo Fighters thank Glastonbury festival-goers after Churnups set

Friday 23 June 2023 23:04 , Roisin O'Connor

This is shaping up to be one of the Arctics’ finest shows in years

Friday 23 June 2023 22:57 , Roisin O'Connor

I know we were all worried, but wow, what a spectacular return to Worthy Farm for the Arctic Monkeys. Perhaps there’s a slight strain to Alex Turner’s voice, but it’s barely perceptible as he croons his way around “Cornerstone” and “Arabella”, then hollers on hits including “Teddy Picker” and “Brianstorm”. The band are superb, responding to one another with near-psychic precision.

Royal Blood review, Glastonbury 2023: Rock duo’s chest-puffing doesn’t make up for these riskless songs

Friday 23 June 2023 22:37 , Roisin O'Connor

Two stars for Royal Blood’s Pyramid Stage set from Jazz Monroe, OUCH.

Sandwiched between a surprise Foo Fighters set and headliners Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood take to the Pyramid stage Friday night in second billing – a milestone, or stumbling block, for any great band. But the stakes are higher still for the West Sussex duo, as they emerge from an international incident at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, when singer Mike Kerr lashed out against a “pathetic” crowd that failed to appreciate their rock bona fides, before flouncing off stage with middle fingers raised.

The vainglorious outburst was rooted in the authenticity fetishism that is at the heart of every argument about rock’s supremacy – which explains its intrigue, and hilariousness, to a streaming-era audience that is broadly unfactional and genre-agnostic. Then again, in an age of asinine, media-friendly posturing, it was so uncalculated as to be almost admirable – a rare case of a band whipping up a PR storm, in these enlightened times, not by patronising pop-star women or consorting with far-right provocateurs, but through the old-fashioned medium of being a bit of a dick.

Full review:

Royal Blood’s chest-puffing at Glastonbury can’t make up for riskless songs – review

Sheffield’s finest due on the stage any minute now

Friday 23 June 2023 22:28 , Roisin O'Connor

Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured.

This was Sparks’s Glastonbury debut?!

Friday 23 June 2023 22:10 , Roisin O'Connor

I can’t believe this was Sparks’s first ever performance at Glastonbury, is that right?! That’s what Russell seemed to say just now. Twenty-six albums in, proving that you don’t have to achieve everything you want in life before you hit 30.

Read The Independent’s review of Arctic Monkeys’ latest album, The Car

Friday 23 June 2023 21:55 , Roisin O'Connor

We’ve got Jazz Monroe reviewing the Arctics’ set tonight, but Mark Beaumont, also on site, offered his take on their most recent album, The Car.

Have a read here:

Alex Turner’s persona gives Arctic Monkeys’ The Car its charm - review

Some time to kill until Arctics?

Friday 23 June 2023 21:39 , Roisin O'Connor

You’ve got about 40 mins before Arctic Monkeys take to the Pyramid Stage as Friday’s headliners for Glastonbury 2023. I’d strongly advise you - should you be watching from home - to switch over to the Park Stage where Sparks are playing an absolutely electrifying set.

Pink cowboy hats are the order of the day

Friday 23 June 2023 21:22 , Kate Hutchinson

Cowboy hats a la Britney 2003 and Beyoncé 2023 are a big style moment at Glastonbury this year.

Here are Jess 30, Sinead 31, Rhi 31, and Morwana 28 from Bristol, who coordinated their outfits for the weekend.

“It’s pink day today,” they say. And in homage to the ultimate Y2K couple, Britney and Justin, no doubt: “Tomorrow is double denim.”

Here’s hoping they can manifest Britney herself to join Elton on tkkhe Pyramid on Sunday, too.

On Fridays we wear pink: Y2K fashion at Glastonbury (Kate Hutchinson/The Independent)

Always a fan of Ben Thatcher’s ridiculous drum solo

Friday 23 June 2023 21:01 , Roisin O'Connor

... the musical equivalent of a “ludicrously capacious bag”.

Foo Fighters perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023

Friday 23 June 2023 20:55 , Roisin O'Connor

How to watch Glastonbury live from home

Friday 23 June 2023 20:51 , Roisin O'Connor

If you’ve someone managed to find our liveblog but not the BBC’s livestream of Glastonbury, well, here you go:

How to watch Glastonbury live on TV this weekend

Royal Blood take to the Pyramid Stage, with drummer Ben Thatcher sporting an Arctic Monkeys T-shirt

Friday 23 June 2023 20:20 , Roisin O'Connor

Here they are, the UK’s sulkiest rock band! Kidding, Royal Blood are sounding very good this evening, and no surprise. When they’re not throwing tantrums, I reckon they’re probably one of the best live bands around, and they’re proving that right now. I’m enjoying drummer Ben Thatcher’s Arctic Monkey’s shirt, more so than the cheesy schtick where he pretends to be intimidating. He’s actually very chill in person.

Those chugging riffs frontman Mike Kerr grinds out are going down a storm. I would have loved a few more women on the main stage (headlining, preferably), but I’d never say Royal Blood were a poor choice for this slot. So far they’re absolutely smashing it.

Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Friday 23 June 2023 (BBC)

Mike Kerr has an appetite for self-destruction

Friday 23 June 2023 20:05 , Roisin O'Connor

As he discussed in this great interview by Mark Beaumont, who’s actually probably at the Pyramid Stage this very moment to see Royal Blood’s set (10 minutes to go).

Have a read, why don't you:

Video: Arctic Monkeys soundchecking ahead of their Pyramid Stage headline slot tonight

Friday 23 June 2023 19:53 , Roisin O'Connor

The award for stickiest performer goes to...

Friday 23 June 2023 19:45 , Isobel Lewis

Chvrches’ frontwoman Lauren Mayberry, currently drenched in fake blood in the blazing sun at the Other stage (overheard: at least people asking, ‘Is it Churches or Chuh-vurches’). It’s Churches, dear ones.

Flashback to Royal Blood’s most controversial performance

Friday 23 June 2023 19:38 , Roisin O'Connor

Royal Blood are taking to the Pyramid Stage in around 45 minutes, ahead of headliners Arctic Monkeys.

Now, I think Royal Blood are fantastic live, so I was surprised (and disappointed) when Mike Kerr threw a little strop onstage last month because the audience at BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend didn’t pass his rock litmus test.

Here’s what went down:

Royal Blood frontman storms off stage after swearing at BBC Radio 1 crowd

Dave Grohl dedicates ‘Everlong’ to Taylor Hawkins

Friday 23 June 2023 19:11 , Roisin O'Connor

Ooft, it always gets me, still, at any mention of Taylor Hawkins, which just happened as Dave dedicated “Everlong” to him. I’ve said this many times before but he really was the most wonderful guy, and you didn’t need to be the biggest Foo Fighters fan to appreciate that.

Taylor Hawkins performs during a Foo Fighters gig (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Dave Grohl brings out his daughter Violet for ‘Show Me How'

Friday 23 June 2023 18:53 , Roisin O'Connor

Grohl suffered not one but two losses in recent years, his bandmate/friend Taylor Hawkins, and his mother, Virginia Grohl, a teacher and one of the biggest influences on the frontman’s life.

I was really moved by the Foos’ last album, But Here We Are, especially this particular track. You can check out my review here:

Foo Fighters’ new album But Here We Are is a poignant reflection on grief – review

Dave Grohl: ‘We’re not good at secrets’

Friday 23 June 2023 18:43 , Roisin O'Connor

“You guys f***ing knew it was us this whole time!” Dave Grohl jokes with the audience. “We’re not good at secrets.”

Telling the audience they look “beautiful”, he remarks: “We got one hour so we’ve gotta pack it in.”

My well-placed source tells me after “My Hero” we’re gonna get “Show Me How”, “Best of You” and “Everlong”.

Is that a Beatle we spy....?

Friday 23 June 2023 18:41 , Roisin O'Connor

A well-placed source tells me Paul McCartney is watching the Foos from the wings on the Pyramid Stage...

And the award for worst-kept secret goes to...

Friday 23 June 2023 18:37 , Roisin O'Connor

The sheer obviousness that Glastonbury’s mystery Pyramid Stage band The Churnups were, in fact, Foo Fighters, was such that I almost convinced myself it was all a big red herring. Was Rick Astley about to Rick-Roll us all? Were The Churnups another band entirely?

But no, it was the Foos, led by a beaming Dave Grohl as they rushed out onto the main stage at Worthy Farm, Somerset, and blasted through an adrenaline-pumping set of their biggest hits, including “Learn to Fly” and “The Pretender”.

Whatever you might think of the Foos, you can’t deny they put on one hell of a show. And kudos to their new drummer, Josh Freese, who is going hell-for-leather in his UK festival debut with the band. I imagine everyone will be thinking of the late Taylor Hawkins tonight. I reckon he’d approve of this.

Foo Fighters just tweeted...

Friday 23 June 2023 18:09 , Roisin O'Connor

Is everyone ready to find out who The Churnups are?

Friday 23 June 2023 18:07 , Roisin O'Connor

I reckon we’re going to be REALLY surprised... naaaat. We all know who it is. RIGHT?

A No 1 album for Tom Grennan ahead of his Glastonbury Festival debut!

Friday 23 June 2023 17:44 , Roisin O'Connor

Tom Grennan has gone and bagged his second No 1 album with What Ifs and Maybes, right before he performs his first ever set at Glastonbury Festival tomorrow (Saturday 24 June).

“Number 1! Honestly, this means the world,” Tom told OfficialCharts. “This is an album that looks forward to the future, forward to life. I want this to be your album that you listen to, an album that gives you the determination and power to be who you want to be and do what you want to do. Thank you so much to everybody who’s bought and listened to the album, it means the world to me. I could cry, I’m so happy. Thank you so much, here’s to many more!”

Hopefully you caught my newsletter this morning, which included a brief natter with Tom about what to expect from his set tomorrow. If you missed it, shame on you, sign up to Now Hear This https://www.independent.co.uk/independent-premium#newsletters

‘Kendall in the wind’: Our favourite flags at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Friday 23 June 2023 17:40 , Roisin O'Connor

I love a good pun, me, and there are few better places to spot them than on the flags waving at Glastonbury Festival.

My fab colleague Annabel has done a roundup of the best ones so far:

‘Kendall in the wind’: Our favourite flags so far at Glastonbury 2023

Sharleen Spiteri supports Emily Eavis over all-male Glastonbury 2023 headliners

Friday 23 June 2023 17:36 , Roisin O'Connor

Sharleen Spiteri, frontwoman of the Scottish rock band Texas, appeared to address the controversy surrounding the all-male headliners at this year’s Glastonbury. When she revealed Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys as the headliners joining Elton John on the Pyramid Stage this weekend, Eavis told The Guardian that there was a “pipeline problem” preventing women from making it to headline status.

“We’re trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed,” she said. “This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board.”

She said the 2024 festival should see two women headline, including one already confirmed and one “close” to being confirmed.

Performing on the Pyramid Stage, Spiteri said Eavis was a “huge supporter” of women and suggesting anything otherwise was “not cool”.

Maisie Peters got her witch’s broom back!

Friday 23 June 2023 17:22 , Roisin O'Connor

Maisie Peters has revealed a fan returned a witch’s broom from another performance to her at Glastonbury.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter made her debut on the Pyramid Stage at Worth Farm, Somerset on Friday.

Her performance coincides with the release of her second album The Good Witch today.

When asked about being handed a broom on stage by the BBC, Peters said: “I did a gig earlier this week in Kingston (at Pryzm) and I asked everyone: ‘If anyone is going to Glastonbury’.

“And when a girl (came) and said: ‘She is’, I gave her a broom.

“And (I said) ‘Try and get this back to me. Just try’. And she did.. What a legend.”

Press Association

Show me a more euphoric set closer than ‘Cut to the Feeling'

Friday 23 June 2023 17:17 , Isobel Lewis

I challenge you to find a more euphoric set closer than Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Cut to the Feeling”, with the pop star also getting the biggest singalong of the festival so far (unsurprisingly) with her 2012 mega hit “Call Me Maybe”.

Heat health warning issued in parts of the UK as temperatures set to hit 32 degrees

Friday 23 June 2023 17:05 , Roisin O'Connor

Another heat health warning has been issued for parts of the UK heading into the weekend as temperatures are expected to soar to 32C.

The UK Health and Safety Agency and the Met Office have put the warning in place from 9am on Friday to 9am on Monday, covering most of England.

The warning covers the South East, South West, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London.

Full details:

Heat health warning issued for parts of the UK on Glastonbury weekend

Who is Louise Verneuil, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner’s girlfriend?

Friday 23 June 2023 16:57 , Roisin O'Connor

Arctic Monkeys are due to perform at Glastonbury tonight (Friday 23 June), with frontman Alex Turner recovered enough from his bout of laryngitis to hit the Pyramid Stage.

Fans rejoiced over clues that the band would go ahead with the show, despite the musicians cancelling a show in Dublin earlier this week due to Turner’s condition.

One of the clues came from Louise Verneuil, who is dating Turner. She posted a cryptic Instagram Story showing herself travelling in a car in a white tank top and layered gold necklaces, and wrote: “Go Glasto.”

Here's what we know about the French musician:

Who is Louise Verneuil, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner’s girlfriend?

Spotted: Spencer Matthews being told to join the right queue

Friday 23 June 2023 16:46 , Roisin O'Connor

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews didn’t look too happy at being asked to join the concessions queue, according to our on-site sources.

He’s previously admitted to trying to skip queues at the airport, so I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s what he was up to here.

Sorry Spence, no greasing palms this time!

Spencer Matthews at Glastonbury 2023 (The Independent)

Carly Rae Jepsen is giving us the pop euphoria we need on the Other Stage

Friday 23 June 2023 16:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Carly Rae Jepsen, most stans will agree, is frequently overlooked as one of the best pop acts around. Yet you wouldn’t think that to see the rammed fields at the Other Stage, where she’s sashaying and shimmying her way through some of her biggest and brightest hits. Go on Carly!

Carly Rae Jepsen plays The Other Stage at Glastonbury (BBC)

Mapped: Inside the Glastonbury 2023 site

Friday 23 June 2023 16:26 , Roisin O'Connor

Here's your full guide of the Glastonbury 2023 site

Mapped: Inside the Glastonbury 2023 site

My favourite flag of Glastonbury 2023 so far?

Friday 23 June 2023 16:06 , Roisin O'Connor

This absolute belter, spotted by our very own Jacob Stolworthy:

And it seems to me you lived your life like a... #Glastonbury23 pic.twitter.com/uibTEJMojw — Jacob Stolworthy (@Jacob_Stol) June 23, 2023

Spotted: Dave Grohl backstage on the Pyramid Stage!

Friday 23 June 2023 15:52 , Roisin O'Connor

Adding more fuel to rumours that mystery band The Churnups are, in fact, US rock act the Foo Fighters, is this sighting of frontman Dave Grohl hanging out on the Pyramid Stage today.

You can see the Arctic Monkeys’ giant mirrorball behind him. Surely this is the last bit of proof we need that the Foos are the Churnups?! They’re due to perform just before Royal Blood, at 6.15pm.

Look who is currently back stage setting up.. pic.twitter.com/bKBYW79inI — Richard (@richwoodywood) June 23, 2023

LA duo Fleetmac Wood is the closest you’ll get to hearing Fleetwood Mac at Glastonbury

Friday 23 June 2023 15:46 , Kate Hutchinson

Stonebridge Bar, the dancey pearl of the Park, is one in one out for killer LA duo Fleetmac Wood, the finest purveyors of Fleetwood Mac remixes. This might still be the closest chance everyone will get to hearing them at Glasto with their celebrated lineup. And a rave version of “The Chain” to boot.

Read our interview with The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie

Friday 23 June 2023 15:36 , Roisin O'Connor

Earlier this year, Mark Beaumont (currently on site at Worthy Farm) wrote an incredibly moving interview with Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds, who just closed their Glastonbury set with the inevitable “Three Lions”, Broudie’s football anthem with Frank Skinner and David Baddiel.

Have a read here:

The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie: ‘I had to rebuild myself’

Dave Grohl sighting at Worthy Farm – confirmed!

Friday 23 June 2023 15:22 , Nicole Vassell

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been spotted at Glastonbury, further stoking rumours that the band will make a surprise appearance on stage tonight.

A mysterious band called The ChurnUps are scheduled to perform on the Pyramid Stage tonight and many are convinced that they are the Foo Fighters under an alias.

A Foo Fighters fanpage tweeted a photo of Grohl on-site on Friday afternoon:

REVIEW: FLO at the Woodsies stage

Friday 23 June 2023 15:09 , Isobel Lewis

FLO more than earning the Destiny’s Child comparisons in a set packed with tight harmonies and soaring riffs, girl band co-ordinated outfits and sexy-as-hell dance moves.

Also treated us to a cover of Jamelia’s “Superstar” and some retro chairography, which is always a win in my eyes – bring back chairography!

FLO on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury, day 3 (BBC)

ICYMI: Gatecrashers have been digging tunnels to enter Glastonbury festival illegally

Friday 23 June 2023 15:05 , Nicole Vassell

You can’t get into Glastonbury without a ticket – but the demand to be a part of the Worthy Farm fun is so high that some people are trying to get in by sneakier means.

While some people have been digging “Great Escape-style” tunnels, others have been using grappling hooks to enter the festival without paying.

Peony Hirwani has the full story:

Gatecrashers have been digging tunnels to enter Glastonbury Festival illegally

FLO take on the Woodsies stage

Friday 23 June 2023 14:45 , Nicole Vassell

Oh hey FLO! The three-piece R&B group, made of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, are currently on the Woodsies stage, marking their Glastonbury debut.

FLO on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury, day 3 (BBC)

Friday 23 June 2023 14:37 , Nicole Vassell

We’re back with Flag Watch 2023 – spotted by Adam White, here’s a flag emblazoned with the McLovin ID card from Superbad.

And just underneath, there’s a second flag with the phrase “Flags Sold Here” – a flag and a savvy piece of marketing all in one.

McLovin flag at Glastonbury day 3 (Adam White)

REVIEW: Alabaster de Plume on the Park Stage

Friday 23 June 2023 14:26 , Nicole Vassell

Over at the Park Stage, jazz shaman Alabaster de Plume begins with a strong missive that involves thanking the audience and inviting them to leave their ego behind.

“Here you are and I see you and I get the f**k over myself…,” says the saxophonist, whose angular spiritual explorations are a necessary and often intense balm for Friday afternoon. “I love that you’re here and you’re exactly who you are… it’s a tough world to live in and you are living.”

That sort of hippie talk may raise eyebrows but if you choose to go along with him, his radical acceptance rituals of drums, chunky bass, existential intoning, and sometimes romantic, sometimes squalling sax can be more than rewarding, as it is the beating sunshine today.

Carly Rae Jepsen set to make her Glastonbury debut: ‘This is in the elite class’

Friday 23 June 2023 14:15 , Nicole Vassell

For most music artists, there’s no stage more coveted than one at Glastonbury.

Carly Rae Jepsen will make her debut there on the Other Stage this afternoon, and she has spoken out about her excitement for the gig.

Speaking ahead of her set at 3.45pm, the “Call Me Maybe” hitmaker said the opportunity to perform at Glastonbury is “one of those bucket list, lifetime experiences”.

Maanya Sachdeva has the full story:

Carly Rae Jepsen calls Glastonbury debut ‘bucket list’ moment

REVIEW: Maisie Peters on the Pyramid Stage

Friday 23 June 2023 14:13 , Adam White

“This song is about my terrible terrible terrible taste in men,” Peters laments at the midpoint of her Pyramid Stage set, which gets by on pure pop-punk bravado. “Who’s the rock star now?” she yells to the crowd at the climax of pretentious artiste kiss-off “Not Another Rockstar”.

The teens in the crowd go wild. Peters is still only 23, and her banter is a bit of a tell (“Who here is already wasted!?”), but there’s a sweetness to her energy — like a high school prom queen who would never dare shove a geek in their locker.”

Maisie Peters performs on the Pyramid Stage on Friday afternoon at Glastonbury 2023 (BBC)

Peters’ second album, The Good Witch, is out today – you can read The Independent’s four-star review here.

If you’re reading this, drink some water

Friday 23 June 2023 14:10 , Nicole Vassell

Glastonbury’s official Twitter page has shared a reminder for everyone on the site to keep drinking water, available at more than 800 points around the festival.

“A reminder that all of our water is drinking water, and we have 800+ taps with the same quality water as your taps at home,” a tweet reads, adding: “Please refill your bottles for free throughout the Festival to stay hydrated!”

And if you’re not at Worthy Farm and reading this from elsewhere, consider this your reminder to get some water in you anyway – it’s good for you!

How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024

Friday 23 June 2023 14:00 , Nicole Vassell

If you’re already feeling envious of everyone at Worthy Farm right now, here’s your how-to for getting tickets to next year’s festival.

How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s warm Glastonbury welcome

Friday 23 June 2023 13:40 , Nicole Vassell

It’s not all about the music at Glastonbury – on Friday, there was a panel discussing women’s rights and Iran at the left field tent.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was one of the panellists, and she was met with applause when she came to the stage.

(Getty)

(Getty)

A tight squeeze

Friday 23 June 2023 13:20 , Nicole Vassell

The Independent’s Isobel Lewis is at Worthy Farm and says she’s noticed more of a cramped crowd this year, compared to previous times.

She says: “Not sure if it’s just an ‘early in the festival’ thing, but feeling a lot more crowded this year than recent ones – walkways often hard to move through, nobody could get near Example at Glade yesterday, which is right by a major walkway. “

Lewis continued: “Might just be because there were minimal acts on yesterday/this morning but Ben Howard was equally rammed, people were cutting through the campsites to avoid paths.”

Festival-goers listen to Mike Skinner perform on Day 2 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 (Getty Images)

Festival freshness

Friday 23 June 2023 13:05 , Nicole Vassell

When at Glastonbury, you have to be innovative with ways to stay cool and fresh.

Festival-goers often don’t have the luxury of popping for a full shower session when things get sweaty... so sometimes, a handheld one will have to do.

(AFP/Getty)

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website