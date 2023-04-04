When are Glastonbury 2023 payments due? Deadline dates for the upcoming festival

Glastonbury (BBC/PA) (PA Media)

Glastonbury is less than three months away, and for music fans who were lucky enough to get their hands on tickets the first time around, the time to pay has arrived.

Glastonbury festival will take place from June 21 until June 25, with the lineup featuring Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, Christine and the Queens, Lewis Capaldi, Maneskin, Manic Street Preachers, Wizkid, and Blondie.

The payment window is open for a week–festival goers have to pay their balance by the deadline or else their ticket will get refunded.

Find out below when you need to pay, and what happens if your plans have changed since you booked your ticket.

When is the deadline to pay for Glastonbury?

The deadline to pay the £285 plus £5 booking fee per ticket is at 23.59pm on Friday, April 7.

If the balance isn’t paid by this deadline, £25 will be refunded to the card used to purchase the tickets, and a £25 admin fee will be retained.

Can you pay for your group’s Glastonbury tickets together?

You can pay for up to six tickets together as long as you have all paid a deposit and all have the same ticket type. You’ll need everyone’s registration number and postcode.

What if someone in your group is no longer going to Glastonbury?

If you’re no longer going with someone you originally booked with, you can all pay your balances separately.

However, if someone in your group is no longer going, tickets are not transferable.

Instead, the person who is no longer going can get a refund of £25 and their ticket will be put back on general sale in the ticket resale.

What if you can no longer go to Glastonbury?

If you can no longer make it to the festival, you can get a refund of £25. You can either wait up to seven working days of the payment deadline, or you can contact See Tickets via their Customer Service Portal.

If someone else placed a deposit for you, the refund will be returned to their card.

Additionally, if you cancel a ticket and coach travel option, an admin fee of £40 will be retained.