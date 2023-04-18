Glastonbury 2023: Resale dates confirmed, everything you need to know

(ES composite)

Spring is well and truly upon us, and lucky Glastonbury ticket holders will be getting more and more excited about the approach of the five day festival of music, fun and festivities at the end of June.

Glastonbury 2023, which runs from June 21 to 25, features a stellar line-up, including headliners Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys, as well as other huge names such as Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Fatboy Slim and more.

Glastonbury released their line-up poster

The balance payment week began on April 1 (no joke), and holders should have paid the balance by April 7 to fully secure their ticket to one of the best festivals in the world.

The deadline has now passed for those who booked tickets in November, and now its time for those who were unlucky the first time to have another crack at things.

If you’re reading this, you’re likely to have been in a situation many of us have experienced – waking up bright and early during winter for the festivals notorious See Tickets Sunday, opening the site on multiple devices, entering a new dimension of browser refresh and still not getting through until everything is gone.



Missing out may well have ruined your weekend – but hope is not yet lost. Another chance to do it all over again is edging closer.

The festival has now announced the dates that the resale will take place, with festival itself drawing ever closer.

So put these dates in your calendar, and get ready to grab every device in your household once more.

Here’s everything you need to know in the run-up to the big resale:

When is the resale?

See Tickets is Glastonbury’s official partner, and the only place you should trust when looking to purchase tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be found HERE - they will be available on the confirmed dates and times.

See Tickets are the only ticket patner of Glastonbury. Please do not attempt to buy anywhere else.

What’s changed in the booking process?

Those who are booking tickets will not be asked to put their payment details in immediately — instead, once you have submitted your order request, you will recieve a confirmation email within three hours of the sale closing. Following that, you must pay off your order within 24 hours, or your booking will be cancelled.

What ticket options will there be?

Ticket + Coach package will go on resale, as well as the general admission tickets. As usual, Ticket + Coach options are sold on a Thursday evening and general admission on a Sunday morning.

Will payment have to be made in full?

Yes. With the festival a mere two months away, if you weren’t one of the lucky ones to secure a ticket during the November release, this means you will have to pay up the full amount for the ticket – there and then.

That means £335 plus £5 booking fee – totalling £340 for a general admission ticket. That will need to be paid on the spot.

For Ticket + Coach options, the coach ticket needs to be paid on top of the £340 ticket total.

Glastonbury 2023 coach prices

The exact prices vary as per location — as these are Glastonbury’s official coaches, we will have to wait for confirmation of prices nearer the time.

Can you swap a Ticket + Coach ticket to general admission?

Simple answer – no. You cannot switch a Ticket + Coach for general admission or vice versa. If you can’t travel by coach, you will have to cancel your ticket.

Be aware, cancelling your coach ticket also cancels your festival ticket.

Can you book a car park ticket or campervan/caravan ticket if you’ve bought a Ticket + Coach?

Also no.

As you’ll be travelling by coach, the campervan/caravan tickets are not available. These are only available as an add-on to general admission tickets.

Wil you have to travel by coach if you book a Ticket + Coach option?

Yes. Getting your festival ticket is dependent on you getting the coach as you will be given it when you board. You MUST get the specific coach that you’ve booked, in order to get your ticket. The festival adives you book a coach somewhere feasible for you to get to in time for your booking, so you don’t miss it!

Can you book Ticket + Coach options from multiple destinations in one booking?

No, You can only purchase tickets from one destination per booking, so if you’re booking for two people, make sure you can both get to the destination you choose.

What happens if I can’t book my desired location for Ticket + Coach?

Naturally, with such demand for the resale, certain locations for coach and ticket packages will sell out quickly. If a message comes up that says “Tickets not available” when you click your desired option, it’s likely you’re too late!

Have a look for other locations, but make sure whichever location you pick is accessible to you, as you will have to make it in time for your coach.

What is the maximum tickets you can get as a group in resale?

The crowd watch soul singer Diana Ross fill the Sunday teatime legends slot on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset

General admisison tickets are distributed at a maximum of four per group during resale, rather than the maximum of six in the main sale in winter.

Ticekt + Coach options are limited to two per order.

Are your chances of getting a ticket better in the resale?

It’s complicated.

There are pros and cons to the resale that can make the experience better and worse for you than the main release.

In resale, you’re battling against fewer people which means the site works better. However, you’re also competing for many fewer tickets than the main sale, meaning the resale sells out much quicker.

Reddit users in the Glastonbury resale forum have reported tickets selling out within 10 to 15 minutes in previous years.

That said, the payment in full factor may be enough to put off some from trying, so it’s worth a go if you don’t want to miss out on the festival this year — and have a spare £340 to hand.

Is there a resale for accommodation too?



Yes, there is! If you’re lucky enough to get a ticket in the resale, there will also be a resale for pre-erected tents, tipis, and campervan passes – you can only book the accommodation if you already have a festival ticket.

As always, See Tickets is Glastonbury’s official partner, and is the only place to trust for tickets and accommodation.

Following previous years, pre-erected tents are located on the Worthy View and Sticklinch fields. Organisers say these accomodation options are suitable for those who would like to enter and leave the festival with nothing but their bags.

If this sounds like you – it might be worth a look.

When is the resale for the accommodation?

The resale date for accomodation is Thursday April 27 at 12pm BST.

Be warned – demand for pre-pitched tents and caravan passes is extremely high.

How much would this cost?

The cost will vary depending on what you want to buy, but prices for a pre-pitched tent on Worthy View start from £400 for a two-person classic scout-style tent. More details can be found here.