Glastonbury 2023 – live: Foo Fighters rock out on the Pyramid Stage ahead of Royal Blood and Arctic Monkeys

US rock band the Foo Fighters were confirmed as mystery band “The Churnups” at Glastonbury Festival on Friday (23 June), as they raced onto the Pyramid Stage for a raucous set comprising their biggest hits.

Rumours that the Foos were behind the secret set intensified on Friday afternoon, after frontman Dave Grohl was spotted hanging around the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys fans are breathing a sigh of relief after Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis confirmed Alex Turner will be able to perform tonight (Friday 23 June).

The frontman of the Sheffield rock band had been suffering from a bout of acute laryngitis, but is well enough to take to the Pyramid Stage this evening. This will mark the third time the band have headlined the festival.

Friday will see performances across the festival’s various stages from pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen, avant-garde pop-rock duo Sparks, electronic band Hot Chip, rock duo Royal Blood, and Nigerian singer Wizkid.

The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Glastonbury 2023 highlights

Full lineup and stage times for Glastonbury 2023

REVIEW: Maisie Peters on the Pyramid Stage

30,000 steps a day and ‘Glasto Lip’: What it’s like to work at Glastonbury Festival

Emily Eavis confirmes Arctic Monkeys will play on Pyramid Stage tonight: ‘They’re on'

Hozier to play secret set on the Woodsies stage - full details

Dave Grohl brings out his daughter Violet for ‘Show Me How'

18:53 , Roisin O'Connor

Grohl suffered not one but two losses in recent years, his bandmate/friend Taylor Hawkins, and his mother, Virginia Grohl, a teacher and one of the biggest influences on the frontman’s life.

I was really moved by the Foos’ last album, But Here We Are, especially this particular track. You can check out my review here:

Foo Fighters’ new album But Here We Are is a poignant reflection on grief – review

Dave Grohl: ‘We’re not good at secrets’

18:43 , Roisin O'Connor

“You guys f***ing knew it was us this whole time!” Dave Grohl jokes with the audience. “We’re not good at secrets.”

Telling the audience they look “beautiful”, he remarks: “We got one hour so we’ve gotta pack it in.”

My well-placed source tells me after “My Hero” we’re gonna get “Show Me How”, “Best of You” and “Everlong”.

Is that a Beatle we spy....?

18:41 , Roisin O'Connor

A well-placed source tells me Paul McCartney is watching the Foos from the wings on the Pyramid Stage...

And the award for worst-kept secret goes to...

18:37 , Roisin O'Connor

The sheer obviousness that Glastonbury’s mystery Pyramid Stage band The Churnups were, in fact, Foo Fighters, was such that I almost convinced myself it was all a big red herring. Was Rick Astley about to Rick-Roll us all? Were The Churnups another band entirely?

But no, it was the Foos, led by a beaming Dave Grohl as they rushed out onto the main stage at Worthy Farm, Somerset, and blasted through an adrenaline-pumping set of their biggest hits, including “Learn to Fly” and “The Pretender”.

Whatever you might think of the Foos, you can’t deny they put on one hell of a show. And kudos to their new drummer, Josh Freese, who is going hell-for-leather in his UK festival debut with the band. I imagine everyone will be thinking of the late Taylor Hawkins tonight. I reckon he’d approve of this.

Foo Fighters just tweeted...

18:09 , Roisin O'Connor

Is everyone ready to find out who The Churnups are?

18:07 , Roisin O'Connor

I reckon we’re going to be REALLY surprised... naaaat. We all know who it is. RIGHT?

A No 1 album for Tom Grennan ahead of his Glastonbury Festival debut!

17:44 , Roisin O'Connor

Tom Grennan has gone and bagged his second No 1 album with What Ifs and Maybes, right before he performs his first ever set at Glastonbury Festival tomorrow (Saturday 24 June).

“Number 1! Honestly, this means the world,” Tom told OfficialCharts. “This is an album that looks forward to the future, forward to life. I want this to be your album that you listen to, an album that gives you the determination and power to be who you want to be and do what you want to do. Thank you so much to everybody who’s bought and listened to the album, it means the world to me. I could cry, I’m so happy. Thank you so much, here’s to many more!”

Hopefully you caught my newsletter this morning, which included a brief natter with Tom about what to expect from his set tomorrow. If you missed it, shame on you, sign up to Now Hear This https://www.independent.co.uk/independent-premium#newsletters

‘Kendall in the wind’: Our favourite flags at Glastonbury Festival 2023

17:40 , Roisin O'Connor

I love a good pun, me, and there are few better places to spot them than on the flags waving at Glastonbury Festival.

My fab colleague Annabel has done a roundup of the best ones so far:

‘Kendall in the wind’: Our favourite flags so far at Glastonbury 2023

Sharleen Spiteri supports Emily Eavis over all-male Glastonbury 2023 headliners

17:36 , Roisin O'Connor

Sharleen Spiteri, frontwoman of the Scottish rock band Texas, appeared to address the controversy surrounding the all-male headliners at this year’s Glastonbury. When she revealed Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys as the headliners joining Elton John on the Pyramid Stage this weekend, Eavis told The Guardian that there was a “pipeline problem” preventing women from making it to headline status.

“We’re trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed,” she said. “This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board.”

She said the 2024 festival should see two women headline, including one already confirmed and one “close” to being confirmed.

Performing on the Pyramid Stage, Spiteri said Eavis was a “huge supporter” of women and suggesting anything otherwise was “not cool”.

Maisie Peters got her witch’s broom back!

17:22 , Roisin O'Connor

Maisie Peters has revealed a fan returned a witch’s broom from another performance to her at Glastonbury.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter made her debut on the Pyramid Stage at Worth Farm, Somerset on Friday.

Her performance coincides with the release of her second album The Good Witch today.

When asked about being handed a broom on stage by the BBC, Peters said: “I did a gig earlier this week in Kingston (at Pryzm) and I asked everyone: ‘If anyone is going to Glastonbury’.

“And when a girl (came) and said: ‘She is’, I gave her a broom.

“And (I said) ‘Try and get this back to me. Just try’. And she did.. What a legend.”

Press Association

Show me a more euphoric set closer than ‘Cut to the Feeling'

17:17 , Isobel Lewis

I challenge you to find a more euphoric set closer than Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Cut to the Feeling”, with the pop star also getting the biggest singalong of the festival so far (unsurprisingly) with her 2012 mega hit “Call Me Maybe”.

Heat health warning issued in parts of the UK as temperatures set to hit 32 degrees

17:05 , Roisin O'Connor

Another heat health warning has been issued for parts of the UK heading into the weekend as temperatures are expected to soar to 32C.

The UK Health and Safety Agency and the Met Office have put the warning in place from 9am on Friday to 9am on Monday, covering most of England.

The warning covers the South East, South West, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London.

Full details:

Heat health warning issued for parts of the UK on Glastonbury weekend

Who is Louise Verneuil, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner’s girlfriend?

16:57 , Roisin O'Connor

Arctic Monkeys are due to perform at Glastonbury tonight (Friday 23 June), with frontman Alex Turner recovered enough from his bout of laryngitis to hit the Pyramid Stage.

Fans rejoiced over clues that the band would go ahead with the show, despite the musicians cancelling a show in Dublin earlier this week due to Turner’s condition.

One of the clues came from Louise Verneuil, who is dating Turner. She posted a cryptic Instagram Story showing herself travelling in a car in a white tank top and layered gold necklaces, and wrote: “Go Glasto.”

Here’s what we know about the French musician:

Who is Louise Verneuil, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner’s girlfriend?

Spotted: Spencer Matthews being told to join the right queue

16:46 , Roisin O'Connor

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews didn’t look too happy at being asked to join the concessions queue, according to our on-site sources.

He’s previously admitted to trying to skip queues at the airport, so I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s what he was up to here.

Sorry Spence, no greasing palms this time!

Spencer Matthews at Glastonbury 2023 (The Independent)

Carly Rae Jepsen is giving us the pop euphoria we need on the Other Stage

16:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Carly Rae Jepsen, most stans will agree, is frequently overlooked as one of the best pop acts around. Yet you wouldn’t think that to see the rammed fields at the Other Stage, where she’s sashaying and shimmying her way through some of her biggest and brightest hits. Go on Carly!

Carly Rae Jepsen plays The Other Stage at Glastonbury (BBC)

Mapped: Inside the Glastonbury 2023 site

16:26 , Roisin O'Connor

Here’s your full guide of the Glastonbury 2023 site

Mapped: Inside the Glastonbury 2023 site

My favourite flag of Glastonbury 2023 so far?

16:06 , Roisin O'Connor

This absolute belter, spotted by our very own Jacob Stolworthy:

And it seems to me you lived your life like a... #Glastonbury23 pic.twitter.com/uibTEJMojw — Jacob Stolworthy (@Jacob_Stol) June 23, 2023

Spotted: Dave Grohl backstage on the Pyramid Stage!

15:52 , Roisin O'Connor

Adding more fuel to rumours that mystery band The Churnups are, in fact, US rock act the Foo Fighters, is this sighting of frontman Dave Grohl hanging out on the Pyramid Stage today.

You can see the Arctic Monkeys’ giant mirrorball behind him. Surely this is the last bit of proof we need that the Foos are the Churnups?! They’re due to perform just before Royal Blood, at 6.15pm.

Look who is currently back stage setting up.. pic.twitter.com/bKBYW79inI — Richard (@richwoodywood) June 23, 2023

LA duo Fleetmac Wood is the closest you’ll get to hearing Fleetwood Mac at Glastonbury

15:46 , Kate Hutchinson

Stonebridge Bar, the dancey pearl of the Park, is one in one out for killer LA duo Fleetmac Wood, the finest purveyors of Fleetwood Mac remixes. This might still be the closest chance everyone will get to hearing them at Glasto with their celebrated lineup. And a rave version of “The Chain” to boot.

Read our interview with The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie

15:36 , Roisin O'Connor

Earlier this year, Mark Beaumont (currently on site at Worthy Farm) wrote an incredibly moving interview with Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds, who just closed their Glastonbury set with the inevitable “Three Lions”, Broudie’s football anthem with Frank Skinner and David Baddiel.

Have a read here:

The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie: ‘I had to rebuild myself’

Dave Grohl sighting at Worthy Farm – confirmed!

15:22 , Nicole Vassell

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been spotted at Glastonbury, further stoking rumours that the band will make a surprise appearance on stage tonight.

A mysterious band called The ChurnUps are scheduled to perform on the Pyramid Stage tonight and many are convinced that they are the Foo Fighters under an alias.

A Foo Fighters fanpage tweeted a photo of Grohl on-site on Friday afternoon:

Dave Grohl at Glastonbury right now



📷 @richwoodywood pic.twitter.com/AB6TyHXhCa — Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) June 23, 2023

REVIEW: FLO at the Woodsies stage

15:09 , Isobel Lewis

FLO more than earning the Destiny’s Child comparisons in a set packed with tight harmonies and soaring riffs, girl band co-ordinated outfits and sexy-as-hell dance moves.

Also treated us to a cover of Jamelia’s “Superstar” and some retro chairography, which is always a win in my eyes – bring back chairography!

FLO on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury, day 3 (BBC)

ICYMI: Gatecrashers have been digging tunnels to enter Glastonbury festival illegally

15:05 , Nicole Vassell

You can’t get into Glastonbury without a ticket – but the demand to be a part of the Worthy Farm fun is so high that some people are trying to get in by sneakier means.

While some people have been digging “Great Escape-style” tunnels, others have been using grappling hooks to enter the festival without paying.

Peony Hirwani has the full story:

Gatecrashers have been digging tunnels to enter Glastonbury Festival illegally

FLO take on the Woodsies stage

14:45 , Nicole Vassell

Oh hey FLO! The three-piece R&B group, made of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, are currently on the Woodsies stage, marking their Glastonbury debut.

FLO on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury, day 3 (BBC)

14:37 , Nicole Vassell

We’re back with Flag Watch 2023 – spotted by Adam White, here’s a flag emblazoned with the McLovin ID card from Superbad.

And just underneath, there’s a second flag with the phrase “Flags Sold Here” – a flag and a savvy piece of marketing all in one.

McLovin flag at Glastonbury day 3 (Adam White)

REVIEW: Alabaster de Plume on the Park Stage

14:26 , Nicole Vassell

Over at the Park Stage, jazz shaman Alabaster de Plume begins with a strong missive that involves thanking the audience and inviting them to leave their ego behind.

“Here you are and I see you and I get the f**k over myself…,” says the saxophonist, whose angular spiritual explorations are a necessary and often intense balm for Friday afternoon. “I love that you’re here and you’re exactly who you are… it’s a tough world to live in and you are living.”

That sort of hippie talk may raise eyebrows but if you choose to go along with him, his radical acceptance rituals of drums, chunky bass, existential intoning, and sometimes romantic, sometimes squalling sax can be more than rewarding, as it is the beating sunshine today.

Carly Rae Jepsen set to make her Glastonbury debut: ‘This is in the elite class’

14:15 , Nicole Vassell

For most music artists, there’s no stage more coveted than one at Glastonbury.

Carly Rae Jepsen will make her debut there on the Other Stage this afternoon, and she has spoken out about her excitement for the gig.

Speaking ahead of her set at 3.45pm, the “Call Me Maybe” hitmaker said the opportunity to perform at Glastonbury is “one of those bucket list, lifetime experiences”.

Maanya Sachdeva has the full story:

Carly Rae Jepsen calls Glastonbury debut ‘bucket list’ moment

REVIEW: Maisie Peters on the Pyramid Stage

14:13 , Adam White

“This song is about my terrible terrible terrible taste in men,” Peters laments at the midpoint of her Pyramid Stage set, which gets by on pure pop-punk bravado. “Who’s the rock star now?” she yells to the crowd at the climax of pretentious artiste kiss-off “Not Another Rockstar”.

The teens in the crowd go wild. Peters is still only 23, and her banter is a bit of a tell (“Who here is already wasted!?”), but there’s a sweetness to her energy — like a high school prom queen who would never dare shove a geek in their locker.”

Maisie Peters performs on the Pyramid Stage on Friday afternoon at Glastonbury 2023 (BBC)

Peters’ second album, The Good Witch, is out today – you can read The Independent’s four-star review here.

If you’re reading this, drink some water

14:10 , Nicole Vassell

Glastonbury’s official Twitter page has shared a reminder for everyone on the site to keep drinking water, available at more than 800 points around the festival.

“A reminder that all of our water is drinking water, and we have 800+ taps with the same quality water as your taps at home,” a tweet reads, adding: “Please refill your bottles for free throughout the Festival to stay hydrated!”

And if you’re not at Worthy Farm and reading this from elsewhere, consider this your reminder to get some water in you anyway – it’s good for you!

💦 A reminder that all of our water is drinking water, and we have 800+ taps with the same quality water as your taps at home. Please refill your bottles for free throughout the Festival to stay hydrated! pic.twitter.com/CPeIjZQJsO — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 23, 2023

How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024

14:00 , Nicole Vassell

If you’re already feeling envious of everyone at Worthy Farm right now, here’s your how-to for getting tickets to next year’s festival.

How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s warm Glastonbury welcome

13:40 , Nicole Vassell

It’s not all about the music at Glastonbury – on Friday, there was a panel discussing women’s rights and Iran at the left field tent.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was one of the panellists, and she was met with applause when she came to the stage.

(Getty)

(Getty)

A tight squeeze

13:20 , Nicole Vassell

The Independent’s Isobel Lewis is at Worthy Farm and says she’s noticed more of a cramped crowd this year, compared to previous times.

She says: “Not sure if it’s just an ‘early in the festival’ thing, but feeling a lot more crowded this year than recent ones – walkways often hard to move through, nobody could get near Example at Glade yesterday, which is right by a major walkway. “

Lewis continued: “Might just be because there were minimal acts on yesterday/this morning but Ben Howard was equally rammed, people were cutting through the campsites to avoid paths.”

Festival-goers listen to Mike Skinner perform on Day 2 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 (Getty Images)

Festival freshness

13:05 , Nicole Vassell

When at Glastonbury, you have to be innovative with ways to stay cool and fresh.

Festival-goers often don’t have the luxury of popping for a full shower session when things get sweaty... so sometimes, a handheld one will have to do.

(AFP/Getty)

Ben Howard on the Other Stage: ‘Musically tight but rather lifeless'

12:52 , Nicole Vassell

Ben Howard played the late morning slot on the Other Stage today, in what’s considered the start of the festival’s musical performances.

Yet spirits weren’t exactly high, with the excitement of fans in the crowd apparently “waning” as the set went on.

Jacob Stolworthy says: “For Glasto, the 11.30am slot on the Other Stage is an opportunity to set the tone for what’s to come – if Ben Howard’s performance is anything to go by, this year’s Glasto will be musically tight but rather lifeless. The Hives or Lightning Seeds, who are following on the same stage, would have been a much better choice.”

Ben Howard prepares for the Other Stage (Ben Howard / Instagram)

12:37 , Nicole Vassell

We’re on flag watch over at Ben Howard’s set at The Other Stage – 10 points to whoever’s holding this “Kendall in the Wind” one, in honour of the Succession fan favourite.

Kendall in the Wind flag at Glastonbury 2023, day 3 (Jacob Stolworthy)

How to watch Glastonbury on TV: Channel, start time and everything you need to know

12:20 , Nicole Vassell

Though Glastonbury is the UK’s biggest festival, boasting a capacity of 210,000 attendees this year, there are many more people who were unsuccessful in their bids to get tickets.

But even if you can’t be there in person, BBC have your back with the next best thing with back-to-back live coverage.

Megan Graye has the full scoop on how to watch Glastonbury on TV:

How to watch Glastonbury on TV: Channel, start time and everything you need to know

WATCH: A drone view that shows at how big Glastonbury really is

12:00 , Nicole Vassell

When people tell you just how mammoth the Glastonbury Festival site is... believe them.

The Pyramid Stage, pre-Friday performances

11:50 , Nicole Vassell

Here’s the view of the Pyramid Stage from not so long ago – we have a feeling that when Arctic Monkeys hit the stage at 10.15pm, the crowd will be a little more filled out...

Pyramid Stage on Friday morning (Jacob Stolworthy)

Hozier to play secret set on the Woodsies stage

11:36 , Nicole Vassell

Surprise, surprise – Hozier has announced that he’ll perform a not-previously-announced set on Friday evening.

Earlier this morning, the Irish singer-songwriter, full name Andrew Hozier-Byrne, said that he will be the surprise act at 7.30pm on the Woodsies stage, previously named the John Peel stage.

The “Take Me to Church” vocalist said he is “thrilled” to be performing at the festival again in a “not-so-secret set”.

Hozier (Getty Images)

Queuing in an orderly fashion

11:10 , Nicole Vassell

As festival-goers get the day started, there are lines already for food and toilet facilities.

Check out these pictures from our guy on the ground, Adam White...

People queuing for food at Glastonbury Festival, day 3 (Adam White)

People queuing for the toilets at Glastonbury Festival, day 3 (Adam White)

Listen: Arctic Monkeys soundcheck ahead of headline performance at Glastonbury

11:00 , Nicole Vassell

Arctic Monkeys fans got a small taste of the show to come later tonight, as the band were heard doing a sound check ahead of their headline Pyramid Stage slot.

Our very own Jacob Stolworthy caught them checking “Snap Out of It” and “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Listen below:

Emily Eavis confirmes Arctic Monkeys will play on Pyramid Stage tonight: ‘They’re on'

10:53 , Nicole Vassell

Emily Eavis, Glastonbury’s co-organiser, has confirmed that the Arctic Monkeys headline set on the Pyramid Stage will go ahead as planned tonight.

Broadcasting from the grounds of the festival at Worthy Farm, Zoe Ball asked during her BBC Radio 2 show if the band were still set to play, and Eavis replied “they’re on”, which was welcomed with applause.

Check out the full story below:

Emily Eavis confirms Arctic Monkeys will play at Pyramid Stage tonight

WATCH: Glastonbury veteran showcases his quirky bike after arriving at festival

10:16 , Nicole Vassell

Glastonbury is definitely the place to find fun novelties – including a bike adorned with sunflowers that shoots bubbles.

Steve Apelt, 60, first attended the festival 40 years ago. As a Glasto veteran, he’s seen the festival undergo many changes in four decades – but still calls it “the most beautiful thing on the planet”.

Arctic Monkeys fans rejoice over clues the band will play at Glastonbury after all

09:45 , Nicole Vassell

The clues that Arctic Monkeys will indeed make their third headline appearance on the Pyramid Stage tonight are mounting up – and fans are thrilled.

Maanya Sachdeva has the full story:

Arctic Monkeys fans rejoice over clues band will play at Glastonbury after all

Glastonbury’s Friday line up in full

09:30 , Peony Hirwani

Glastonbury 2023 is officially open for business, with huge acts including Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo and Queens of the Stone Age hitting the stages at Worthy Farm, Somerset, this weekend.

Below is a list of artists performing on Friday 23 June.

Glastonbury 2023: Full line up and stage times

There’d better be a mirrorball...

09:00 , Nicole Vassell

An Arctic Monkeys appearance is looking promising – here’s a view of a mirrorball, a staple element of the band’s current tour, making its way across the site...

Expert tips on how to survive festival sleep deprivation as Glastonbury kicks off

08:50 , Peony Hirwani

Hundreds of thousands of music lovers will descend on Glastonbury this week.

A noisy night-time environment and increased alcohol consumption are set to wreak havoc on revellers’ sleep, with the average festivalgoer getting just three and a half hours of sleep a night.

That’s why it’s important to flex your sleep plan if you want to secure much-needed rest amid the madness.

The following are some tips from sleep expert Hannah Shore to get through five days of madness.

Pack sleep essentials

Camping at a festival is inevitably going to be less comfortable than a normal night’s sleep – swapping out a comfy mattress for the hard floor or, at best, an airbed for those willing to lug it across the 1,100 acre site.

To help create a comfortable sleep space and therefore get a better night’s sleep, festivalgoers should pack a thick pillow to relieve pressure on the shoulders when lying on the ground.

Handy sleep aids like eyemasks and earplugs can also help mitigate the negative effect of a busy and noisy environment and an additional home comfort, like a sleep spray, can help too.

Hydration

The increased alcohol consumption of many partying revellers has a big effect on sleep, with the accompanying late nights meaning less opportunity for shut-eye and the alcohol itself creating fractured sleep once you do call it a night.

Be sure to go to bed with a big bottle of water to stay hydrated and help mitigate some of the negative effects of drinking on sleep.

Plan your journey home

Driving tired is just as bad, if not worse, than driving drunk. Tiredness can effect your concentration, reaction time and the ability to judge risks, which are all things we we need in tip top condition if you’re going to get behind the wheel.

Several consecutive nights of disrupted sleep will naturally effect your energy and concentration levels, so, if you’re planning on driving home then you might want to rethink.

There are a number of different transport options to get you to and from Glastonbury, so why not opt for a train or bus? Not only will this mean to can enjoy your final night without worrying too much about your energy levels, it’s also a boost to the environment!

Recovery day

Even if doing all of the above, revellers will no doubt still be worn out by the time they return home, following the long days – and nights – of adrenaline and reduced sleep.

It’s important to ensure you have an extra day at home to rest and recover after the event. One extra day’s holiday and no plans will help get you back to normal energy levels before taking on your usual routine again.

The Arcadia spider lives!

08:43 , Nicole Vassell

Arcadia is up and nearly ready to go!

Last night, the iconic insect-like structure made its debut on the farm, with testing taking place to make sure it can shoot fire and wow the crowds.

Made from recycled materials and old military equipment, it’s been a staple at Glastonbury since its 2007 debut, and has even travelled to other festivals and events all across the world.

Testing testing… the spider’s coming back to life KG pic.twitter.com/CwzLtS0e9A — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 22, 2023

The earthy magic and lawless energy of being a child at Glastonbury festival

08:30 , Peony Hirwani

Adam White recalls the years he was more interested in seeing The Corrs than Courtney Love, and when the colours, noise and fire-breathing spiders gripped his imagination.

The earthy magic and lawless energy of being a child at Glastonbury

Gatecrashers have been digging tunnels to enter Glastonbury festival illegally

07:50 , Peony Hirwani

Gatecrashers have been finding unique ways to enter the Glastonbury Festival illegally.

While some people have been digging “Great Escape-style” tunnels, others have been using grappling hooks to enter the festival without paying.

Read more:

Gatecrashers have been digging tunnels to enter Glastonbury Festival illegally

How to watch Glastonbury Festival from home

07:40 , Peony Hirwani

It might not be quite the same as being amongst the fields of festival flags, but if you missed out on tickets, there are still plenty of ways to tune into Glastonbury festival from home.

Read more:

How to watch the BBC’s live Glastonbury coverage

How to navigate summer festivals with your teenager

07:30 , Peony Hirwani

If you’re taking your teen to Glastonbury or any festivals this summer, you are probably thinking about all the things that could possibly go wrong. There could be a big fall out, maybe they get lost, or it may just turn out to not really be their thing.

Either way, it’s best to be positive, as they are at that age where they probably want more independence, embracing more responsibility, and figuring out their likes and dislikes.

Here are a few things to consider before the big event.

How to navigate summer festivals with your teenager

Watch: Timelapse captures sun setting over Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm on festival’s first day

07:10 , Peony Hirwani

Timelapse captures sun setting over Glastonbury on festival’s first day

Glastonbury 2023 in pictures: The best shots from Worthy Farm as the UK’s biggest festival begins

06:50 , Peony Hirwani

It’s that time of the year again – Worthy Farm’s gates have swung open and Glastonbury Festival 2023 is officially underway.

Here’s a look at some of the best pictures from the site so far...

Glastonbury 2023 in pictures: The best festival shots from Worthy Farm

Glastonbury weather: A day-by-day guide to Worthy Farm forecast

06:30 , Peony Hirwani

A day-by-day guide to the weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival

Elton John will bring on ‘four collaborators’ at his Glastonbury headline show

06:10 , Peony Hirwani

With just three days to go until Elton John’s headline set at Glastonbury, the musician’s husband, filmmaker David Furnish, has revealed that the star will bring on “four collaborators” during his show on the famed Pyramid Stage.

Read more:

Elton John’s husband lets on how many guests there will be at star’s Glastonbury show

How to watch the BBC’s live coverage of Glastonbury

05:49 , Tom Murray

How to watch the BBC’s live Glastonbury coverage

Glastonbury Festival shares photos from day two

03:53 , Tom Murray

Did anyone else know there was a skate park at Glastonbury? I didn’t!

Glastonbury festival fashion isn’t just about ripping off Kate Moss… it might not even exist anymore

02:51 , Tom Murray

Glastonbury festival fashion might not even exist anymore

Watch: What happened on day one at Worthy Farm?

01:56 , Tom Murray

Did someone say recap?

All the best fashion at Glastonbury this year

Friday 23 June 2023 00:54 , Tom Murray

The Independent’s lifestyle team has been busy pouring through the thousands of photos to come out of Glastonbury for the best outfits.

Here are our favourite looks at the festival so far:

Glastonbury 2023: All the best fashion at the biggest UK festival of the year

Free milk, £1 camping and political protests: Glastonbury through the years, in pictures

Thursday 22 June 2023 23:34 , Tom Murray

Take a look at some defining images of Glastonbury from over the years.

Watch: Downpour drenches Glastonbury revellers on opening day of festival

Thursday 22 June 2023 22:27 , Tom Murray

Bimini Bon-Boulash holds up placard saying ‘bin the Tory’s anti-trans ban’

Thursday 22 June 2023 21:19 , Tom Murray

I’m hearing from another colleague on the ground that the drag star Bimini Bon-Boulash has delivered an anti-Conservative message

“It’s pride month and right now there is an attack on the LGBTQ community. The trans community are being scapegoated… We need to stand up for our trans family,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star apparently said.

She then held up a placard saying “bin the Tory’s anti-trans ban” in trans flag colours and similar have been handed out to the front row, leading to “huuuuuuge” cheers in the Greenpeace Field.

Bimini (Megan Graye)

Trump flags spotted at Glastonbury

Thursday 22 June 2023 20:08 , Tom Murray

Our man on the ground, Adam White, has spotted some unlikely flags flying in the Glastonbury crowd.

(Adam White)

(Adam White)

Two Donald Trump flags were seen waving in the wind. One was promoting his 2024 presidential campaign alongside his slogan, “Make America Great Again”, and the other had a photo of the former president.

Could this be the definition of “wrong crowd”?

Michael Eavis on the mic!

Thursday 22 June 2023 18:32 , Tom Murray

Michael Eavis can do it all! The legendary Glastonbury Festival founder treated the Park Stage to a rendition of “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.

Michael Eavis has just kicked things off on the Park Stage with a rendition of 'My Way' - hats off to ya Mikey ❤️#Glastonbury #Glastonbury23pic.twitter.com/7ER7L5HX2c — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) June 22, 2023

Is Glastonbury creating a ‘hostile environment’?

Thursday 22 June 2023 18:15 , Tom Murray

Samuel Fishwick shares his take on the immigration enforcement officers being spotted at Castle Cary station near Glastonbury.

“It is striking – if not surprising – that their presence provoked uproar. There are few populations as privileged as the wellie-wearing, cider-swilling, tent-dancing middle-classes of Somerset’s temporary residents, but if their relationship with you is broken, what of the rest of Britain? It should send a message: your work is not welcome: take off your uniforms, stand down and join the party, or go away and rethink.”

Read more:

Opinion: Is Glastonbury creating a ‘hostile environment’?

Alex Turner update

Thursday 22 June 2023 17:50 , Tom Murray

I’m hearing that Alex Turner is well and will be able to perform the Arctic Monkeys’ headline set on Friday (23 June).

Fans were worried after the band cancelled their 20 June Dublin show due to frontman Alex Turner coming down with an acute case of laryngitis.

However, the ever-reliable Arctic Monkeys superfan Jacob Stolworthy assures me everything will be well. Phew!

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys (Getty Images)

Glastonbury 2023 in pictures: The best shots from Worthy Farm as the UK’s biggest festival begins

Thursday 22 June 2023 17:43 , Tom Murray

My lovely colleague has put together this beautiful reel of photos from Glastonbury 2023. So many amazing pics and we’re only one day in!

Glastonbury 2023 in pictures: The best festival shots from Worthy Farm

A couple just got engaged at the top of the Ribbon Tower!

Thursday 22 June 2023 15:03 , Roisin O'Connor

A couple just got engaged at the top of the Ribbon Tower to huge cheers below ♥️ pic.twitter.com/l1ekennutu — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) June 22, 2023

Glastonbury festival fashion isn’t just about ripping off Kate Moss… it might not even exist anymore

Thursday 22 June 2023 14:50 , Peony Hirwani

The standard-bearers for Glastonbury aesthetics remain the queens of Noughties boho glam, writes Olivia Petter – but has the decline of fast fashion killed it off? And is that a good thing?

Glastonbury festival fashion might not even exist anymore

Free milk, £1 camping and political protests: Glastonbury through the years, in pictures

Thursday 22 June 2023 14:30 , Peony Hirwani

As music fans return to Worthy Farm, it’s worth a look back on how much the world’s biggest festival has changed over the years.

Free milk, £1 camping and political protests: Glastonbury through the years

Glastonbury’s poet in residence Katie Ailes performs her poem ‘Building’

Thursday 22 June 2023 14:10 , Peony Hirwani

Thursday 22 June 2023 13:50 , Peony Hirwani

Wondering what happened at the Glastonbury opening ceremony on Wednesday night?

Watch here:

Glastonbury Festival in pictures

Thursday 22 June 2023 13:10 , Peony Hirwani

(PA)

(EPA)

(REUTERS)

(Invision/AP)

Emily Eavis has ‘backup plans’ in case Arctic Monkeys are forced to drop out of Glastonbury

Thursday 22 June 2023 12:50 , Peony Hirwani

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis says she has “backup plans” in case Sheffield rock band Arctic Monkeys are forced to drop out of this year’s lineup.

Read more:

Emily Eavis has ‘backup plans’ in case Arctic Monkeys drop out of Glastonbury

How to watch the BBC’s live coverage of Glastonbury

Thursday 22 June 2023 12:30 , Peony Hirwani

How to watch the BBC’s live Glastonbury coverage

Michael Eavis reveals the performances he’s personally looking forward to watching at Glastonbury 2023

Thursday 22 June 2023 12:10 , Peony Hirwani

Michael Eavis says he’s looking forward to watching Elton John and Cat Stevens perform live at Glastonbury.

Speaking to Glastonbury Free Press’s Chris Salmon, the festival co-creator said he’s definitely looking forward to watching John perform live.

“Well, Elton John is obviously going to be incredible,” he said. “I’m so pleased he’s finally playing. And I can’t wait for Cat Stevens. I absolutely love his music.”

Eavis also shared that he went to visit Stevens “in London 20 years ago because his agent said if I did, then he’d play.

“So I went up on the train, and then caught a bus to his house. He knew I was coming, so he’d put out all the tablecloths and he gave me a piece of cake. We had a really nice afternoon. And after that, I thought it would happen, you see. But it didn’t! Well, not until now. I’m so glad we got there eventually!”

Watch: Stunning timelapse footage of sun setting over festival's first day

Thursday 22 June 2023 11:50 , Peony Hirwani

Everything you need to know about Guns N’ Roses at Glastonbury 2023

Thursday 22 June 2023 11:30 , Peony Hirwani

Guns N’ Roses are among the headliners at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Below is everything you need to know about their performance.

Everything you need to know about Guns N’ Roses at Glastonbury 2023

Glastonbury festival fashion isn’t just about ripping off Kate Moss… it might not even exist anymore

Thursday 22 June 2023 11:10 , Peony Hirwani

The standard-bearers for Glastonbury aesthetics remain the queens of Noughties boho glam, writes Olivia Petter – but has the decline of fast fashion killed it off? And is that a good thing?

Glastonbury festival fashion might not even exist anymore

Emily Eavis has a plan if Arctic Monkeys are forced to drop out

Thursday 22 June 2023 11:04 , Roisin O'Connor

Fans of Sheffield’s finest Arctic Monkeys are still fretting over whether frontman Alex Turner will recover from a nasty bout of acute laryngitis in time for their headline set on the Pyramid Stage this Friday.

Fortunately (did we ever doubt her?), co-organiser Emily Eavis has plans (plural) in place should this happen. We’re guessing there are at least one or two bands ready to step up should Arctics pull out. But she also says she’s feeling confident they’ll be just fine.

And an interesting titbit from my colleague Jacob who’s on site right now: A poster at Worthy Farm says “Arctic Monkeys will go by in a Blur...”

Are we about to see Turner singing on stage with Damon Albarn?

Full story:

Emily Eavis has ‘backup plans’ in case Arctic Monkeys drop out of Glastonbury

Watch: Domino’s delivers pizza to Glastonbury festival-goers by jet suit

Thursday 22 June 2023 10:50 , Peony Hirwani

Watch: Domino’s delivers pizza to Glastonbury festival-goers by jet suit

Hardwicke Circus’s Glastonbury performance cancelled due to ‘problem with tickets’

Thursday 22 June 2023 10:30 , Peony Hirwani

Carlisle band Hardwicke Circus has announced it won’t be able to do its three sets at Glastonbury this year because of a problem with tickets.

Below is the full statement.

No more Glasto! Sorry to everyone who was coming to watch us. We’ll be back! pic.twitter.com/S6jhkznLQB — Hardwicke Circus (@HardwickeCircus) June 21, 2023

Glastonbury fireworks in pictures

Thursday 22 June 2023 10:14 , Peony Hirwani

(REUTERS)

(EPA)

(REUTERS)

Glastonbury 2023 lineup: Who is headlining this year's music festival?

Thursday 22 June 2023 09:54 , Peony Hirwani

Thursday 22 June 2023 09:30 , Peony Hirwani

Sources tell us that Chris Martin has been spotted on Glastonbury grounds! Could Coldplay be one of Elton John’s collaborators on Sunday 25 June?

Elton John will bring on ‘four collaborators’ at his Glastonbury headline show

Thursday 22 June 2023 09:26 , Peony Hirwani

With just three days to go until Elton John’s headline set at Glastonbury, the musician’s husband, filmmaker David Furnish, has revealed that the star will bring on “four collaborators” during his show on the famed Pyramid Stage.

Read more:

Elton John’s husband lets on how many guests there will be at star’s Glastonbury show

Watch: Downpour drenches Glastonbury revellers on opening day of festival

Thursday 22 June 2023 08:10 , Peony Hirwani

In pictures: Glastonbury festival day one

Thursday 22 June 2023 07:50 , Peony Hirwani

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

In pictures: Burning of the Phoenix ceremony at Glastonbury on Wednesday night

Thursday 22 June 2023 07:30 , Peony Hirwani

That communal feeling and extraordinary experience at the opening ceremony fireworks and burning of the phoenix... 🔥🎇🎆



- - -

📍#Glastonbury #Glasto

🏷#GlastoMoments

📹Gema Diaz pic.twitter.com/jfljZWd1bh — Glasto Fest Feed (@GlastoFestFeed) May 9, 2022

Fireworks lit up the Glastonbury sky on Wednesday night

Thursday 22 June 2023 07:12 , Peony Hirwani

Fireworks looking epic from The Other Stage. RRG pic.twitter.com/1z2FNhgLiv — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 21, 2023

Footage of Glastonbury captured from a hot air balloon 3000ft above ground

Thursday 22 June 2023 06:50 , Peony Hirwani

The next time someone asks you "How big is #Glastonbury?", a good way to try and start explaining the magnitude of the place would be to show them this clip of the Festival site captured from a hot air balloon 3000ft high in the sky... 🎈🪂🤯



🐦 #BirdsEyeView

📹 @Fly_AwayBalloon pic.twitter.com/lXVApWibK9 — Glasto Fest Feed (@GlastoFestFeed) June 21, 2023

The Pretenders announce secret show at Glastonbury

Thursday 22 June 2023 06:30 , Peony Hirwani

The Pretenders have been announced as one of Glastonbury’s secret set holders.

Each year, the legendary Somerset-based festival keeps a number of its line-up slots blank to add a little extra excitement for ticketholders.

On Tuesday (20 June) evening, The Pretenders revealed they would be performing on Saturday, 19:45 BST, at The Park Stage. The band also teased some special guests though their identities were not disclosed.

Read more:

Glastonbury announces major rock band as secret set act

Wizkid will be the first Afrobeats artist to headline Glastonbury Festival this Friday (23 June).

Thursday 22 June 2023 06:15 , Peony Hirwani