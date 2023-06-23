Glastonbury 2023 – live: Trump flags spotted in the crowd as festival gets fully underway

Glastonbury Festival has officially kicked off. As part of the early festivities on Wednesday night (21 June), thousands of music fans were welcomed to Worthy Farm by a large fireworks display and burning of the Phoenix ceremony.

Over the next four days, revellers will see headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John, along with hundreds of other artists.

Arctic Monkeys’ set is currently in doubt after frontman Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis. However, co-organiser Emily Eavis, who opened the gates solo on Wednesday at 8am, sounds confident the performance will go ahead. Meanwhile, fellow headliner Elton John is planning on bringing out four surprise guests, according to his husband David Furnish.

The weather for this year’s festival is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, after a month’s worth of rain fell in the UK last weekend. You can find a day-by-day guide to the forecast in Somerset here. Today’s weather so far has been sunny skies, after a small downpour last night.

Meanwhile, the BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Glastonbury 2023 talking points

Couple get engaged on top of Glastonbury landmark

Elton John drops hints about surprise guests in ‘brand new’ Glastonbury headline set

30,000 steps a day and ‘Glasto Lip’: What it’s like to work at Glastonbury Festival

Full lineup and stage times for Glastonbury 2023

See the latest weather forecast for Worthy Farm

Trump flags spotted at Glastonbury

Thursday 22 June 2023 20:08 , Tom Murray

Our man on the ground, Adam White, has spotted some unlikely flags flying in the Glastonbury crowd.

(Adam White)

(Adam White)

Two Donald Trump flags were seen waving in the wind. One was promoting his 2024 presidential campaign alongside his slogan, “Make America Great Again”, and the other had a photo of the former president.

Could this be the definition of “wrong crowd”?

Watch: What happened on day one at Worthy Farm?

01:56 , Tom Murray

Did someone say recap?

All the best fashion at Glastonbury this year

Friday 23 June 2023 00:54 , Tom Murray

The Independent’s lifestyle team has been busy pouring through the thousands of photos to come out of Glastonbury for the best outfits.

Here are our favourite looks at the festival so far:

Glastonbury 2023: All the best fashion at the biggest UK festival of the year

Free milk, £1 camping and political protests: Glastonbury through the years, in pictures

Thursday 22 June 2023 23:34 , Tom Murray

Take a look at some defining images of Glastonbury from over the years.

Watch: Downpour drenches Glastonbury revellers on opening day of festival

Thursday 22 June 2023 22:27 , Tom Murray

Bimini Bon-Boulash holds up placard saying ‘bin the Tory’s anti-trans ban’

Thursday 22 June 2023 21:19 , Tom Murray

I’m hearing from another colleague on the ground that the drag star Bimini Bon-Boulash has delivered an anti-Conservative message

“It’s pride month and right now there is an attack on the LGBTQ community. The trans community are being scapegoated… We need to stand up for our trans family,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star apparently said.

She then held up a placard saying “bin the Tory’s anti-trans ban” in trans flag colours and similar have been handed out to the front row, leading to “huuuuuuge” cheers in the Greenpeace Field.

Bimini (Megan Graye)

Michael Eavis on the mic!

Thursday 22 June 2023 18:32 , Tom Murray

Michael Eavis can do it all! The legendary Glastonbury Festival founder treated the Park Stage to a rendition of “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.

Michael Eavis has just kicked things off on the Park Stage with a rendition of 'My Way' - hats off to ya Mikey ❤️#Glastonbury #Glastonbury23pic.twitter.com/7ER7L5HX2c — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) June 22, 2023

Is Glastonbury creating a ‘hostile environment’?

Thursday 22 June 2023 18:15 , Tom Murray

Samuel Fishwick shares his take on the immigration enforcement officers being spotted at Castle Cary station near Glastonbury.

“It is striking – if not surprising – that their presence provoked uproar. There are few populations as privileged as the wellie-wearing, cider-swilling, tent-dancing middle-classes of Somerset’s temporary residents, but if their relationship with you is broken, what of the rest of Britain? It should send a message: your work is not welcome: take off your uniforms, stand down and join the party, or go away and rethink.”

Read more:

Opinion: Is Glastonbury creating a ‘hostile environment’?

Alex Turner update

Thursday 22 June 2023 17:50 , Tom Murray

I’m hearing that Alex Turner is well and will be able to perform the Arctic Monkeys’ headline set on Friday (23 June).

Fans were worried after the band cancelled their 20 June Dublin show due to frontman Alex Turner coming down with an acute case of laryngitis.

However, the ever-reliable Arctic Monkeys superfan Jacob Stolworthy assures me everything will be well. Phew!

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys (Getty Images)

Glastonbury 2023 in pictures: The best shots from Worthy Farm as the UK's biggest festival begins

Thursday 22 June 2023 17:43 , Tom Murray

My lovely colleague has put together this beautiful reel of photos from Glastonbury 2023. So many amazing pics and we’re only one day in!

Glastonbury 2023 in pictures: The best festival shots from Worthy Farm

A couple just got engaged at the top of the Ribbon Tower!

Thursday 22 June 2023 15:03 , Roisin O'Connor

A couple just got engaged at the top of the Ribbon Tower to huge cheers below ♥️ pic.twitter.com/l1ekennutu — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) June 22, 2023

Glastonbury festival fashion isn't just about ripping off Kate Moss… it might not even exist anymore

Thursday 22 June 2023 14:50 , Peony Hirwani

The standard-bearers for Glastonbury aesthetics remain the queens of Noughties boho glam, writes Olivia Petter – but has the decline of fast fashion killed it off? And is that a good thing?

Glastonbury festival fashion might not even exist anymore

Free milk, £1 camping and political protests: Glastonbury through the years, in pictures

Thursday 22 June 2023 14:30 , Peony Hirwani

As music fans return to Worthy Farm, it’s worth a look back on how much the world’s biggest festival has changed over the years.

Free milk, £1 camping and political protests: Glastonbury through the years

Glastonbury’s poet in residence Katie Ailes performs her poem ‘Building’

Thursday 22 June 2023 14:10 , Peony Hirwani

Wondering what happened at the Glastonbury opening ceremony on Wednesday night?

Watch here:

Glastonbury 2023 banned items list

Thursday 22 June 2023 13:30 , Peony Hirwani

The following is a list of items that are banned from the Glastonbury festival.

Knives

Portable laser equipment or pens

Animals (except registered guide dogs)

Sound systems or drums

Generators

Sky lanterns or kites, unauthorised fireworks, or wax flares

Nitrous oxide (laughing gas)

Anything made of glass (e.g. perfume bottles, mirrors etc...)

People who use fireworks on the site will be evicted and any remaining material will be confiscated from them.

Additionally, the festival asks that revellers avoid bringing items such as disposable vapes as they can be hazardous at waste centres, and gazebos as they take up valuable tent space at campsites.

Glastonbury Festival in pictures

Thursday 22 June 2023 13:10 , Peony Hirwani

(PA)

(EPA)

(REUTERS)

(Invision/AP)

Emily Eavis has ‘backup plans’ in case Arctic Monkeys are forced to drop out of Glastonbury

Thursday 22 June 2023 12:50 , Peony Hirwani

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis says she has “backup plans” in case Sheffield rock band Arctic Monkeys are forced to drop out of this year’s lineup.

Read more:

Emily Eavis has ‘backup plans’ in case Arctic Monkeys drop out of Glastonbury

How to watch the BBC’s live coverage of Glastonbury

Thursday 22 June 2023 12:30 , Peony Hirwani

How to watch the BBC's live Glastonbury coverage

Michael Eavis reveals the performances he’s personally looking forward to watching at Glastonbury 2023

Thursday 22 June 2023 12:10 , Peony Hirwani

Michael Eavis says he’s looking forward to watching Elton John and Cat Stevens perform live at Glastonbury.

Speaking to Glastonbury Free Press’s Chris Salmon, the festival co-creator said he’s definitely looking forward to watching John perform live.

“Well, Elton John is obviously going to be incredible,” he said. “I’m so pleased he’s finally playing. And I can’t wait for Cat Stevens. I absolutely love his music.”

Eavis also shared that he went to visit Stevens “in London 20 years ago because his agent said if I did, then he’d play.

“So I went up on the train, and then caught a bus to his house. He knew I was coming, so he’d put out all the tablecloths and he gave me a piece of cake. We had a really nice afternoon. And after that, I thought it would happen, you see. But it didn’t! Well, not until now. I’m so glad we got there eventually!”

Watch: Stunning timelapse footage of sun setting over festival's first day

Thursday 22 June 2023 11:50 , Peony Hirwani

Everything you need to know about Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury 2023

Thursday 22 June 2023 11:30 , Peony Hirwani

Guns N’ Roses are among the headliners at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Below is everything you need to know about their performance.

Everything you need to know about Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury 2023

Emily Eavis has a plan if Arctic Monkeys are forced to drop out

Thursday 22 June 2023 11:04 , Roisin O'Connor

Fans of Sheffield’s finest Arctic Monkeys are still fretting over whether frontman Alex Turner will recover from a nasty bout of acute laryngitis in time for their headline set on the Pyramid Stage this Friday.

Fortunately (did we ever doubt her?), co-organiser Emily Eavis has plans (plural) in place should this happen. We’re guessing there are at least one or two bands ready to step up should Arctics pull out. But she also says she’s feeling confident they’ll be just fine.

And an interesting titbit from my colleague Jacob who’s on site right now: A poster at Worthy Farm says “Arctic Monkeys will go by in a Blur...”

Are we about to see Turner singing on stage with Damon Albarn?

Full story:

Emily Eavis has ‘backup plans’ in case Arctic Monkeys drop out of Glastonbury

Watch: Domino’s delivers pizza to Glastonbury festival-goers by jet suit

Thursday 22 June 2023 10:50 , Peony Hirwani

Watch: Domino’s delivers pizza to Glastonbury festival-goers by jet suit

Hardwicke Circus’s Glastonbury performance cancelled due to ‘problem with tickets’

Thursday 22 June 2023 10:30 , Peony Hirwani

Carlisle band Hardwicke Circus has announced it won’t be able to do its three sets at Glastonbury this year because of a problem with tickets.

Below is the full statement.

No more Glasto! Sorry to everyone who was coming to watch us. We’ll be back! pic.twitter.com/S6jhkznLQB — Hardwicke Circus (@HardwickeCircus) June 21, 2023

Glastonbury fireworks in pictures

Thursday 22 June 2023 10:14 , Peony Hirwani

(REUTERS)

(EPA)

(REUTERS)

Sources tell us that Chris Martin has been spotted on Glastonbury grounds! Could Coldplay be one of Elton John’s collaborators on Sunday 25 June?

Elton John will bring on ‘four collaborators’ at his Glastonbury headline show

Thursday 22 June 2023 09:26 , Peony Hirwani

With just three days to go until Elton John’s headline set at Glastonbury, the musician’s husband, filmmaker David Furnish, has revealed that the star will bring on “four collaborators” during his show on the famed Pyramid Stage.

Read more:

Elton John’s husband lets on how many guests there will be at star’s Glastonbury show

Watch: Downpour drenches Glastonbury revellers on opening day of festival

Thursday 22 June 2023 08:10 , Peony Hirwani

In pictures: Glastonbury festival day one

Thursday 22 June 2023 07:50 , Peony Hirwani

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

In pictures: Burning of the Phoenix ceremony at Glastonbury on Wednesday night

Thursday 22 June 2023 07:30 , Peony Hirwani

That communal feeling and extraordinary experience at the opening ceremony fireworks and burning of the phoenix... 🔥🎇🎆



- - -

📍#Glastonbury #Glasto

🏷#GlastoMoments

📹Gema Diaz pic.twitter.com/jfljZWd1bh — Glasto Fest Feed (@GlastoFestFeed) May 9, 2022

Fireworks lit up the Glastonbury sky on Wednesday night

Thursday 22 June 2023 07:12 , Peony Hirwani

Fireworks looking epic from The Other Stage. RRG pic.twitter.com/1z2FNhgLiv — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 21, 2023

Footage of Glastonbury captured from a hot air balloon 3000ft above ground

Thursday 22 June 2023 06:50 , Peony Hirwani

The next time someone asks you "How big is #Glastonbury?", a good way to try and start explaining the magnitude of the place would be to show them this clip of the Festival site captured from a hot air balloon 3000ft high in the sky... 🎈🪂🤯



🐦 #BirdsEyeView

📹 @Fly_AwayBalloon pic.twitter.com/lXVApWibK9 — Glasto Fest Feed (@GlastoFestFeed) June 21, 2023

The Pretenders announce secret show at Glastonbury

Thursday 22 June 2023 06:30 , Peony Hirwani

The Pretenders have been announced as one of Glastonbury’s secret set holders.

Each year, the legendary Somerset-based festival keeps a number of its line-up slots blank to add a little extra excitement for ticketholders.

On Tuesday (20 June) evening, The Pretenders revealed they would be performing on Saturday, 19:45 BST, at The Park Stage. The band also teased some special guests though their identities were not disclosed.

Read more:

Glastonbury announces major rock band as secret set act

Wizkid will be the first Afrobeats artist to headline Glastonbury Festival this Friday (23 June).

Thursday 22 June 2023 06:15 , Peony Hirwani

(Getty Images)

In pictures: Glastonbury Festival day one

Thursday 22 June 2023 06:00 , Peony Hirwani

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Here's what a Glastonbury sunset looks like

Thursday 22 June 2023 05:30 , Peony Hirwani

Everything you need to know about Elton John's first Glastonbury show and last ever UK gig

Thursday 22 June 2023 05:10 , Tom Murray

Everything know about Elton John's first Glastonbury show and last ever UK gig

6 hacks for handling the heatwave at a festival

Thursday 22 June 2023 04:11 , Tom Murray

6 hacks for handling the heatwave at a festival

The 7 most brutal set clashes at Glastonbury 2023

Thursday 22 June 2023 03:15 , Tom Murray

The 7 most brutal set clashes at Glastonbury 2023

Elton John teases surprise guests and ‘brand new’ show ahead of Glastonbury headline performance

Thursday 22 June 2023 00:13 , Tom Murray

Elton John has dropped hints about his forthcoming headline performance at Glastonbury Festival.

Read more:

Elton John teases surprise guests and ‘brand new’ show for Glastonbury

How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024

Wednesday 21 June 2023 23:15 , Tom Murray

If you missed out on Glastonbury tickets this year, here’s how you can be in with a chance of securing them in 2024.

How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024

What happened with the cancelled Jeremy Corbyn film?

Wednesday 21 June 2023 22:24 , Tom Murray

Many people are incensed over the festival’s decision to cancel a screening of a film about former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Titled Oh, Jeremy Corbyn: The Big Lie and produced by Platform Films, the film was due to be shown at the arts festival’s Pilton Palais cinema on Sunday (25 June).

The film aims to challenge accusations of antisemitism made against Corbyn throughout his political career, claiming to “explore a dark and murky story of political deceit and outrageous antisemitic smears”.

However, after the Board of Deputies of British Jews (BDBJ) expressed “deep concern” over the film, Glastonbury announced on Monday (19 June) that Oh, Jeremy Corbyn would no longer be screened at the event.

Read more:

Glastonbury cancels screening of Jeremy Corbyn film booked ‘in good faith’

Watch: The moment Emily Eavis opens gates for 2023 Glastonbury Festival

Wednesday 21 June 2023 21:37 , Tom Murray

Home Office responds after immigration enforcement officers spotted at Castle Cary station

Wednesday 21 June 2023 20:02 , Tom Murray

The Home Office has issued a statement after festivalgoers spotted and criticised the presence of immigration enforcement officers at Castle Cary station near the site of Glastonbury Festival.

“A multi-agency operation took place at Castle Cary, jointly led by Immigration Enforcement and British Transport Police, to tackle gangs who use the railway to transport gang members and vulnerable persons, including foreign nationals who may be in the UK illegally, to run criminal operations,” a Home Office spokesperson explained.

The festival previously told The Independent that it was “not responsible” for any policing outside the site of the festival itself.

Immigration officers stand outside Castle Cary station, near the Glastonbury Festival site (Griff Ferris/Getty)

What Glastonbury looks like from above

Wednesday 21 June 2023 19:47 , Tom Murray

It’s hard to really capture the full scale of Glastonbury. This bird’s eye perspective captured by a hot air balloon does a pretty good job, though.

The next time someone asks you "How big is #Glastonbury?", a good way to try and start explaining the magnitude of the place would be to show them this clip of the Festival site captured from a hot air balloon 3000ft high in the sky... 🎈🪂🤯



🐦 #BirdsEyeView

📹 @Fly_AwayBalloon pic.twitter.com/lXVApWibK9 — Glasto Fest Feed (@GlastoFestFeed) June 21, 2023

Full line up and stage times

Wednesday 21 June 2023 19:02 , Tom Murray

Feeling overwhelmed? Fear not: we’ve broken down all the timings, days, stages and artists to help you figure out the best plan of action.

Watch: Domino's trials jet suit pizza delivery at Glastonbury

Wednesday 21 June 2023 18:13 , Tom Murray

Glastonbury secret sets 2023: All the rumours

Wednesday 21 June 2023 17:30 , Nicole Vassell

Though festival-goers might plan their Glastonbury itinerary to a T as soon as the set times are revealed, each year there is always room for surprises with the traditional secret sets.

Announced with short notice once the festival is underway, secret sets inject an additional element of mystery and excitement into the weekend.

Past secret sets have seen the likes of Lady Gaga, Franz Ferdinand and George Ezra perform.

Megan Graye has the scoop on who is rumoured to make a surprise appearance this year:

Glastonbury secret sets 2023: Rumours and how to find out who will play

Wednesday 21 June 2023 17:00 , Nicole Vassell

Note to those travelling to Glastonbury by train – try not to take up seats with your bags, it does not make you many friends...

The train is standing-room-only and these pricks are using seats for their stuff. Bellends. #glastonbury pic.twitter.com/WLev5itj43 — Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) June 21, 2023

Glastonbury Festival ‘not responsible’ for immigration officers at Castle Cary station

Wednesday 21 June 2023 16:41 , Nicole Vassell

Glastonbury Festival has responded to today’s reports of immigration enforcement officers “monitoring for adverse reactions” at Castle Cary station, near the site.

A statement to The Independent said: “We are not responsible for – or in any way involved with – policing / enforcement away from the Festival site.”

Immigration officers stand outside Castle Cary station, near the Glastonbury Festival site (Griff Ferris/Getty)

Big Joanie star speaks out against immigration officers near site

Wednesday 21 June 2023 16:15 , Nicole Vassell

A member of the Black feminist punk band Big Joanie has spoken out against the presence of immigration enforcement officers near the Glastonbury Festival site.

The band will perform on the Leftfield stage on Saturday afternoon. On Wednesday, Chardine Taylor-Stone, a writer, activist and the band’s drummer, tweeted in response to reports of officers looking for “adverse reactions” among the crowd.

“I’m super proud to be playing @glastonbury a 2nd time on the Leftfield stage but hearing that Immigration cops are questioning festival goers is alarming,” she wrote.

“Ppl [people] of colour led bands and attendees will be a target. How does it chime with Glasto’s ethos and move to encourage diversity?”

The Independent understands that the officers have not questioned anyone, but confirmed they were looking for “adverse reactions”, which would give them justification to approach people.

The Home Office and Glastonbury’s press team have been contacted for comment.

I’m super proud to be playing @glastonbury a 2nd time on the Leftfield stage but hearing that Immigration cops are questioning festival goers is alarming. Ppl of colour led bands and attendees will be a target. How does it chime with Glastos ethos and move to encourage diversity? https://t.co/fgQTI64M0w — Chardine Taylor Stone (@ChardineTaylor) June 21, 2023

Massive Attack highlight extra train services to Glastonbury

Wednesday 21 June 2023 15:46 , Nicole Vassell

Massive Attack have praised Glastonbury and Great Western Railway for providing additional routes to the campsite.

The trip-hop collective, formed in Bristol in the 1980s, shared a picture of a train departures board with a route to Castle Cary on Wednesday afternoon.

Castle Cary station is a 25 to 30-minute drive from the main campsite.

“Great to see @GWRHelp & @glastonbury providing an additional 39 trains - serving 26k festival go-ers into the site, marking a 58% carbon emissions reductions for each journey,” reads a tweet from the band’s official account.

“They also provide free shuttle services to the festival. #ClimateEmergency.”

Great to see @GWRHelp & @glastonbury providing an additional 39 trains - serving 26k festival go-ers into the site, marking a 58% carbon emissions reductions for each journey. They also provide free shuttle services to the festival. #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/FL2ie6wXHv — Massive Attack (@MassiveAttackUK) June 21, 2023

Check out an aerial view of the Glastonbury festival site!

Wednesday 21 June 2023 15:00 , Roisin O'Connor

This never fails to make our jaws drop:

The next time someone asks you "How big is #Glastonbury?", a good way to try and start explaining the magnitude of the place would be to show them this clip of the Festival site captured from a hot air balloon 3000ft high in the sky... 🎈🪂🤯



🐦 #BirdsEyeView

📹 @Fly_AwayBalloon pic.twitter.com/lXVApWibK9 — Glasto Fest Feed (@GlastoFestFeed) June 21, 2023

Immigration enforcement officers spotted at Castle Cary station near Glastonbury Festival site

Wednesday 21 June 2023 14:48 , Roisin O’Connor

Immigration enforcement officers were spotted outside Castle Cary station on the first day of Glastonbury Festival (Wednesday 21 June), where festival-goers are arriving before heading to the main site.

The Independent understands that one of the officers told a member of the public that they were monitoring crowds for “adverse reactions”, which would form a basis for questioning people.

Griff Ferris, festival-goer, told my colleague, Home Affairs Correspondent Lizzie Dearden: “It was bizarre seeing the two of them there. I asked them what they were doing and they said they were here monitoring for adverse reactions to them.”

Mr Ferris said the officers confirmed that the “adverse reactions” would have given them justification to speak with people.

“I didn’t see them check anyone, but you have to walk past them,” he added. “It’s just really grim.

“There’s thousands of people coming through the station today and there’s a huge queue, and as you’re queueing to get your ticket checked they’re there.”

The Independent has contacted the Home Office and Glastonbury’s press team for comment.

Immigration enforcement officers at Castle Cary station (Griff Ferris/Twitter)

Wednesday 21 June 2023 14:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Glastonbury Festival 2023 is officially underway, after co-organiser Emily Eavis opened the gates to Worthy Farm.

Music fans are busy setting up camp as they prepare to watch this year’s headliners, Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, at the annual event in Somerset. Other acts on the line-up include Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Texas and Kelis.

The gates to the festival opened at 8am on Wednesday 21 June, and revellers are undoubtedly refreshing their weather apps to see what they can expect across the five days.

A day-by-day guide to the weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival

How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024

Wednesday 21 June 2023 14:00 , Roisin O'Connor

If you missed out on Glastonbury tickets this year, here’s how you can be in with a chance of securing them in 2024

How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024

Elton John teases surprise guests and ‘brand new’ show ahead of Glastonbury headline performance

Wednesday 21 June 2023 13:45 , Peony Hirwani

Elton John has dropped hints about his forthcoming headline performance at Glastonbury Festival.

Read more:

Elton John teases surprise guests and ‘brand new’ show for Glastonbury

Glastonbury weather: A day-by-day guide to Worthy Farm forecast

Wednesday 21 June 2023 13:30 , Peony Hirwani

Glastonbury weather forecast – all the updates you need

National Express goes electric for Glastonbury

Wednesday 21 June 2023 13:00 , Peony Hirwani

National Express has announced it will operate electric double-decker electric buses for this year’s Glastonbury Festival for the first time.

The operator has revealed festival attendees will be taken on the zero-emissions shuttle buses from Bristol to Worthy Farm for the UK’s largest music festival from 20-26 June.

Dharel Patel, the head of environment and sustainability at National Express UK said in a statement: “We’re pleased to be able to run these zero-emission buses for the very first time to Glastonbury, a festival which has always had sustainability at its very core.

“It’s encouraging to see that more and more people are ditching their cars and switching to environmentally-friendly public transport, which is why we continuously invest in upgrading our vehicles to the cleanest, most efficient fleet to help people make important sustainable choices when planning their travel.”

The 7 most brutal set clashes at Glastonbury 2023

Wednesday 21 June 2023 12:45 , Peony Hirwani

The 7 most brutal set clashes at Glastonbury 2023

Footage of Glastonbury captured from a hot air balloon 3000ft above ground

Wednesday 21 June 2023 11:30 , Peony Hirwani

The next time someone asks you "How big is #Glastonbury?", a good way to try and start explaining the magnitude of the place would be to show them this clip of the Festival site captured from a hot air balloon 3000ft high in the sky... 🎈🪂🤯



🐦 #BirdsEyeView

📹 @Fly_AwayBalloon pic.twitter.com/lXVApWibK9 — Glasto Fest Feed (@GlastoFestFeed) June 21, 2023

Wednesday 21 June 2023 11:15 , Peony Hirwani

Fans have spotted a Harry Styles graffiti at the Glastonbury Festival grounds prompting fans to wonder whether “As It Was” singer will make a surprise appearance on Friday.

(The Independent)

Everything you need to know about Elton John's first Glastonbury show and last ever UK gig

Wednesday 21 June 2023 11:00 , Peony Hirwani

Everything know about Elton John's first Glastonbury show and last ever UK gig

Wednesday 21 June 2023 10:50 , Peony Hirwani

Here’s The Independent’s Ellie Harrison at the London office before heading off to Somerset to attend Glastonbury Festival 2023

(The Independent)

In pictures: Glastonbury Festival day one

Wednesday 21 June 2023 10:40 , Peony Hirwani

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)