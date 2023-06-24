Glastonbury 2023: full lineup and rumours, from Britney Spears to Pulp

Elton and Britney in 2013 - Getty

This year’s Glastonbury Festival begins on Wednesday June 21. Most acts have already been announced and they include established names, including Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys – and that’s just on the Pyramid Stage. The Monkeys are now confirmed to appear, after singer Alex Turner’s laryngitis caused many to worry that they wouldn’t be match-fit. Elton, always a surer bet, will be giving his final ever UK performance on his final-ever tour.

Elsewhere on the Pyramid’s bill, Rick Astley will be making his first Glastonbury appearance, joined by Maisie Peters and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. There’s also a mysterious band known as The ChurnUps who, given that they have no presence online and the prominent Friday sunset slot, are presumed to be major incognito stars – Pulp, Blur and Red Hot Chilli Peppers have been suggested.

Meanwhile in the Woodsies tent – the erstwhile John Peel stage – further enigmas abound: two big acts, on the Friday and Saturday nights, are still TBA. Yet the new music-specialising venue has already announced Hot Chip, Rina Sawayama and Christine and The Queens.

You can also catch Queens of the Stone Age on the Other stage, the festival’s second-biggest venue, as well as Manic Street Preachers, the Lathums and supergroup Generation Sex, which features Billy Idol and Tony James of Generation X, with Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook.

Further afield, the Chemical Brothers will headline the Arcadia’s stage, watched over, as ever, by a giant fire-breathing arachnid. Glastonbury 2023’s line-up, then, is teeming and eclectic as ever. Read on for the full billing by stage.

Who could the secret acts and surprise guests be?

As per tradition, Glastonbury organisers are keeping the details of a few unnamed special guests under wraps so, of course, festival fans have been trying to piece together any potential clues.

The main speculation surrounds Elton John’s headline set which will mark his first and last time performing at Worthy Farm. The pop star has been building anticipation for his final UK show by revealing that he will be bringing special guests to the Pyramid Stage. “I’ve got guests and I can’t tell you who they are,” he told Radio 2’s Scott Mills.

Britney Spears is among those rumoured to make an appearance alongside the Rocket Man singer on Sunday. Spears’s collaboration with Sir Elton on Hold Me Closer last year was her first musical release since the termination of her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from June 7, the American pop star shared that she was “going to London next week to go shopping.” Could she be paying a visit to Worthy Farm on this trip to the UK? Fans certainly seem to think so. It’s been nearly five years since Spears last performed live so a reunion with Sir Elton would be the perfect way to round off the Glastonbury weekend.

Britney Spears “going shopping in london” next week?



The same week #Glastonbury is on?



The same week Elton is performing and promised to bring out some massive guests?



Would be HUGE if she did, it’s been over 6 years since she performed! pic.twitter.com/XQ1i4PChFp — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) June 14, 2023

Elton’s special guests could also include Dua Lipa (who teamed up with him on Cold Heart), Ed Sheeran (they collaborated on Merry Christmas), Lewis Capaldi, Lady Gaga and duetting partner, Kiki Dee.

And who are The ChurnUps? The mystery band have a prime-time slot on the Pyramid Stage before Royal Blood on Friday evening so, naturally, ticket-holders have been trying to work out the unknown act’s identity. Theories initially centred on the newly-reunited Britpop band Pulp – if something is churned up it becomes pulp – but drummer Nick Banks put an end to the rumour, tweeting: “Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘Churnups’ band. Ok?”

The Foo Fighters are now widely believed to be the surprise act taking to the main stage. The rock band are back on tour after their drummer Taylor Hawkins died last year and there is a gap in their schedule between June 18 and July 8. Dave Grohl further fuelled rumours by posting a heartfelt note from the group – which has also been interpreted as a hidden message about Glastonbury with the frontman writing about “churning up these emotions together”.

For those hoping to witness Pulp’s return to the farm amid their first tour in over a decade, hope might not be entirely lost. A few slots have been left empty and, although the Britpop titans have denied a link to The ChurnUps, there are rumours they will be taking the hour-long 6pm slot on the Woodsies stage on Saturday. More likely, though, according to the @secretglasto Twitter account – which has successfully predicted past secret acts – is an appearance from Blossoms and Rick Astley.

Hozier has now confirmed he is the other secret act signed up to perform on that stage – formerly known as the John Peel Stage – on Friday from 7.30pm. The Take Me to Church singer, who is currently touring the UK with his new album, has performed at Glastonbury four times since 2014.

Pyramid Stage

A fond farewell: Elton John will play his final-ever gig on Sunday - Ben Gibson

Friday

Arctic Monkeys 22:15 – 23:45

Royal Blood 20:15 – 21:15

The Churnups 18:15 – 19:30

Texas 16:15 – 17:15

Stefflon Don 14:45 – 15:45

Maisie Peters 13:15 – 14:15

The Master Musicians Of Joujouka 12:00 – 12:45

Saturday

Guns N’ Roses 21:30 – 23:45

Lizzo 19:30 – 20:30

Lewis Capaldi 17:35 – 18:35

Aitch 16:00 – 17:00

Amadou & Mariam 14:30 – 15:30

Raye 13:15 – 14:00

Rick Astley 12:00 – 12:45

Sunday

Elton John 21:00 – 23:05

Lil Nas X 19:00 – 20:00

Blondie 17:00 – 18:15

Yusuf / Cat Stevens 15:15 – 16:30

The Chicks 13:30 – 14:30

Sophie Ellis-Bextor 12:15 – 13:00

The Bristol Reggae Orchestra And Windrush Choir 11:00 – 11:45

Other Stage

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age - Astrida Valigorsky

Friday

Wizkid 22:30 – 23:45

Fred Again.. 20:30 – 21:30

Chvrches 18:45 – 19:45

Krept & Konan 17:15 – 18:15

Carly Rae Jepsen 15:45 – 16:45

Lightning Seeds 14:15 – 15:15

The Hives 13:00 – 13:45

Ben Howard 11:30 – 12:30

Saturday

Lana Del Rey 22:30 – 23:45

Central Cee 20:45 – 21:45

Manic Street Preachers 18:45 – 19:45

Maggie Rogers 17:15 – 18:15

Generation Sex 15:45 – 16:45

Tom Grennan 14:15 – 15:15

The Lathums 13:00 – 13:45

The Unthanks 11:45 – 12:30

Sunday

Queens Of The Stone Age 21:45 – 23:15

The War On Drugs 19:45 – 20:45

Becky Hill 18:00 – 19:00

Dermot Kennedy 16:30 – 17:30

The Teskey Brothers 15:00 – 16:00

Nova Twins 13:45 – 14:30

Japanese Breakfast 12:30 – 13:15

The Joy 11:00 – 12:00

West Holts Stage

Ezra Collective - Aliyah Otchere

Friday

Kelis 22:15 – 23:45

Young Fathers 20:30 – 21:30

Joey Bada$$ 19:00 – 20:00

Gabriels 17:30 – 18:30

Louis Cole 16:00 – 17:00

Adg7 14:30 – 15:30

Yaya Bey 13:00 – 14:00

Star Feminine Band 11:30 – 12:30

Saturday

Loyle Carner 22:15 – 23:45

Mahalia 20:30 – 21:30

Ezra Collective 19:00 – 20:00

Jacob Collier 17:30 – 18:30

Third World 16:00 – 17:00

Sudan Archives 14:30 – 15:30

Kanda Bongo Man 13:00 – 14:00

Say She She 11:30 – 12:30

Sunday

Rudimental 21:45 – 23:15

Candi Staton 20:00 – 21:00

Barrington Levy 18:30 – 19:30

The Hu 17:00 – 18:00

Speakers Corner Quartet 15:30 – 16:30

Black Country, New Road 14:00 – 15:00

Beth Orton 12:30 – 13:30

Skinny Pelembe 11:00 – 12:00

Woodsies Stage

Christine And The Queens - Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Friday

Hot Chip 22:30 – 23:45

Warpaint 21:00 – 22:00

TBA 19:30 – 20:30

Courteeners 18:00 – 19:00

Pale Waves 16:30 – 17:30

Digga D 15:15 – 16:00

Flo 14:00 – 14:45

Bru-c 12:45 – 13:30

The Sixsters 11:30 – 12:15

Saturday

Christine And The Queens 22:30 – 23:45

Rina Sawayama 21:00 – 22:00

Måneskin 19:30 – 20:30

TBA 18:00 – 19:00

Shame 16:30 – 17:30

The Murder Capital 15:15 – 16:00

Working Men’s Club 14:00 – 14:45

Wunderhorse 12:45 – 13:30

The Last Dinner Party 11:30 – 12:15

Sunday

Phoenix 21:30 – 22:45

Caroline Polachek 20:00 – 21:00

Editors 18:30 – 19:30

Slowdive 17:00 – 18:00

Cat Burns 15:30 – 16:30

The Big Moon 14:00 – 15:00

Cmat 12:30 – 13:30

The Love Buzz 11:15 – 12:00

