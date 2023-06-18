Glastonbury 2023: full lineup, including Elton John, Lewis Capaldi and more

Glastonbury returns for another year - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

This year’s Glastonbury Festival begins on Wednesday June 21. Most acts have already been announced and they include established names, including Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and the Arctic Monkeys – and that’s just on the Pyramid Stage. In fact, Elton John is a source of particular excitement as his Sunday-night headlining slot is billed as his final ever UK performance on his final-ever tour.

Elsewhere on the Pyramid’s bill, Rick Astley will be making his first Glastonbury appearance, joined by Maisie Peters and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. There’s also a mysterious band known as The ChurnUps who, given that they have no presence online and the prominent Friday sunset slot, are presumed to be major incognito stars – Pulp, Blur and Red Hot Chilli Peppers have been suggested.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile in the Woodsies tent – the erstwhile John Peel stage – further enigmas abound: two big acts, on the Friday and Saturday nights, are still TBA. Yet the new music-specialising venue has already announced Hot Chip, Rina Sawayama and Christine and The Queens.

You can also catch Queens of the Stone Age on the Other stage, the festival’s second-biggest venue, as well as Manic Street Preachers, the Lathums and supergroup Generation Sex, which features Billy Idol and Tony James of Generation X, with Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook.

Further afield, the Chemical Brothers will headline the Arcadia’s stage, watched over, as ever, by a giant fire-breathing arachnid. Glastonbury 2023’s line-up, then, is teeming and eclectic as ever. Read on for the full billing by stage.

Pyramid Stage

A fond farewell: Elton John will play his final-ever gig on Sunday - Ben Gibson

Friday

Arctic Monkeys 22:15 – 23:45

Royal Blood 20:15 – 21:15

The Churnups 18:15 – 19:30

Texas 16:15 – 17:15

Stefflon Don 14:45 – 15:45

Maisie Peters 13:15 – 14:15

The Master Musicians Of Joujouka 12:00 – 12:45

Saturday

Guns N’ Roses 21:30 – 23:45

Lizzo 19:30 – 20:30

Lewis Capaldi 17:35 – 18:35

Aitch 16:00 – 17:00

Amadou & Mariam 14:30 – 15:30

Raye 13:15 – 14:00

Rick Astley 12:00 – 12:45

Sunday

Elton John 21:00 – 23:05

Lil Nas X 19:00 – 20:00

Blondie 17:00 – 18:15

Yusuf / Cat Stevens 15:15 – 16:30

The Chicks 13:30 – 14:30

Sophie Ellis-Bextor 12:15 – 13:00

The Bristol Reggae Orchestra And Windrush Choir 11:00 – 11:45

Other Stage

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age - Astrida Valigorsky

Friday

Wizkid 22:30 – 23:45

Fred Again.. 20:30 – 21:30

Chvrches 18:45 – 19:45

Krept & Konan 17:15 – 18:15

Carly Rae Jepsen 15:45 – 16:45

Lightning Seeds 14:15 – 15:15

The Hives 13:00 – 13:45

Ben Howard 11:30 – 12:30

Saturday

Lana Del Rey 22:30 – 23:45

Central Cee 20:45 – 21:45

Manic Street Preachers 18:45 – 19:45

Maggie Rogers 17:15 – 18:15

Generation Sex 15:45 – 16:45

Tom Grennan 14:15 – 15:15

The Lathums 13:00 – 13:45

The Unthanks 11:45 – 12:30

Sunday

Queens Of The Stone Age 21:45 – 23:15

The War On Drugs 19:45 – 20:45

Becky Hill 18:00 – 19:00

Dermot Kennedy 16:30 – 17:30

The Teskey Brothers 15:00 – 16:00

Nova Twins 13:45 – 14:30

Japanese Breakfast 12:30 – 13:15

The Joy 11:00 – 12:00

West Holts Stage

Ezra Collective - Aliyah Otchere

Friday

Kelis 22:15 – 23:45

Young Fathers 20:30 – 21:30

Joey Bada$$ 19:00 – 20:00

Gabriels 17:30 – 18:30

Louis Cole 16:00 – 17:00

Adg7 14:30 – 15:30

Yaya Bey 13:00 – 14:00

Star Feminine Band 11:30 – 12:30

Saturday

Loyle Carner 22:15 – 23:45

Mahalia 20:30 – 21:30

Ezra Collective 19:00 – 20:00

Story continues

Jacob Collier 17:30 – 18:30

Third World 16:00 – 17:00

Sudan Archives 14:30 – 15:30

Kanda Bongo Man 13:00 – 14:00

Say She She 11:30 – 12:30

Sunday

Rudimental 21:45 – 23:15

Candi Staton 20:00 – 21:00

Barrington Levy 18:30 – 19:30

The Hu 17:00 – 18:00

Speakers Corner Quartet 15:30 – 16:30

Black Country, New Road 14:00 – 15:00

Beth Orton 12:30 – 13:30

Skinny Pelembe 11:00 – 12:00

Woodsies Stage

Christine And The Queens - Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Friday

Hot Chip 22:30 – 23:45

Warpaint 21:00 – 22:00

TBA 19:30 – 20:30

Courteeners 18:00 – 19:00

Pale Waves 16:30 – 17:30

Digga D 15:15 – 16:00

Flo 14:00 – 14:45

Bru-c 12:45 – 13:30

The Sixsters 11:30 – 12:15

Saturday

Christine And The Queens 22:30 – 23:45

Rina Sawayama 21:00 – 22:00

Måneskin 19:30 – 20:30

TBA 18:00 – 19:00

Shame 16:30 – 17:30

The Murder Capital 15:15 – 16:00

Working Men’s Club 14:00 – 14:45

Wunderhorse 12:45 – 13:30

The Last Dinner Party 11:30 – 12:15

Sunday

Phoenix 21:30 – 22:45

Caroline Polachek 20:00 – 21:00

Editors 18:30 – 19:30

Slowdive 17:00 – 18:00

Cat Burns 15:30 – 16:30

The Big Moon 14:00 – 15:00

Cmat 12:30 – 13:30

The Love Buzz 11:15 – 12:00

Along with your horror stories, we want to hear - and see - your fondest memories from past years, whether it’s a story of a fleeting romance, a spellbinding performance or a bizarre experience of the kind that only the Glastonbury site can offer up.

Please share yours by filling out the form below.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.