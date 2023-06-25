Glastonbury 2023: Elton John fans reserve front row spaces at crack of dawn

Elton fans (L-R): Ben Monk from Surrey, Elle Clements from Somerset and Alejandro Torres from Bogota, Colombia

Eager Elton John fans have already staked their claim to front row spots for the star's Glastonbury headline set on Sunday night.

Festival-goers gathered at the barriers from 04:00 BST, with sandwiches and snacks to keep them going before the Rocketman walks on stage at 21:00.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I just had to be here. It's really important," said Greg Rathbone, who came from Coventry dressed as Elton.

The show will be the last UK date of the star's long-running farewell tour.

Earlier this week, he told Radio 1's Clara Amfo it "couldn't be a more perfect ending" to his touring career.

"I'm starting with a song I haven't played for about 10 years, so we'll see how it goes," he said.

"I've got the set list down, I've got rehearsal dates booked for the guest artists, so we just have to hope the weather will still be nice."

Mark Rathbone was among the first people to reserve a place for Elton's show

Wearing a replica of Elton's iconic silver sequinned baseball jumpsuit, Rathbone said he thought Sunday's show would "get really emotional."

"It's the end of a long story for him."

Alejandro Torres travelled 9,000 kilometres from Bogota, Colombia, just to see the star in action.

"I knew I had to be here," he told BBC News. "I want to hear Benny and the Jets, Candle In The Wind, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Songs I've been hearing since I was a little kid but, like, in my face!"

"I just want a bit of Glastonbury magic, " said Ben Monk, who "ran out of the tent" at the crack of dawn to reserve his spot.

"I've heard he's going to bring out some special guests. We've heard it'll be Britney [Spears], we've heard it'll be Eminem.

"But it's not about them, it's about him. It's going to be good."

Elle Clements also grabbed a space in the front row but confessed she'd managed to have a lie-in, sending her boyfriend as a place-saver.

"I got to do my make-up. My only job was to bring the breakfast, bring the coffee," she laughed.

The star is reaching the end of his five-year long farewell tour

With the temperature in Pilton due to reach 26 degrees, many of the fans worried about their ability to last the course.

"I've had five hours sleep in three days, and I wondered if I was going to be able to do this," confessed Rathbone.

"But now that it's getting nearer, I'm feeling better and better. I'm really excited, Adrenalin's definitely going to get me through."

Before Elton's historic set, the fans will be treated to performances from Sophie Ellis Bextor, Cat Stevens, Blondie and Lil Nas X.

The Pyramid Stage opened at 11:00 BST with the Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir, marking the 75th anniversary of Windrush and the Black British contribution to the UK.

Windrush Choir lead Gena Rose told BBC West it was an "amazing opportunity" for the community group.

"Music is such a wonderful, powerful way to honour the Windrush story and the Windrush generation," she said.

"Last year I was at the festival and seeing Diana Ross and other amazing artists, I said to myself it would be so amazing to be there and wondered what it would be like to be on stage and look out at the audience. Now I will know."

Sir Elton John's set will be broadcast on BBC television, radio, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds. Catch up with all the BBC's Glastonbury coverage here.