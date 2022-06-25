Glastonbury 2022 live: Greta Thunberg lectures climate change villains and the biggest Saturday highlights

Greta Thunberg at Glastonbury 2022 - Leon Neal/Getty

Over 200,000 people are flooding into Pilton, Somerset, for the world's biggest Greenfield festival, Glastonbury, which opened on Wednesday.

Headliners in this 50th anniversary year are Paul McCartney – who has just turned 80 – and Billie Eilish – the festival's youngest headliner to date. Macca, who surprised fans with a warm-up gig in Frome, is performing on the Pyramid Stage tonight, and you can read about Eilish's triumphant set here, plus catch up on all the action from Friday. Greta Thunberg has also teased an appearance this evening.

There's plenty more to come, too: Kendrick Lamar will be Sunday's headliner, and Diana Ross is also performing tomorrow, in the Legend slot. The festival hasn't always scored the big names, though, as you'll discover in this piece on the stars who turned Glastonbury down.

The Telegraph's chief music critic Neil McCormick, as well as Telegraph music journalists James Hall and Alice Vincent, and Telegraph features writer Ed Cumming are all at the farm this year and will be contributing live talking points, reviews, and Glastonbury highs and lows throughout the weekend, so stay tuned for their latest updates.

This article will be updated with the latest from Glastonbury.

Greta Thunberg berates the villains of climate change

Greta Thunberg delivering a speech at Glastonbury - Leon Neal/Getty

I wonder how many of the tens of thousands of people who turned up to see Californian sisters Haim take to the Pyramid Stage knew that Greta Thunberg would be warming up. The 19-year-old environmentalist’s appearance was only announced at 11am today. Behind me, one festivalgoer broke the news to a friend. “Today? Here? That’s hilarious!” she replied.

Thunberg’s speech - a brand-new one, whipped up in part to promote her forthcoming book - was hardly laugh-a-minute, but it was as galvanising as it was grim-faces. Introduced by Emily Eavis, Thunberg stood up and read from a few sheets of blown-about A4 as she spoke of the urgency to tell the story of climate change. There were plenty of stark warnings - we were told that “This is not the new normal”, that “We will not be able to adapt to this” and “The world we are used to safely inhabit no longer exists.” Thunberg made it very clear who were the villains - big business; colonialism; the world leaders who have done nothing, at best, and lied, at worst - and who were the ones who could save us from falling off the precipice we are being pushed off: ourselves.

Story continues

Hope, Thunberg told us, was something that was earned. And certainly her speech didn’t leave me with much, but if change is going to happen it needs to be discussed at platforms like the biggest festival stage in the UK. It was extremely telling that everyone watching was quiet - you could have heard a pin drop halfway up the Pyramid arena. Perhaps that’s hopeful in itself. Alice Vincent

'Hardly laugh-a-minute': the Glastonbury crowd listens to Greta Thunberg - Yui Mok/PA Wire

All you need is Paul

As you get ready to go on a magical mystery tour with Macca, get some insight into this 80-year-old legend from music's biggest stars. What words of wisdom did he share with Bono? Or Jeff Lynne? How about Elvis Costello? Neil has all the goss.

Paul played an intimate #Glastonbury2022 warm up show this evening at @cheeseandgrain in Frome, Somerset 🎸 pic.twitter.com/a6HCHPzuPn — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 24, 2022

Feminist powerhouse Self Esteem deserves a bigger stage ★★★★☆

Self Esteem at Glastonbury

Self Esteem, aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor, has been touring her searing 2021 record Prioritise Pleasure since last year. Was it all an elaborate warm-up for this mid-afternoon slot at the John Peel stage? Perhaps not, but in any case the accomplished singer-songwriter delivered a whipsmart set in fantastic festival get-up: a bodacious spangled breast plate that made Jean Paul Gaultier’s effort for Madonna look subtle.

Accompanied by three singer-dancers on a stage backed by an enormous sign reading “There is nothing that terrifies a man more than a woman that appears completely deranged” - a lyric from album opener I’m Fine - Taylor blended virtuosic close harmonies with a winking campiness that saw her pause for applause (riotous) and to let her razor-sharp lyrics about self-empowerment sink in. Poignant ballad The 345 was dedicated to “our sisters in America” in light of the changed abortion law. The sun may have been shining outside but Self Esteem turned the John Peel stage into a dark, sweaty and feverish dance pit.

This may have been Self Esteem’s Glastonbury debut but Taylor has played the festival before as the whimsical frontwoman of Noughties indie group Slow Club, the experience of which contributed to the febrile feminism that runs through much of Self Esteem’s music. Here’s to a bigger stage next time. Alice Vincent

Who will duet with Paul McCartney?

Might Dave Grohl join Paul McCartney? - Theo Wargo/Getty

With just hours to go before Paul McCartney’s Pyramid Stage headline set, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive about who might be joining him on stage. I have heard all of the following today (and it’s only half-past two). Dave Grohl is coming on to drum for a few songs. However, the Foo Fighters’ frontman has got stiff competition as Macca’s Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr has, apparently, been seen on site. Fresh from playing Hyde Park, Elton John is whizzing down to duet with him, and Bruce Springsteen might also rock up. Meanwhile Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher (who is onsite as he’s playing before McCartney) are said to be joining McCartney to reform their erstwhile supergroup The Smokin’ Mojo Filters. Phew.

Oh, one more. Harry Styles, whose new album has a distinct McCartney feel, is coming on. Definitely. That’s definitely happening, go the rumours. So frenzied is the speculation that some wags onsite are joking that John Lennon is making a guest appearance. For what it’s worth, and I know nothing at all, my moles beneath the Pyramid Stage tell me that Grohl is the most likely option. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gallagher too. Let’s see. At least one of the above will happen. After all, Macca has always got by with a little help from his friends. James Hall

Lauren Laverne pulls out of Glastonbury coverage following her mother's death

Sad news from the popular presenter, who has been at Worthy Farm covering the festival for the BBC. She took to Instagram to announce the passing of her mother Celia, writing - in a heartfelt tribute - that her mum "ran the only reggae club night in the NE and told me that being young in the 60s felt like that line in Mr Tambourine Man 'to dance beneath the diamond sky with one hand waving free'." She added that Celia had been looking forward to "watching Paulie (as he was always known in our house - her favourite Beatle) tonight. She’d been a fan ever since she saw him at the Sunderland Empire in 1963 (and later met him later with me - he was just lovely to her)."

Saturday's mood music: mellow, with a side of dragon

There’s definitely a mellow vibe around the site today. Perhaps it’s the sunshine, perhaps it’s the gentle ambience of the third morning of the festival, but Strummerville, hill above the Park and Green Fields are far busier than the thudding dance music mania of Silver Hayes.

This year marks 30 years since artist Ray Brooks was commissioned to make four “elemental” dragons for the festival site. The water dragon is the only one that remains; tucked in a wooded snicket to the edge of the Stone Circle, it’s bloody massive - 80 feet long. The waterfall that clearly ran here once is nowhere to be seen; a sign of how much the rainfall levels have changed on the site over the debases. Alice Vincent

Ukraine's Eurovision winners play their first ever UK concert

The big moments at Glastonbury don’t always happen on the big stages.

Fresh from winning the Eurovision Song Contest in May, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra played their first ever UK concert on the remote Truth Stage in the Shangri-La zone of Glastonbury’s so-called Naughty Corner in the small hours of Saturday morning. The symbolism of the seven-piece band playing was lost on no-one. War may be ravaging their country but here they were - standing for freedom by playing at the world’s most famous music festival.

The crowd was dotted with Ukrainian flags, with some audience members wearing the country’s traditional dress. Kalush Orchestra play a blend of hip hop and traditional Ukrainian folk music. Front man Oleh Psiuk, immediately identifiable by his pink bucket hat, bounded around the stage. “We came from Ukraine to share our music and culture,” he said.

The sound was rich, the bass was deep and loud. After all the focus on the war during the Eurovision campaign, it was refreshing to hear their music over the course of an hour-long set. It had room to breathe. Psiuk an accomplished rapper (he adores Eminem - you could tell). It was a compelling sonic blend overall, with neat hooks played by traditional instruments like a telenka, a long wooden flute-like instrument without finger holes. James Hall

Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest last month - REUTERS

Psiuk deployed tried and tested "big crowd" tricks. For example, he got different sides of the audience to scream and judged who was the loudest. He threw a replica of his pink bucket hat into the winning side. There was also on-stage breakdancing in this visually-compelling show (two of the band wore outfits comprising head-to-toe multicoloured dreadlocks). At one point Psiuk asked people to dance as though it was the last party of their lives. They duly did.

But inevitably, the conflict loomed large. Kalush’s winning song, Stefania, was written by Psuik about his mother before the invasion. With lyrics about maternal love, it took on new meaning once the war started. For "mother" people read "motherland". It was so rapturously received they played it twice.

The band kept direct mention of the war to a minimum, and the performance was all the more potent for it. The fact that they were here, playing music that they love, was enough. The show was only organised last week - straight after it, they got on a bus to fly back to Ukraine.

At the very end of the show, they stood still, hands clasped over their hearts, bathed in blue and yellow light. They received a long and deserved ovation for what was an incredibly powerful and special concert. James Hall

What's your favourite Glastonbury memory of 2022 so far? How about your favourite Glastonbury memory all of time? Tell us in the comments below