Glastonbury 2022 live: Friday kicks off with a plea from Zelensky and Wet Leg storm the Park Stage

Telegraph Writers
·6 min read
A message from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky opens the Other Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, - WireImage
Over 200,000 people are flooding into Pilton, Somerset, for the world's biggest Greenfield festival, Glastonbury, which opened on Wednesday.

Headliners in this 50th anniversary year are Paul McCartney – who has just turned 80 – and Billie Eilish – the festival's youngest headliner to date. Both will be taking to the Pyramid Stage across the weekend, as will Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross, who is performing in the Legend slot.

Despite Britain having been sizzled by a heatwave over the last two weeks, showers and thunderstorms may soon scatter across Worthy Farm, although the skies may stay dry for Billie Eilish's set this evening.

But it seems festival goers are simply glad to be there, having had to navigate national train strikes across the week. Revellers coming to the festival tomorrow, the third day of strikes, will not have an easy ride.

Other performers across the weekend include Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Glass Animals, Primal Scream, Noel Gallagher and Little Simz.

Rumours have been circulating about which artists might play secret sets on the Park and John Peel stages on Sunday, with bets on Harry Styles (who is currently on tour but has a small gap in his schedule), as well as Green Day, The Chemical Brothers, and Florence and the Machine, who has just released an excellent new album, Dance Fever.

The Telegraph's chief music critic Neil McCormick, as well as Telegraph music journalists James Hall, Alice Vincent, and Telegraph features writer Ed Cumming are all at the farm this year and will be contributing live talking points, reviews, and Glastonbury highs and lows throughout the weekend.

If you are watching the shows from home, here are the 10 artists not to miss.

This article will be updated with the latest from Glastonbury. 

Wet Leg prove the hype is justified ★★★★

Wet Leg play the The Park stage - Ben Birchall
Wet Leg are one this year’s hottest bands, and you could tell. The crowd was the biggest I’ve seen at The Park stage since Pulp’s secret set in 2011, stretching up the top of the hill past those famous seven-feet tall Glastonbury letters. The Isle of Wight duo’s ascent has been lightening quick – they only released their debut single a year ago – but this set suggested the hype was justified.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers took to the stage in long-sleeved grey layered lace dresses, looking like ghostly Victorian apparitions. The shade matched the sky. But the music was anything but dull: their brand of smart punk-pop was spiky and colourful, crackling with irony and sharp put-downs. Wet Leg’s lyrics embrace youth, rubbish boyfriends and pointless parties. Songs such as Wet Dream (“I was in your wet dream/ Driving in my car”) were rapturously greeted.

The sun even came out for final song Chaise Longue. “Is your muffin buttered? Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?” may not be the most profound lyrics ever sung at Glastonbury. But the vast crowd went bananas. It was a tremendously fun set from one of our most promising bands. James Hall

President Zelensky makes a surprise appearance at the Libertines

Before Glastonbury's opening act The Libertines took to the Other stage, a message from Zelensky was played on the big screens, asking everyone to put pressure on their politicians to keep supporting Ukraine.

"Glastonbury is the greatest concentration of freedom these days," he said "and I ask you to share this feeling with everyone whose freedom is under attack." It’s the first time the crowd has been asked - indirectly - for artillery. They cheered and whooped.

A flag with the image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the words 'Dance For Ukraine' is seen at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Friday, June 24 - Scott Garfitt/AP
The Libertines were a surprising act to open the festival proper, playing at 11.30am on the other stage. Perhaps lead singer Pete Doherty, 2022’s most surprising body positivity model, had a lunch reservation. Whatever the reasoning, it worked: they have left behind all their Albion pretensions and red army jackets, and embraced a new era as crooners for nostalgic millennials. There weren't any new songs, just classics. Up The Bracket, Boys in the Band, Don't Look Back into the Sun: these are singalongs now, mostly played at a slightly slower, jauntier tempo than on record.

At the end, Pete Doherty tried to instigate a Vlodymr Zelensky singalong to the tune of Seven Nation Army. It didn’t work. There is going to be a lot of Ukraine stuff this weekend. Ed Cumming

The Libertines open Glastonbury - Invision
A Friday morning alarm courtesy of Primal Scream

Being woken on a cloudy morning by Primal Scream sound checking was a perfectly Glastonbury way to start a festival. A rush of clattering drums, reverby guitars, earth shaking bass and wordless Bobby Gillespie vocals floated down from the John Peel marquee at 10 am, whilst an echoing voice repeatedly counted from one to six. The disembodied numbers floated in a psychedelic haze over the sprawling city of tents, where groggy campers stirred from the warm up drinking and dancing of the night before, comparing sunburn and hangovers. Rays of sunshine peaking at the edge of clouds amidst light showers and a sampled choir of Screamadelica "Hallelujah's"... I may have déjà vu but it's honestly good to be back. Neil McCormick

Down the Rabbit Hole we go

So those Met Office yellow warnings were a little overzealous: yesterday there was barely a drizzle, which was just as well as Thursday is traditionally the night of hyped-up roaming and queuing. The one place everyone wanted to be last night was The Rabbit Hole, where MC trio Bad Boy Chiller Crew were playing before Four Tet took to the decks at the venue’s Funkingham Palace – for those who managed to elude or conquer the two-hour queue into the venue’s inner sanctum. Those inside, it seemed, were largely convinced it was worth it: a drag cabaret, bar staff dressed as white rabbits serving cocktails and yes, a long loo queue, awaited. Alice Vincent

Rainbows all round: festival goers come prepared with umbrella hats - PA
