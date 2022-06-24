Glastonbury 2022 – live: Festival kicks off with Billie Eilish to make history as youngest ever headliner

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.

After Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis opened the gates on Wednesday 22 June, revellers have been setting up their tents ahead of the live music sets beginning on Friday.

This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot.

Mercury Prize-winning rock band Wolf Alice are booked to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday at 4.45pm, but fans are worried after the group tweeted about their struggles getting to the UK.

The group had finished performing in LA and were due to fly back today (Thursday 23 June). However, they tweeted in the early hours of the morning that their flight had been cancelled, amid ongoing travel chaos at UK airports.

The Independent has contacted the band’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, the Met Office is forecasting thunderstorms that could potentially hit festivalgoers today (23 June).

Glastonbury 2022 talking points

Latest Glastonbury 2022 weather report

The earthy magic and lawlessness of being a child at Glastonbury

18 highlights for Glastonbury Festival 2022

02:00 , Louis Chilton

The big acts might not get going til tomorrow, but there’s still stuff going on in Worthy Farm.

For example...

Vou Fiji Dance Company take to the stage over at The Astrolabe. DH pic.twitter.com/J7uG7o56AU — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2022

01:30 , Louis Chilton

Fellow headliner Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, was seen performing a tribute to Virgil Abloh while wearing crown of thorns during a Louis Vuitton show.

Watch the video here...

Kendrick Lamar performs tribute for Virgil Abloh while wearing crown of thorns

01:00 , Louis Chilton

Paul McCartney has announced a surprise warm-up show ahead of his headline set this weekend...

Paul McCartney holding surprise pre Glastonbury show in Frome

Friday 24 June 2022 00:40 , Louis Chilton

For those not able to be there, here’s how to watch this year’s Glasto coverage on TV

How to watch the BBC’s live Glastonbury coverage

Up-to-date weather forecast for Worthy Farm

Friday 24 June 2022 00:20 , Annabel Nugent

With a Yellow Warning issued for thunderstorms, anyone at Worthy Farm right now will no doubt be keeping an eye on the weather.

Worst comes to worst, though, what’s Glastonbury without some mess and mud?

Keep up to date with all the weather updates for the festival below.

Latest forecast threatens thunderstorms for Glastonbury

Kendrick Lamar at Glastonbury: Day, time and stage details for rapper’s festival debut

Friday 24 June 2022 00:00 , Annabel Nugent

A number of artists will be making their Glastonbury debut this year, but few are as highly anticipated as Kendrick Lamar.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, the final night.

His appearance follows the release of his critically acclaimed fifth album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers. You can read The Independent’s five-star review of the record here.

Find out the details for Lamar’s performance, including when and where his set will be, below.

What day and time will Kendrick Lamar perform at Glastonbury?

Glastonbury in pictures: Day 2

Thursday 23 June 2022 23:40 , Annabel Nugent

Between laughter yoga workshops, burning sunsets, and outrageous festival outfits, Glastonbury certainly makes for a brilliant photo opportunity.

Catch up on Day 2 of the festival in pictures below...

See all the best photos from Glastonbury day 2 at Worthy Farm

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury: Day, time and stage details for musician’s second headline set

Thursday 23 June 2022 23:20 , Annabel Nugent

Paul McCartney is one of three headliners to be taking the stage this weekend.

The former Beatle will headline the Pyramid State alongside Billie Eilish, the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, and Kendrick Lamar.

Find out when and where McCartney performs below.

What day and time will Paul McCartney perform at Glastonbury?

This is the musician’s second Glastonbury headline performance after performing in 2004.

Speaking about that set, he said: “My best memory was that moment we walked out on stage, when we performed there in 2004. The sheer size of the crowd, and the banners and the flags that they all hold up which reminded me of the battle of Agincourt.”

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, from Beyoncé to The Cure

Thursday 23 June 2022 23:00 , Annabel Nugent

Ahead of the glorious return of the world’s greatest festival, headlined this year by Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, here’s a look back at the best ever Glastonbury performances.

From Patti Smith and Jay-Z to The Cure and The Smiths, here’s the 22 greatest sets of all time to take place at Worthy Farm – in our humble opinion, at least.

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever

Glastonbury 2022 in pictures

Thursday 23 June 2022 22:40 , Annabel Nugent

Curious to see what this year’s festival looks like? See below for a rolling list of pictures from Glastonbury 2022.

Warning: If you didn’t have FOMO before, you’ll definitely feel it after seeing these photos.

See all the best pictures from Glastonbury 2022

How to get tickets to the next Glastonbury festival

Thursday 23 June 2022 22:20 , Annabel Nugent

If you aren’t at Worthy Farm, by now the FOMO has likely set in and you’re wondering how to get tickets for the next Glastonbury.

Find out everything you need to know about 2023 registration here, including ticket prices and when they will become available to purchase.

Glastonbury 2023 registration, tickets and everything you need to know

Lineup and set times for this year’s biggest acts

Thursday 23 June 2022 22:00 , Annabel Nugent

Hundreds of acts are performing at Worthy Farm this weekend. Here’s a list of the big names that you’ll likely want on your radar – including when and where they’re playing.

Glastonbury 2022 full lineup and set times by day

Up to date weather forecast for Worthy Farm

Thursday 23 June 2022 21:40 , Annabel Nugent

It wouldn’t be Glastonbury without some rain. Hope you packed your wellies!

Latest forecast threatens thunderstorms for Glastonbury

How to watch Glastonbury from home and full TV schedule

Thursday 23 June 2022 21:20 , Annabel Nugent

For those of us not at Worthy Farm, you can tune into the action live thanks to live coverage of the event.

Whether you want to follow it all or just catch a performance or two, BBC has you covered.

Coverage will be spread across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, BBC Radio, the BBC Sounds app, and BBC Radio.

See a comprehensive TV schedule below.

Full TV schedule of BBC’s Glastonbury coverage

A brief look at Glastonbury’s storied past

Thursday 23 June 2022 21:00 , Annabel Nugent

If you’ve ever been interested in the history of the iconic festival, we’ve got you covered.

Founded in 1970, Michael Eavis – a farmer from Somerset – decided to stage a festival to pay off his overdraft. The rest is history.

When did Glastonbury start?

Who are the secret sets? Everything you need to know

Thursday 23 June 2022 20:40 , Annabel Nugent

Sure, you may know who is headlining but Glastonbury – but are you clued up on who this year’s secret sets are?

With past secret sets including Lady Gaga, Franz Ferdinand and Pulp, it’s likely this year will see at least a few big names unexpectedly taking the stage.

George Ezra, Harry Styles, Green Day, Elton John, and Arcade Fire are among the artists rumoured to be making an appearance. Find out more below.

Glastonbury secret sets 2022: Rumours and how find out who will play

When does Billie Eilish perform and on what stage?

Thursday 23 June 2022 20:20 , Annabel Nugent

Tomorrow, Billie Eilish will make history as Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner.

At 20 years and six months old, she will be the youngest solo act to headline Glastonbury. The youngest ever performer to headline Glastonbury as part of a group was Mark Hamilton of the UK band Ash who headlined in 1997 at the age of 20 and three months.

Find out when and where Eilish performs below.

What time, date and stage is Billie Eilish performing at Glastonbury?

18 highlights for Glastonbury from Healing Fields to Cineramageddon

Thursday 23 June 2022 20:00 , Annabel Nugent

Every Glastonbury weekend, the transformation of Worthy Farm from a West Country dairy farm into a glorious festival site never fails to wow.

Bars within bars, areas within areas, and festivals within festivals offer ticket holders a Russian doll of silliness and surrealism. The centre of which you’ll probably never reach – at least not without a comprehensive plan.

Take a look at our 18 hihglights for Glastonbury 202, from the Healing Fields to Cineramageddon.

From Herbie Hancock to the Healing Fields – 18 highlights for Glastonbury 2022

The 7 most brutal set clashes – and how to get around them

Thursday 23 June 2022 19:40 , Annabel Nugent

“Clash” is a word that will cause any Glastonbury ticketowner to break out in a cold sweat.

Deciding between Billie Eilish and Foals and Little Simz feels impossible. Likewise, Haim, Olivia Rodrigo, Big Thief, and Glass Animals.

Here, we run through the biggest clashes of the 2022 festival – and some nifty workarounds.

The 7 most brutal Glastonbury 2022 set clashes (and possible workarounds)

Fat Boy Slim reflects on his Glastonbury memories

Thursday 23 June 2022 19:22 , Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Fatboy Slim has reminisced about his first time playing Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage saying he’s “spent the rest of his career” trying to get back on it.

The DJ, real name Norman Cook, is now a household name but first performed at the music festival on Worthy Farm more than three decades ago as part of indie rock group, The Housemartins.

Glastonbury Festival opened its gates again this week for the first time in three years after being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Cook, 58, one of the performers on the bill.

He told the festival’s on-site newspaper, the Glastonbury Free Press, about his first experience playing at the event, saying: “It was playing the Pyramid Stage with the Housemartins in 1986.

“Much to my shame, I thought it would be filled with old, stoned, bearded hippies who’d come from Stonehenge after the solstice. And we thought they’d all be flinging mud at us. We were pleasantly surprised to find out it wasn’t like that at all.”

Other big names at Glastonbury in 1986 included The Pogues, The Waterboys, The Cure, Level 42, Simply Red and Madness.

Press Association

Glastonbury 2022 – in pictures

Thursday 23 June 2022 19:02 , Roisin O'Connor

Music fans are returning to Worthy Farm in their droves for the first Glastonbury Festival since 2019.

The world-famous event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but has now returned and is set to be headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

Other acts on the billing include Diana Ross in the traditional Legends Slot, plus Sam Fender, Megan Thee Stallion, Foals, St Vincent, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, AJ Tracey and many more performing from 24 – 26 June.

On Wednesday 22 June, festival co-organisers Michael and Emily Eavis welcomed revellers back to the festival in Somerset.

“To actually be able to see people there and welcome in, watch them streaming in and running to pitch their tents up… it’s an amazing feeling,” Emily Eavis told Lauren Laverne in an interview with BBC Radio 6.

Check out some of the brilliant photos so far:

See all the best pictures from Glastonbury 2022

How to watch Glastonbury 2022 from home

Thursday 23 June 2022 18:42 , Roisin O'Connor

Those who aren’t venturing to Worthy Farm for Glastonbury this year can keep up with the action from the comfort of their sofa.

This year’s festival – taking place from Friday 24 June to Sunday 26 June – will see Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar perform as headliners. Diana Ross will perform in the Legends slot.

Viewers in the UK can watch the Glastonbury live stream for free on the BBC.

Coverage will be spread across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, BBC Radio, the BBC Sounds app, and BBC Radio.

For the first time ever, BBC iPlayer will be hosting a special Glastonbury channel from Thursday (23 June), which will broadcast preview shows and live performances over the next four days.

Here’s the full schedule!

Full TV schedule of BBC’s Glastonbury coverage

Dying Glastonbury fan to travel to festival via helicopter

Thursday 23 June 2022 18:14 , Roisin O'Connor

A Glastonbury fan who has been told he has weeks to live has been granted his dying wish - to make it to the festival one last time.

Nigel Stonehouse, 58, from Hartlepool, will travel to Worthy Farm via helicopter after a GoFundMe campaign raised over £18,000 to fund the journey.

Any remaining donations will be donated to Water aid, Oxfam and Greenpeace, and a local cat rescue organisation, the fundraiser’s organisers said.

Stonehouse, who has been to Glastonbury 19 times, described the festival as being “like a family.”

‘We’re a family’: Dying Glastonbury fan to travel to festival via helicopter

Has Kate Bush ever played Glastonbury?

Thursday 23 June 2022 17:52 , Roisin O'Connor

Glastonbury isn’t the only thing making a comeback this week.

This year’s festival coincides with a resurgence in popularity for Eighties artist Kate Bush, whose single “Running Up That Hill” broke records to top the UK charts 37 years after its release.

The 1985 song found a new audience after it was featured prominently in the latest season of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, released on 27 May.

The singer’s renaissance has Glastonbury attendees wishing for a Bush cameo, perhaps as one of the secret sets, and they’re now wondering if she has ever performed at the Worthy Farm festival before....

Has Kate Bush ever played Glastonbury?

Glastonbury clashes – the worst ones this year

Thursday 23 June 2022 17:32 , Roisin O'Connor

The clashes at Glastonbury are always painful, but this year, with such a smorgasbord of musical talent lined up across the weekend, they seem particularly cruel.

Fortunately, my esteemed colleague and seasoned Glastonbury pro Jacob Stolworthy spent some time eyeballing all the potential clashes and came up with this helpful list of the biggest ones – along with tips on potential workarounds.

Take a look!

The 7 most brutal Glastonbury 2022 set clashes (and possible workarounds)

Watch the moment the gates were opened to Glastonbury 2022

Thursday 23 June 2022 17:06 , Roisin O'Connor

How to watch Kendrick Lamar at Glastonbury 2022

Thursday 23 June 2022 16:53 , Roisin O'Connor

Kendrick Lamar will make his Glastonbury debut later this month.

The Worthy Farm music festival returns for the first time since 2019, with the 50th anniversary in 2020 and last year’s festival both having been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Lamar will headline the Pyramid State alongside Billie Eilish, the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, and Paul McCartney.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of his performance:

What day and time will Kendrick Lamar perform at Glastonbury?

Thursday 23 June 2022 16:27 , Roisin O'Connor

The full lineup and set times for Glastonbury Festival 2022 were revealed a few weeks ago, making it easier for attendees to figure out who to see and when.

Hundreds of acts are performing at Worthy Farm between Friday 24 and Sunday 26 June – but with so many options, there are also some significant set time clashes, making it impossible to see everyone.

Most recently, artists such as Jamie T, The Libertines, Kae Tempest, AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu and Sea Girls were added to this year’s lineup.

As well as this, Sam Fender has been given a major slot on the Pyramid Stage, right before Billie Eilish’s headline set on Friday evening.

Paul McCartney’s Saturday slot will be supported by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Haim and AJ Tracey.

Check out the full lineup below:

Glastonbury 2022 full lineup and set times by day

How to watch the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage

Thursday 23 June 2022 16:07 , Roisin O'Connor

It might not be quite the same as pulling on your wellies and getting lost in a giant field in Somerset, but there are still plenty of ways to tune into Glastonbury festival from home.

Live sets from Worthy Farm will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout the festival, which runs from Wednesday 22 – Sunday 26 June.

Coverage will be brought to audiences by presenters such as Cerys Matthews, Clara Amfo, Dermot O’Leary, Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, Vick Hope and Zoe Ball.

BBC iPlayer’s dedicated Glastonbury channel launches on Thursday 23 June, presenting a four-day stream of live performances, preview programmes and more.

The channel will feature the biggest sets from the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, John Peel and Park Stages.

How to watch the BBC’s live Glastonbury coverage

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, from Beyoncé to The Cure

Thursday 23 June 2022 15:48 , Roisin O'Connor

‘A 40-minute blast of pure, undiluted zeitgeist. A gigantic crowd stretching away over hill and vale. A generation’s prejudices and expectations overturned like a flick of dust off the shoulder. A setlist chiselled into quicksilver by Zeus and carried to the stage by a choir of winged roadies. Or maybe just the Dalai Lama, blowing out the candles on a birthday cake.

‘These are just a few of the reasons why a gig playing out on the hallowed grounds of Worthy Farm might go down in Glastonbury folklore – one of those iconic moments that don’t just make the weekend, but mark out the evolution of pop culture. Glastonbury is where musical history is made and cultural colossi are crowned on a near-annual basis.

‘Ahead of the glorious return of the world’s greatest festival, headlined this year by Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, here’s a look back at the best ever Glastonbury performances.’

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever

How can we get tickets for Glastonbury 2023

Thursday 23 June 2022 15:31 , Roisin O'Connor

After facing two years of cancellations, Glastonbury Festival is finally returning this weekend.

The celebration of music and arts, which is held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, takes place this year from 22 to 26 June. You can find out more information about the weather forecast for the festival here.

The full line-up and set times have already been announced, with Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar headlining.

It comes after the 50th anniversary in 2020 and last year’s festival were both cancelled due to the pandemic.

With Glastonbury tickets notoriously tricky to get hold of – resale tickets sold out in just over 20 minutes in March, with many hopefuls unable to get onto the website at all – people are already asking what the ticket situation will be for next year’s festival.

Here are the details!

Glastonbury 2023 registration, tickets and everything you need to know

Glastonbury 2022: When does Billie Eilish perform and on what stage?

Thursday 23 June 2022 15:04 , Roisin O'Connor

Billie Eilish will take to the stage this summer to become Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner.

The Worthy Farm music festival returns for the first time since 2019. The 50th anniversary in 2020 and last year’s festival were both cancelled due to the pandemic.

Eilish will headline the Pyramid Stage alongside Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of time:

What time, date and stage is Billie Eilish performing at Glastonbury?

Thursday 23 June 2022 14:46 , Roisin O'Connor

‘Field of dreams: The emotional return to Glastonbury Festival'

Thursday 23 June 2022 14:24 , Roisin O'Connor

‘Some flocked to airports for long-delayed holidays or much-needed escape. Others flooded bars to reconnect with loved ones or had casual sex like it was going out of style. For almost two-and-a-half million of us, though, “normal” didn’t resume until we were sat in a bedroom at 9am, furiously refreshing the Glastonbury ticket website with RSI blighted fingers, Two tweets already drafted: one a screenshot of a check-out failing to complete, the other a picture of us gloating in a Billie Eilish face mask.

Live music and festivals returned almost a year ago, but Glastonbury 2022 will still be the major signifier that the post-pandemic party is back in full swing. As an event that, in any regular pre-Covid year, would see an avid scramble for the 200,000 tickets to one of the biggest and most head-spinning cultural events in the world, after two years away this will be a particularly emotional comeback. The festival equivalent of Noel Gallagher turning up at Liam’s house with a Union Jack guitar and a bowl of cornflakes sprinkled with cocaine.’

Read more of Mark Beaumont’s colourful piece about what the return to Glastonbury represents:

The emotional return to Glastonbury Festival

Rumoured secret set performer George Ezra pulls out of Danish festival with ‘nasty’ bout of laryngitis

Thursday 23 June 2022 14:11 , Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

George Ezra has had to pull out of performing at a festival in Denmark on Friday due to a “nasty bout of laryngitis”.

The Hertfordshire-born singer-songwriter recently secured his third number one album with his most recent release Gold Rush Kid.

In a message posted on Twitter, he said: “Hello everybody, I’m absolutely gutted to say that I won’t be able to perform at Tinderbox Festival in Denmark tomorrow.

“I’ve come down with a nasty bout of laryngitis and under doctor’s orders I’ve been advised to go on full vocal rest for 48 hours.

“I hate having to cancel shows but sadly this one is out of my control. So sorry to everyone that was planning on coming down to see me and the band. Love, George.”

Tinderbox Festival will take place in the Danish city of Odense between 23 June and 25 June, with headliners including Stormzy and Imagine Dragons.

Ezra’s next confirmed performance is at Main Square Festival in Arras, France, on 3 July, but was widely believed to be one of the secret set performers after fans spotted a “Gold Rush Kid” sign at Worthy Farm.

Press Association

Glastonbury secret sets – what are the rumours?

Thursday 23 June 2022 14:05 , Roisin O'Connor

Bastille, George Ezra and Green Day are among the rumoured acts who could perform secret sets at Glastonbury.

Fans are already buzzing as they flock to Worthy Farm for this year’s festival.

The 2022 schedule currently includes huge names like Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Diana Ross, but there are still a few spaces left for some surprise performances.

Past secret sets have seen the likes of Lady Gaga, Franz Ferdinand and Pulp perform.

Aside from word of mouth, news of who the TBA performers has been known to travel via Twitter account @Secretglasto, which claims to notify followers of suspected performances a few hours before they start.

Check out the rumoured secret sets so far:

Glastonbury secret sets 2022: Rumours and how find out who will play

‘Anyone got a private jet?’: Wolf Alice trying to get to Glastonbury Festival after flight from LA cancelled

Thursday 23 June 2022 13:56 , Roisin O'Connor

Wolf Alice have issued a plea for help after a flight cancellation has left them stranded in the US, ahead of their scheduled performance at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival.

The “Don’t Delete The Kisses” artists are due to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Friday afternoon (24 June).

However, according to messages shared on social media ahead of the festival weekend, their appearance is currently in jeopardy as they are unable to find a flight to get them to the UK on time.

“Has anyone got a private jet in LA?” the band tweeted late on Wednesday (22 June).

“Our flight’s been cancelled and we need to get to Glastonbury, not joking.”

More here:

Wolf Alice trying to get to Glastonbury Festival after flight from LA cancelled

When is Paul McCartney performing at Glastonbury and what time is he on?

Thursday 23 June 2022 13:47 , Roisin O'Connor

Sir Paul McCartney is one of the headliners for Glastonbury 2022.

The Worthy Farm music festival returns this weekend for the first time since 2019, with the 50th anniversary in 2020 and last year’s festival both having been cancelled due to the pandemic.

McCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage alongside Billie Eilish, the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, and Kendrick Lamar.

The former Beatle will perform the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (25 June) at 9.30pm for an epic two hour 15 minute set, which will end at 11.45pm.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of his performance!

What day and time will Paul McCartney perform at Glastonbury?

From Herbie Hancock to the Healing Fields: 18 highlights for Glastonbury Festival 2022

Thursday 23 June 2022 13:36 , Roisin O'Connor

After a three-year hiatus, Glastonbury is back and bigger than ever.

Every Glastonbury weekend, the transformation of Worthy Farm from a West Country dairy farm into the glorious festival site never fails to wow. Bars within bars, areas within areas, and festivals within festivals offer ticket holders a Russian doll of silliness and surrealism. The centre of which you’ll probably never reach – at least not without a comprehensive plan.

Planning is probably the least sexy part of festival-going, but you’ve paid the money and waited the years, so it’s time to milk Glastonbury for every absurd activity and secret spot it has to offer. From where to get the perfect pint to the woodland oasis awaiting tired, hungover bodies, here’s our pick of highlights for this year’s Glastonbury.

From Herbie Hancock to the Healing Fields – 18 highlights for Glastonbury 2022

Thursday 23 June 2022 13:17 , Roisin O'Connor

As revellers pour through the gates of Worthy Farm for Glastonbury 2022, celebrations are underway for the festival’s belated 50th anniversary celebrations.

Glastonbury turned 50 in 2020, having begun as the Pilton Pop, Folk and Blues Festival in September 1970 with 1,500 people in attendance. Admission cost £1, which included free camping and free milk.

Take a look at some defining images of Glastonbury from over the years.

Glastonbury Festival through the years – in pictures

'The earthy magic and lawless energy of being a child at Glastonbury festival’

Thursday 23 June 2022 12:58 , Roisin O'Connor

Our very own Adam White wrote this beautiful piece about his memories of attending Glastonbury as a child, and being more interested in seeing The Corrs than Courtney Love, and being spellbound by the colours, noise and fire-breathing spiders.

The earthy magic and lawless energy of being a child at Glastonbury

Glastonbury weather report

Thursday 23 June 2022 12:43 , Roisin O'Connor

Weather experts are providing regular updates on the current forecasts for Worthy Farm (or, more specifically, the nearest village of Pilton) during the five-day event.

You can see below for the latest rundown of what the weather is forecasted to be throughout the Glastonbury period, per Accuweather.

At the moment, it’s looking OK... although they’re forecasting thunderstorms for this afternoon (eek!). I hope everyone’s packed their wellies.

Latest forecast threatens thunderstorms for Glastonbury

Thursday 23 June 2022 12:14 , Roisin O'Connor

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for Glastonbury 2022!

Despite my dread at the prospect of zero hours sleep this weekend, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be steering our coverage from home while our intrepid writers – Patrick Smith, Megan Graye, Ben Bryant, Isobel Lewis, Mark Beaumont, Serena Kutchinsky and Jacob Stolworthy – make their way to Worthy Farm (some of them are already there).

Over the next four days, we’ll be providing you with constant updates from the festival, plus photos, video, secret set rumours and other surprise announcements, AND reviews of the headliners and many other artists performing across the weekend.

Everyone ready? Then let’s go!

Glastonbury 2022 full lineup and set times by day