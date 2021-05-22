Glastonbury 2021: Mystery unnamed guest among line up of virtual live festival tonight

Haim, Coldplay and Damon Albarn will play the virtual Glastonbury Festival (Getty)

A virtual Glastonbury Festival kicks off tonight with thousands of people expected to tune in for an online gig.

Among the acts playing are Coldplay, Haim, Kano, Damon Albarn and Wolf Alice with performances planned for around the famous site from the Stone Circle to the Pyramid Field.

The director of the event, titled Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm, Paul Dugdale said he hoped it would “capture a bit of that Glastonbury spirit of the unknown”.

It is the second year the full festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dugdale, who has worked with acts from Adele to Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and the Rolling Stones, said he wanted to take the audience “on a bit of a journey”.

He said: “Glastonbury is an adventure, and you never quite know what’s around the corner and often the best parts of the festival are the parts you weren’t expecting, and that’s really fun.

“We start at seven… and we take people through the sunset and into the night as one continuous evening of filming. So it’s weird and wonderful, but hopefully captures a bit of that Glastonbury spirit of the unknown.”

Also on the bill are George Ezra and Roisin Murphy with festival co-founder Michael Eavis, 85, leading a spoken-word narration of the five-hour event with the help of PJ Harvey and Jarvis Cocker, plus Kate Tempest, George The Poet and Kurupt FM.

Wolf Alice are the first act to perform at 7pm with a special unnamed guest on stage at 11.05pm before rapper Kano then DJ Honey Dijon featuring Murphy.

Event organiser Emily Eavis said next year’s full Glastonbury Festival is “pretty much done”.

She said: “There’s still work going on with the line-up, but we have got a lot of artists on board for the next year. So we’re quite far down the road with that.”

Tickets can be purchased at https://glastonburylivestream.seetickets.com/content/ticket-options/

Read More

Will Aerosmith perform at Glastonbury festival in 2022?

Dolly Parton at Glastonbury: Why now is the time to revisit her legendary 2014 set

UK festivals at risk of ‘widespread collapse’ in 2021 without Government insurance, AIF warns