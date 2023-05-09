Glass scores three goals, Canada beats Hungary 5-2 in world championship tuneup

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Cody Glass scored three goals Tuesday as Canada won its only tuneup before the world hockey championship with a 5-2 victory over Hungary.

Lawson Crouse had a goal and an assist, while Sammy Blais rounded out the scoring for Canada.

Sam Montembeau and Devon Levi split time in goal, making 12 and 15 saves, respectively.

Vilmos Gallo and Istvan Sofron scored for Hungary, while Dominik Horvath made 30 saves.

Canada plays its first game of the world championship Friday against co-host Latvia in Riga. Tampere, Finland, is the other host city.

"Obviously, we are still developing chemistry, but we have only had three practices and one game," Glass said. "As we move forward in the tournament, we are going to keep developing that chemistry and getting better.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press