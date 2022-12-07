Glass Packaging Market to hit $88 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Glass Packaging Industry is expected to register 4.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by growing consumption of packaged foods.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Glass Packaging Market was estimated at USD 55 bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $88 bn by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Increasing consumption of packaged foods will propel glass packaging industry growth. The food & beverage industry is a major consumer of glass packaging, as the impermeable, sterile, and sturdy nature of glass makes it an ideal packaging solution for perishable items. Furthermore, technological advancements in the food and beverage packaging sector have been gaining momentum following product quality retention, safety, as well as shelf-life extension initiatives, fostering industry outlook.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1988


Vaccine development efforts to foster de-alkalized soda lime product segment share

Based on product, glass packaging market from de-alkalized soda lime segment is slated to register over 3.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Dealkalized soda lime glass is well suited for making vials that hold medicinal fluids, such as vaccines, blood, and plasma, as it ensures that the ionic strength or the pH value of the product is not affected in storage. In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, testing and vaccine development efforts have increased rapidly worldwide, fostering the demand for suitable containers. According to a recent disclosure by WHO, over 12 billion doses of vaccine have been administered globally to date.

Key reasons for Glass Packaging Market growth:

  1. Increasing beer consumption in emerging economies will boost demand for glass bottles.

  2. Rising demand for glass packaging in pharmaceutical industry.

  3. Growing consumption of packaged foods will benefit glass packaging market growth.

Rapidly growing consumption to drive beer application segment outlook

On the basis of application, the glass packaging industry share is bifurcated into alcoholic beverages, beer, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others. The beer segment size is slated to surpass USD 24.5 billion by 2032, driven by the rapidly rising consumption of the alcoholic beverage. Beer is currently the most consumed beverage across the world, with US alone consuming over 9 liters per person on average in 2018, claims WHO. A majority of beer bottles are made of soda lime glass, and high consumption is creating strong demand for the material.

Rising elderly population base to fuel Asia Pacific segment expansion

APAC glass packaging market is slated to grow at over 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032, owing to the constant increase in regional population as well as an ongoing shift in demographics, which are influencing consumption of alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, the market is also slated to benefit from the expanding pharmaceutical industry in Asia Pacific, amid rising cases of acute and chronic diseases from the increasing aging population in the region.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1988

Sustainability initiatives to define glass packaging market outlook

Some of the leading contenders in the global glass packaging industry include Bormioli Rocco SpA, Ardagh Group, Vitro Packaging LLC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co Ltd., Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd, and others. The energy-intensive nature of the production process has been a major pain point for the market in past years. However, to conform to modern standards industry players are working on making production and manufacturing more sustainable and eco-friendlier.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 5    Glass packaging Market, By Product

5.1    Market product insights

5.2    Borosilicate

5.3    De-alkalized Soda Lime

5.4    Soda Lime

Chapter 6    By Application

6.1    Market application insights

6.2    Alcoholic Beverages

6.3    Beer

6.4    Food & Beverages

6.5    Pharmaceuticals

6.6    Others

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Fields puts on show in return from injury, Bears lose again

    CHICAGO (AP) — A shoulder separation suffered two weeks ago failed to prevent Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields from running like he has all season. He also delivered a season high in yards passing on Sunday. What he couldn’t do was end a streak of poor finishes by Chicago and pull out a win against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears lost 28-19. “I feel all right,” Fields said. “The shoulder held up pretty good.” Fields ran for 71 yards on six attempts. He also completed 20 of 25 passes for