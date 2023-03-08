Glass Packaging Market to Exceed USD 81 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 3.95%

Fortune Business Insights

key players operating in the glass packaging market are TOYO GLASS CO,LTD. (Japan), Heinz Glas GmbH (Germany), Vetropack Group (Switzerland), AGI Glasspack Ltd. (India), Yantai NBC Glass Packaging Co., Ltd. (China), Yantai Changyu Glass Co., Ltd. (China) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glass packaging market size was USD 60.32 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 81 billion by the end of 2027 exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period. The rising demand for glass materials across the world will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights,

The glass packaging market refers to the industry that produces and distributes glass containers for various applications, including food and beverage packaging, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and more. Glass packaging is a popular choice due to its sustainability, durability, and ability to preserve the contents without affecting their taste or quality.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/glass-packaging-market-102812

List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report

Ardagh Group S.A. (Ireland)

Anchor Glass Container Corporation (BA Glass B.V.) (U.S.)

Verallia (U.S.)

Owens-Illinois Inc. (U.S.)

TOYO GLASS CO.,LTD. (Japan)

Heinz Glas GmbH (Germany)

Vetropack Group (Switzerland)

AGI Glasspack Ltd. (India)

Yantai NBC Glass Packaging Co., Ltd. (China)

Yantai Changyu Glass Co., Ltd. (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 3.95% 2027 Value Projection USD 81.00 Billion Report coverage Revenue forecast, company profiles, competitive landscape, growth factors and latest trends Glass Packaging Market Size in 2019 USD 60.32 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 180 Segments Covered By End-use Industry and Regional Glass Packaging Market Growth Drivers Asia Pacific Accounts for Dominant Share; Huge Consumption of Bottled Beverages will Aid Growth Increasing Efforts to Maximize Glass Packaging Use Will Aid Growth

Segments:

The glass packaging market can be segmented based on several factors. Here are some of the common segments:

Application: The market can be segmented by application, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others.

Story continues

End-use Industry: The glass packaging market can be segmented by end-use industry, such as alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Product Type: The market can be segmented by product type, such as bottles, jars, ampoules, and others.

Glass Type: The market can be segmented by glass type, such as clear glass, amber glass, and green glass.

Region: The market can also be segmented by geography, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Size: The market can also be segmented by size, such as small, medium, and large-sized glass packaging products.

These segmentation criteria help manufacturers and marketers of glass packaging products to understand the preferences of their customers and target the right markets with the right products.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/glass-packaging-market-102812

Short Description About Glass Packaging Market:

The Glass Packaging market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level, segmentation, share, competitive Landscape, impact of domestic and global Key players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis and technological innovations.

Report Coverage:

Size and Growth: The report provides an analysis of the overall size of the glass packaging market, as well as its expected growth in the coming years. This includes both historical and projected data.

Drivers and Restraints: The report identifies the key drivers and restraints that are affecting the growth of the glass packaging market. This includes factors such as consumer preferences, environmental concerns, and regulatory policies.

Industry Trends: The report highlights the latest trends in the glass packaging industry, such as the increasing use of recycled glass, the growth of e-commerce, and the rise of premium packaging.

Key Market Players: The report profiles the leading companies in the glass packaging market, including their product offerings, financial performance, and business strategies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report analyzes the competitive landscape of the glass packaging market, including the key players operating in the market, their market share, and their strategies for growth and expansion. With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Regional Insights:

The glass packaging market is a global market with significant regional variations. The following are the regional insights for the glass packaging market:

North America: North America is one of the largest markets for glass packaging. The region has a well-established packaging industry, and glass is preferred for packaging alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, and food products. The growing demand for sustainable packaging materials, coupled with the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, is expected to drive the growth of the glass packaging market in the region.

Europe: Europe is another significant market for glass packaging. The region has stringent regulations for packaging materials, and glass is preferred due to its recyclability and environmental sustainability. The increasing demand for premium packaging for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals is also driving the growth of the glass packaging market in Europe.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for glass packaging. The region has a large population and a growing middle class, which is driving the demand for packaged food and beverages. The increasing focus on sustainable packaging and the rising consumption of alcoholic beverages are also expected to drive the growth of the glass packaging market in the region.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/glass-packaging-market-102812

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Glass Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-use Industry Alcoholic beverages Food Non-Alcoholic beverages Pharmaceuticals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Glass Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-use Industry Alcoholic beverages Food Non-Alcoholic beverages Pharmaceuticals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Glass Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-use Industry Alcoholic beverages Food Non-Alcoholic beverages Pharmaceuticals Others Market Analysis – By Country Germany France UK Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Glass Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-use Industry Alcoholic beverages Food Non-Alcoholic beverages Pharmaceuticals Others Market Analysis – By Country China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/glass-packaging-market-102812

Check out more Related Insights

Food Packaging Market to Worth USD 478.18 Billion by 2028 | Food Packaging Industry Growth, Share, Analysis and Forecast Report

Cosmetic Packaging Market to Reach USD 40.96 Billion by 2028 | Global Cosmetic Packaging Industry Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis & Forecast Report

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



