Glass Packaging Market to Exceed USD 81 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 3.95%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

key players operating in the glass packaging market are TOYO GLASS CO,LTD. (Japan), Heinz Glas GmbH (Germany), Vetropack Group (Switzerland), AGI Glasspack Ltd. (India), Yantai NBC Glass Packaging Co., Ltd. (China), Yantai Changyu Glass Co., Ltd. (China) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glass packaging market size was USD 60.32 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 81 billion by the end of 2027 exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period. The rising demand for glass materials across the world will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights,

The glass packaging market refers to the industry that produces and distributes glass containers for various applications, including food and beverage packaging, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and more. Glass packaging is a popular choice due to its sustainability, durability, and ability to preserve the contents without affecting their taste or quality.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/glass-packaging-market-102812

List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report

  • Ardagh Group S.A. (Ireland)

  • Anchor Glass Container Corporation (BA Glass B.V.) (U.S.)

  • Verallia (U.S.)

  • Owens-Illinois Inc. (U.S.)

  • TOYO GLASS CO.,LTD. (Japan)

  • Heinz Glas GmbH (Germany)

  • Vetropack Group (Switzerland)

  • AGI Glasspack Ltd. (India)

  • Yantai NBC Glass Packaging Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Yantai Changyu Glass Co., Ltd. (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast CAGR

3.95%

2027 Value Projection

USD 81.00 Billion

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company profiles, competitive landscape, growth factors and latest trends

Glass Packaging Market Size in 2019

USD 60.32 Billion

Historical Data

2016-2018

No. of Pages

180

Segments Covered

By End-use Industry and Regional

Glass Packaging Market Growth Drivers

Asia Pacific Accounts for Dominant Share; Huge Consumption of Bottled Beverages will Aid Growth

Increasing Efforts to Maximize Glass Packaging Use Will Aid Growth

Segments:

The glass packaging market can be segmented based on several factors. Here are some of the common segments:

Application: The market can be segmented by application, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others.

End-use Industry: The glass packaging market can be segmented by end-use industry, such as alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Product Type: The market can be segmented by product type, such as bottles, jars, ampoules, and others.

Glass Type: The market can be segmented by glass type, such as clear glass, amber glass, and green glass.

Region: The market can also be segmented by geography, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Size: The market can also be segmented by size, such as small, medium, and large-sized glass packaging products.

These segmentation criteria help manufacturers and marketers of glass packaging products to understand the preferences of their customers and target the right markets with the right products.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/glass-packaging-market-102812

Short Description About Glass Packaging Market:

The Glass Packaging market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level, segmentation, share, competitive Landscape, impact of domestic and global Key players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis and technological innovations.

Report Coverage:

Size and Growth: The report provides an analysis of the overall size of the glass packaging market, as well as its expected growth in the coming years. This includes both historical and projected data.

Drivers and Restraints: The report identifies the key drivers and restraints that are affecting the growth of the glass packaging market. This includes factors such as consumer preferences, environmental concerns, and regulatory policies.

Industry Trends: The report highlights the latest trends in the glass packaging industry, such as the increasing use of recycled glass, the growth of e-commerce, and the rise of premium packaging.

Key Market Players: The report profiles the leading companies in the glass packaging market, including their product offerings, financial performance, and business strategies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report analyzes the competitive landscape of the glass packaging market, including the key players operating in the market, their market share, and their strategies for growth and expansion. With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Regional Insights:

The glass packaging market is a global market with significant regional variations. The following are the regional insights for the glass packaging market:

North America: North America is one of the largest markets for glass packaging. The region has a well-established packaging industry, and glass is preferred for packaging alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, and food products. The growing demand for sustainable packaging materials, coupled with the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, is expected to drive the growth of the glass packaging market in the region.

Europe: Europe is another significant market for glass packaging. The region has stringent regulations for packaging materials, and glass is preferred due to its recyclability and environmental sustainability. The increasing demand for premium packaging for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals is also driving the growth of the glass packaging market in Europe.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for glass packaging. The region has a large population and a growing middle class, which is driving the demand for packaged food and beverages. The increasing focus on sustainable packaging and the rising consumption of alcoholic beverages are also expected to drive the growth of the glass packaging market in the region.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/glass-packaging-market-102812

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Glass Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-use Industry

      • Alcoholic beverages

      • Food

      • Non-Alcoholic beverages

      • Pharmaceuticals

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Glass Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-use Industry

      • Alcoholic beverages

      • Food

      • Non-Alcoholic beverages

      • Pharmaceuticals

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Glass Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-use Industry

      • Alcoholic beverages

      • Food

      • Non-Alcoholic beverages

      • Pharmaceuticals

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • Germany

      • France

      • UK

      • Italy

      • Spain

      • Russia

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific Glass Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-use Industry

      • Alcoholic beverages

      • Food

      • Non-Alcoholic beverages

      • Pharmaceuticals

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • China

      • India

      • Japan

      • South Korea

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/glass-packaging-market-102812

Check out more Related Insights

Food Packaging Market to Worth USD 478.18 Billion by 2028 | Food Packaging Industry Growth, Share, Analysis and Forecast Report

Cosmetic Packaging Market to Reach USD 40.96 Billion by 2028 | Global Cosmetic Packaging Industry Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis & Forecast Report

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump throws brothers and father under bus in New York fraud suit

    Ivanka Trump says she was not involved in preparing fraudulent financial statements that form the core of the $250m fraud suit against her father’s company

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • China Square: The cheap Chinese shop at the centre of Kenya row

    Kenyan traders accuse a Chinese-owned outlet of undercutting them and threatening their livelihoods.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • Bitcoin: Latest price collapse comes amid crypto bank fears

    Uncertainty surrounding Silvergate Bank caused a significant slump that BTC is yet to recover from

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • Dominion Voting sued Fox News for defamation over election fraud claims: What we know

    Dominion filed a series of defamation lawsuits against key election deniers, suggesting their unfounded claims caused “severe damage” to the company.

  • UPDATE 4-Nvidia, AMD grapple with latest U.S. curbs on China's Inspur

    Nvidia Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and other tech firms are scrambling to assess whether they must halt sales to units of China's Inspur Group Ltd after its addition to a U.S. export blacklist last week. The United States last week added Inspur to its trade blacklist for allegedly acquiring U.S.-origin items in support of the China's military modernization efforts. The listing means that companies cannot sell Inspur items like semiconductors, which are made with U.S. tools, unless they apply for and get licenses, which are likely to be denied.

  • Laid-off Twitter software engineer calls job market 'hot garbage': 'Maybe I should go be a firefighter'

    A Twitter engineer laid off by Elon Musk told CNN they're struggling to find work because "tech jobs are just not happening."

  • Jeremy Hunt is wrong – early retirement is not stunting Britain’s economy

    If the Chancellor’s forthcoming Budget includes measures to get early retirees off “the golf course”, as he has suggested, he will have completely failed to understand what is driving the rise in economic inactivity in Britain.

  • Elon Musk reportedly tried to sell Twitter's office plants to employees as part of his push for cash

    Since taking over Twitter in November, Elon Musk has tried to cut costs and boost the company's income.

  • US natural gas prices plummet 13% as streak of mild winter weather set to continue

    Henry hub natural gas futures for April fell to $2.62 per million British thermal units, its lowest level in a week.

  • China's trade contracts as Western demand weakens

    China’s trade contracted again in January and February as U.S. and European demand weakened in the face of interest rate hikes, adding to pressure on official efforts to revive economic growth following the end of anti-virus controls. China’s global trade surplus for the two months edged up 0.8% over a year earlier to $116.9 billion. Forecasters expected trade to weaken as the likelihood of a recession in Western economies increased following rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to cool economic activity and record-setting inflation.

  • Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • RPT-UPDATE 1-Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • The Duchess of York reveals the job she always wanted to do

    The duchess said she always admired George in the Famous Five, who was brave and daring - and equal to any boy

  • Oil falls by $3/bbl as investors brace for steeper US rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by $3 a barrel on Tuesday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stoked rate hike fears, the dollar strengthened and top crude importer China issued weak data. Brent crude futures shed $2.89, or 3.4%, to settle at $83.29 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by $2.88, or 3.6%, to close at $77.58 per barrel. Powell told Congress the Fed would likely need to increase rates more than expected in light of recent strong economic data, pushing most commodities and financial markets lower.

  • Oil steadies after rate hike concerns spur sell-off

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied after earlier losses on Wednesday, driven by fears that more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would hit demand, while the market awaited further clarity on inventories. Brent crude futures climbed 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $83.40 per barrel by 1103 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $77.49 a barrel.

  • Connecticut accuses four companies of selling illegal 'ghost gun' parts

    Connecticut on Tuesday sued four gun companies it accused of violating state law by advertising and selling components that can be used to build so-called "ghost guns" without serial numbers that are difficult to trace. The lawsuit, filed in the Judicial District of Hartford, targets Florida-based Indie Guns LLC, Florida-based Steel Fox Firearms Inc, North Carolina-based Hell Fire Armory and Utah-based AR Industries LLC. "Ghost guns are an untraceable menace that exist for one reason - to evade law enforcement and registration," Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.