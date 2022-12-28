Glass Onion Is the No. 1 Movie on Netflix with 82.1 Million Hours Viewed on First Weekend

There's no mystery about whether Glass Onion is a hit.

According to Netflix, the whodunit sequel was the No. 1 movie globally after debuting on Friday. In its first three days on the platform, it amassed 82.1 million hours viewed, with an estimated 35 million households streaming the movie in over 93 countries.

This number comes slightly under the first-weekend views Sandra Bullock's The Unforgivable got last December with 85.86 million hours.

In a new release strategy, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was given a one-week-only limited release in theaters on the week of Thanksgiving, one month before it arrived on Netflix. It earned just over $13 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings admitted during a panel last month, per The Hollywood Reporter, that "lots" of money was missed out on due to the brief theatrical run. But, he said, "It's a promotional tactic like film festivals, and if it works well we will do more of it. We are not trying to build a theatrical business; we are trying to break through the noise."

Knives Out 3

John Wilson/Netflix Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Glass Onion is a sequel to the 2019 Lionsgate film Knives Out, which is not currently available to stream on the service. Last year, Netflix reportedly paid $450 million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels from writer/director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig, who plays detective Benoit Blanc in the murder-mystery ensemble movies.

The new movie stars Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. Glass Onion received two Golden Globe nominations: best picture (comedy) and best actor (comedy) for Craig.

Johnson told Variety in October that there are endless possibilities for future Knives Out sequels.

"If each one of these can really be what Agatha Christie did, if it can be not just in a totally new location and a new cast but also trying something exciting, I'll keep doing it as long as Daniel and I are having a good time," he said. "I'll keep making these as long as they let me."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.