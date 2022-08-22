‘Glass Onion': Netflix Sets December Release Date, Reveals New Images for ‘Knives Out’ Sequel (Photos)

Ready to crack open the “Glass Onion?”

Netflix has just revealed new images from the highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel (once again starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc) and unveiled the global Netflix release date – December 23. The film will also be released in select theaters on a to be announced date, with details on that coming soon.

The new mystery stars Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista and Ethan Hawke, with Craig’s Blanc tasked with unmasking (again!) a shadowy killer. This time around, Blanc is invited to a billionaire’s compound in Greece where he’s gathered his friends for a murder mystery game of his own.

As for the film’s title, let writer/director Rian Johnson explain. “I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death,” he tells Netflix. “This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There’s got to be some good glass songs. I was like, “Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?” The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.'”

The “Knives Out” sequel will have its splashy world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and will close out the BFI London Film Festival on October 16. It is the second film in a proposed trilogy, with the third film also produced by Netflix in a lucrative, $400 million deal. (Hey, at least Johnson will have a trilogy to call his own.)

The original “Knives Out” was an unexpected smash, grossing more than $300 million worldwide on a budget of around $40 million. That film starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette Lakeith Stanfield and Christopher Plummer alongside Craig. Independently financed and produced by Johnson and partner Ram Bergman’s T-Street, it was distributed by Lionsgate.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will hit Netflix on December 23.

Rian Johnson and Janelle Monae on the set of “Glass Onion” (Netflix)

