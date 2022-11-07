'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Trailer Invites Daniel Craig's Detective to a Billionaire's Murder Island

Netflix has revealed the full-length trailer for its upcoming Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The film, which is written and directed by Rian Johnson, sees the return of frontman Daniel Craig in the role of detective Benoit Blanc. Additionally, the cast includes newcomers Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The trailer follows the all-star cast to a billionaire's island getaway. “I’ve invited you all to my island because tonight, a murder will be committed. My murder,” Norton's character, Miles Bron, alerts the group, setting the scene for a seemingly innocent murder-mystery party. As the game progresses, however, things suddenly turn deadly. “The killer is in plain sight,” says Craig, as the lights go out and a bullet pierces through a glass window. “For at least one person, this is not a game.”

"We had such an amazing cast in the last one and I didn't know how we were going to top that, but we've equaled it," Craig told Netflix's TUDUM. "The working experience, just to come on set and make these movies is such fun."

Johnson added, "The mystery is not going to be what keeps the audience in their seats. Remember first and foremost that you're making a movie and that it has to dramatically work before it intellectually works as a puzzle. That's actually still the hard part - creating a good story that feels unique and feels exciting and emotionally feels satisfying at the end."

Glass Onion initially premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, and later closed the BFI London Film Festival. The film follows its 2019 flagship title, which grossed $311.4 million USD on a $40 million USD budget, according to IndieWire.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will release in theaters on November 23, with a one-week run, before arriving on Netflix on December 23. Watch the official trailer above.

