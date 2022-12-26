Glass Onion fans all have same theory about the film's inspiration

Megan Wallace
knives out 3 expected release date, cast and more
Glass Onion fans all have same theory Netflix

This festive season, the traditi0n of Christmas telly might be beginning to wane for some (though we always tune in to the Xmas soap plotlines) but there are plenty of big-hitting December Netflix shows and tv to keep us going and to add to your festive watchlist.

Of course, we've all been bingeing Emily in Paris and devouring the details of her variously improbably love triangles - but when it comes to quality time of the family, many of us have been sticking on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to keep us and our parents, siblings and assembled relatives entertained.

The Daniel Craig-starring follow-up to the 2019 Knives Out murder mystery follows an incredible ensemble cast - including Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson and Madelyn Cline - as detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is tasked with cracking a new crime.

Specifically, Blanc heads to a Greek island at the behest of billionaire Miles Bron, who is hosting a lavish annual get together for his friends. However, a guest turns up dead and then (as you'd expect) a mystery ensues - with plenty of twists and turns.

On Twitter, fans of the film are airing some intriguing theories about the character Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton) - they believe that the tech entrepreneur and CEO of the fictional Alpha Industries is inspired by real-life billionaire the CEO of Twitter and Tesla, Elon Musk.

In a post with 12,800 likes at the point of writing, Twitter user @ohhhhherewego shared the iconic gif of Maddy from Euphoria asking; "wait, is this f*cking play about us?" alongside the caption "elon musk watching glass onion".

Another Twitter user has shared a video of Daniel Craig dancing in a Taika Waititi-directed ad for Belvedere vodka, alongside the caption; "Daniel Craig after spending 140 minutes roasting Elon Musk in #GlassOnion".

As it turns out, the film's director Rian Johnson has also caught wind of these comparisons and has gone on record to clear up the rumours that his character is based on Elon Musk.

In response to a question posed by the magazine Wired, asking if Elon was the inspiration behind his tech bro villain, Johnson shut down this theory by claiming it was a "horrible accident".

"There’s a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into it," he said. "But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment. A friend of mine said, 'Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon.' And that’s just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?"

So, there you have it, the similarities with Elon Musk are far from intentional - even if they are hard for viewers to deny.

