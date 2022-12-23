‘Glass Onion’ Ending Explained: Unpacking the Mystery

Drew Taylor
·4 min read

Benoit Blanc, that slippery southern detective played by Daniel Craig, is back in “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson’s follow-up to “Knives Out.” And his latest case is a real doozy.

Blanc is invited to attend a murder mystery party at the lavish Greek retreat of a self-obsessed tech billionaire named Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Besides Blanc, Bron’s small circle of friends is in attendance – online personality Duke (Dave Bautista), former model Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), Connecticut governor Claire (Kathryn Hahn), Mile’s ex-business partner Andi (Janelle Monae) and Lionel (Leslie Odom, Jr.), Miles’ #1 scientist and BFF. Of course, what started out as a game soon turns very real and when one of the guests winds up dead, Benoit Blanc springs into action.

Of course, this being a whodunnit, the question remains: who did it? Read on as we unpack those twists and turns.

If you haven’t seen “Glass Onion” yet, turn back now! The following contains MASSIVE SPOILERS.

First question: who dies?

Duke (Buatista), the brawny YouTube star with the cutie pie girlfriend (Madelyn Cline), dies. He is seemingly poisoned.

Is that it?

Well, Andi (Monae) also dies … but it’s a whole thing.

Go on.

Andi actually died before the events of the movie take place. Her twin sister, seeking Blanc’s help, impersonates her throughout the visit in an attempt to uncover her killer. None of the other guests on Miles’ island know that Andi died. Except, of course, the killer. In the frantic search following Duke’s death, power on the island goes out (Miles had timed it for the “big reveal” of the murder mystery party, since he didn’t know that Blanc would figure that part out in about two seconds and that someone would actually die) and Andi is shot. But a well-placed notebook stopped the bullet and Blanc staged the scene to look like a murder (thanks, in part, to Jeremy Renner’s vanity hot sauce brand – always coming through in a pinch). Now “dead,” Andi’s sister is free to more fully explore who was responsible for her sister’s death … and Duke’s.

So, who did it?

Do you really want to know?

Also Read:
‘Glass Onion’ Review: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Is a Quick-Witted but Uninspired Whodunit

Yes!

It was Miles Bron (Edward Norton). As it turns out, some evil billionaires are actually quite ruthless.

Why did he do it?

The whole movie is predicated around a lie: that Miles came up with the idea for his Google-style (or, if you will, Tesla-style) company by himself. This wasn’t true, of course. It was Andi’s idea. This ended up going to court a few months before the movie starts and all of Andi’s supposed friends testified that Miles came up with the idea, since Miles was able to exert pressure (political, financial, professional) on each of the once-good friends. Andi found evidence to prove his case wrong and invited him over to talk about it. While there, he poisoned Andi. He maintained control over the company and he maintained his control over his friends. But Miles (and the rest of the gang) didn’t expect for Benoit Blanc to show up at their party.

How does Andi’s sister ultimately get her revenge?

She destroys tons of Miles’ glass statues and his glass piano (once owned by Liberace). And, using an experimental type of clean-burning hydrogen fuel which – surprise! – is revealed to be much more dangerous than Miles is making it out to be, she destroys his island getaway, which he calls the Glass Onion after the old bar that the friends used to frequent. (“Glass Onion,” the very famous Beatles song, plays over the closing credits.) As Miles’ empire starts to burn and all of his once-loyal friends have turned on him, Andi’s sister takes one more thing.

Also Read:
How to Watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': When Is the Sequel Streaming?

What’s that?

Earlier in the movie, Miles shows off the Mona Lisa. The actual Mona Lisa. The movie takes place during the pandemic and he says that he got the Louvre to lease him the painting for a hefty fee. He has it up amongst his other works of art and all those glass statues. While any kind of movement or danger will encase the painting in an impenetrable box, Miles has also shown off that he had a workaround installed. Because, you know, sometimes he wants to stare at it, no matter what else is going on in the room. Andi’s sister trips the failsafe, the protection comes down and the Mona Lisa burns.

Wow.

Yep. Earlier in the movie Miles said he wanted to be remembered in the same breath as the Mona Lisa. Now, as Andi’s sister points out, he will be.

Sounds like great fun!

It is!

“Glass Onion” is now streaming on Netflix.

Also Read:
Director Francis Lawrence Lightens Up with ‘Slumberland:’ ‘Everything I Had Done Was Pretty Dark’

Latest Stories

  • Calling All Coffee Lovers: Here's What to Know About Starbucks' Christmas Hours This Year

    In case you're in need of an eggnog latte this Christmas, here's what to know about Starbucks' holiday hours on December 25.

  • Adele Revealed the TV Show She’s Been Obsessed with for ‘Over a Decade’

    Well, now we know how Adele passes her time when she's not recording new albums or going on tour. In mid-November, the “Easy on Me” songstress began her residency in Vegas, titled Weekends with Adele, at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace. And while there, she opened up about the TV show she's been obsessed with for the past ten years. Billboard's Katie Atkinson attended the singer's first show, on November 18, and she quoted a moment where Adele revealed one of her favorite series to binge: The Wa

  • How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address

    Washington insiders reveal how the leader’s journey from Kyiv to the White House came to be

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Goaltender Stuart Skinner signs three-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, US$7.8-million contract extension. The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins. He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career goal-against average of 2.82 and a .912 save percentage. This repo

  • Should the Blue Jays consider a reunion with Liam Hendriks?

    A reunion may be in the cards between the Toronto Blue Jays and relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, who last appeared for the team in 2015.

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York's loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets' 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams' return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL's

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Roughriders sign defensive back Nick Marshall to one-year extension

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension. Marshall set a Roughriders' record for interceptions returned for touchdowns last season when he earned his fifth career pick-six in a 41-20 win over Montreal in Week 4. He intercepted a Trevor Harris pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 90 yards. Marshall had four total interceptions and 24 defensive tackles in 16 games last season. In 60 games over four seasons with Saskatchew

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Police details in court documents outline alleged sexual assault involving 5 world junior hockey players

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. New court documents that include interview transcripts and search warrant requests reveal why police investigators say they have reasonable grounds to accuse five World Junior hockey players of sexually assaulting a woman in a London, Ont., hotel room in 2018. Details of the documents were first published in the Globe and Mail, which went to court to have them

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Kakko scores late to lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Islanders

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the crosstown-rival Islanders on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games. Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots to get his 17th win of the season and improve to 2-7-1 in 10 career games against the Islanders. “It