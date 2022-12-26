‘Glass Onion’ and Christmas-Themed Titles Dominate VOD and Netflix Charts

While theaters have “Avatar: The Way of Water” bringing in most of the revenue, two films that had recent successful theatrical runs dominate home viewing revenue this Christmas. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” was an immediate #1 at Netflix (it had a one-week preview in theaters a month ago). “Violent Night” with an evil Santa (Universal/$19.99), still #5 in theaters, tops Vudu (ranking by revenue) and iTunes and Google Play (calculating by transactions).

Otherwise, 22 of the 40 positions on the three VOD plus Netflix top ten charts we cover are Christmas-set or themed. And with these included, films released before 2022 constitute 23 of the 40 slots. Making all charts are “The Grinch” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Universal), with “Elf,” “Christmas Vacation,” “The Polar Express” (Warner Bros. Discovery), and “Die Hard” (Disney) making two each. All cost $3.99 to rent.

With the old titles and more recent ones mostly discounted, that means total revenue from these platforms might be someone impeded. A year ago at this time, “No Time to Die,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” and “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” all were thriving with $19.99 prices.

There are other recent PVOD offerings. “Prey for the Devil” (Lionsgate/$19.99) is #5 at Vudu, but no other top ten listings. The most significant absence by far is “The Fabelmans” (Universal). In its second week out for home play, it dropped off both of its initial top ten rankings last week. Vudu only lists ten, but its absence there on a chart that favors higher-priced films is noticeable. iTunes has it at #16, Google Play at #25.

Though the film has been a box office disappointment (it crossed the $10 million mark this weekend, far below expectations for what remains a strong Oscar contender), the early release over the holidays was thought to give it a chance to rebound. It still might this week as older viewers settle in with immediate Christmas commitments over.

One factor in its way, and competing with everything else, is “Glass Onion.” Netflix likely will release some numbers this week, with anything less than the most initial viewing ever for an original movie unlikely. One sign of its appeal is that its predecessor “Knives Out” (Lionsgate/$3.99) is on two VOD charts, as high as #3 at iTunes.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$2.99) is the other title to make all three VOD charts. Parallel to its streaming debut on Paramount +, its price was cut, with it in the top six of all charts, #3 at Google Play.

Netflix has four Christmas titles in its top ten, all older films. Apart from “Glass Onion,” its top three are new entries. #2 is “The Invitation,” once again a recent Sony release streaming here. #3 is their original “Matilda: The Musical.” It was released initially by the streamer in the U.K./Ireland, where it grossed over $19 million, very strong (with token domestic showings earlier as well). Of note is that Working Title was one of its production companies, with veteran producers Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner involved (among their many credits was “Les Miserables”).

Despite more elevated promotion on the site this week, Alexandro J. Inarritu’s “Bardo” again isn’t on their top ten, with Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” dropping off after several weeks in play.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for December 26. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Violent Night (Universal) – $19.99

2. Die Hard (Disney) – $3.99

3. Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $3.99

4. The Grinch (Universal) – $3.99

5. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

6. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Universal) – $3.99

7. Elf (WBD) – $3.99

8. Christmas Vacation (WBD) – $3.99

9. The Woman King (Sony) – $5.99

10. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Universal) – $9.99

Google Play

1. Violent Night (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Grinch (Universal) – $3.99

3. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $2.99

4. Die Hard (Disney) – $3.99

5. Elf (WBD) – $3.99

6. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Universal) – $3.99

7. Black Adam (WBD) – $19.99

8. Christmas Vacation (WBD) – $3.99

9. Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $3.99

10. The Polar Express (WBD) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers December 19-25

1. Violent Night (Universal) – $19.99

2. Black Adam (WBD) – $19.99

3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Universal) – $3.99

4. The Grinch (Universal) – $3.99

5. Prey for the Devil (Lionsgate) – $19.99

6. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $2.99

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home (extended version) – $8.99

8. The Woman King (Sony) – $5.99

9. The Polar Express (WBD) – $3.99

10. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $12.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, December 26. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery (Netflix original)

2. The Invitation (2022 theatrical release)

3. Matilda: The Musical (British Netflix original)

4. The Christmas Chronicles (2018 Netflix original)

5. After Ever Happy (2022 theatrical release)

6. Trolls (2016 theatrical release)

7. A Bad Moms Christmas (2017 theatrical release)

8. Bullet Train (2022 theatrical release)

9. The Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020 Netflix original)

10. White Christmas (1954 theatrical release)

