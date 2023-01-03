‘Glass Onion’ Becomes Netflix’s Third Most-Watched Film, Passing ‘Bird Box’ and ‘The Gray Man’

After just 10 days on Netflix, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” has entered Netflix’s Most Popular English Films list at No. 3, behind only “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up.”

In its second week atop the Netflix Top 10, the “Knives Out” sequel from writer-director Rian Johnson has amassed 127.25 million hours viewed on the English Films list. Premiering on the streamer Dec. 23, the critically acclaimed follow-up has entered the Most Popular list at 209.4 million hours viewed.

Since its debut on Netflix (following a week-long theatrical run in late November), 90 million households have viewed the satirical murder-mystery flick. With another 18 days left to beat the records of “Red Notice” (364 million hours viewed) and “Don’t Look Up” (359.8 million hours viewed), “Glass Onion” stands poised to potentially become the streaming service’s top English film of all time.

Films that “Glass Onion” has surpassed after 10 days include “Bird Box,” “The Gray Man” and “The Adam Project,” which round out the 28-day top 5 list.

In the week prior, “Glass Onion” racked up 82.1 million hours viewed.

The film, starring Daniel Craig as the beloved detective Benoit Blanc, features an all-star cast including Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and centers on a tech billionaire who invites his friends on his private island for a getaway only for it to turn into a crime scene when someone turns up dead. The film also includes the final appearances of Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury, as well as guest appearances from Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Natasha Lyonne, Serena Williams and Yo-Yo Ma.

