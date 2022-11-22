Glass Is Never Trash: O-I Glass' Commitment to Recycled Content

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / O-I Glass, Inc.

At O-I, we see tremendous opportunity to positively impact the planet and communities where we operate. Our ambition is for glass containers to stay in the value chain, rather than end up in landfills or the environment. We also aspire to make glass containers for our customers that have a significantly smaller environmental footprint.

O-I is innovating to build sophisticated ecosystems that drive glass recycling and increase recycled content in our products. This is not something we can do alone. To see increases in glass recycling, capture more glass, and route it to our furnaces, there needs to be engagement across the glass value chain. We are investing and working hard to drive collaboration between stakeholders in the value chain. We have created partnerships to drive recycling, reduce consumer waste, and conserve resources.

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI), we love glass and we're proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it's also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020.

