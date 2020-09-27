Glass director M Night Shyamalan confirms new thriller is called Old

From Digital Spy

Glass and Split director M Night Shyamalan has revealed that his latest thriller movie has a very simple title.

The director announced on Twitter that he began shooting his new film yesterday (September 26) and that he has given it the rather ambiguous name Old.

"Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old. #OldMovie @OldTheMovie," he wrote, while sharing a photo of himself standing in a field wearing a face mask and holding up a clapperboard.

Shyamalan, who has directed The Sixth Sense and Lady in the Water, also shared the first official poster f0r the movie and it's just as mysterious as the title.

The monochrome poster depicts an hourglass with silhouettes of human bodies falling through it, with the words: "A new trip from writer/director M Night Shyamalan. It's only a matter of time" written on it.

Shyamalan will direct, write and produce the movie, for which no plot details are currently available.

However some casting news has emerged, with actors including Little Women star Eliza Scanlen, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Gael García Bernal and Rufus Sewell said to be attached.

Old is currently due for release in July 2021, having been pushed back from an originally planned February release date.

Shyamalan revealed in September 2019 that he is directing two original thrillers to be released by Universal, with the second currently due for release in February 2023.

"I believe original films are crucial to the longevity of the theatrical experience," he said at the time. "I am so excited to be working with (Universal) again and bringing new stories to the movie screen for years to come."

We may not know anything about Old yet but if the director's track record is anything to go by, it will be filled with suspense and most likely have an unexpected ending.

