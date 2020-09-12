Glasnow expected to start as Rays host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (16-30, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (29-16, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

LINE: Rays favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will face off on Saturday.

The Rays are 22-11 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .331, good for second in the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the team with a mark of .423.

The Red Sox are 10-22 against the rest of their division. The Boston offence has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the majors. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .312.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Rays with 39 hits and has 15 RBIs.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 31 RBIs and is batting .281.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).

Red Sox: Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press