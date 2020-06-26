Glasgow: Moment bloodied people brought out of hotel on stretchers

An eyewitness has described seeing people "bloodied" and being taken out of a Glasgow hotel on stretchers after several were injured in a stabbing attack.

Louisa, who was in a building in West George Street, told Sky News: "I saw people being treated with blood on the ground.

"I saw people running out of the hotel with the police shouting 'put your hands up, put your hands up, come out'."

Six were injured in the incident, which unfolded at the Park Inn hotel in the city centre at around 1pm, Police Scotland said.

A male suspect was shot dead by police. An officer was stabbed while dealing with the attacker is in a "critical but stable" condition in hospital.

Describing the scene, Louisa added: "There were police cars, ambulances all over the street and they cordoned it off.

"Police were shouting to people in other buildings near the Park Inn hotel to stay inside and not come into the street.

"I saw at least three people injured and they were taken away in ambulances. There were quite a number of people coming out with their hands up, running down the steps of the hotel.

"I saw people with blood on them, all over the ground."

Craig Milroy saw the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby. He said he saw a "man lying on the ground", describing him as having "no shoes on".

"He was on the ground with someone holding his side - I don't know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was," he added.

Mr Milroy said he saw four people being taken away in ambulances.

Another witness, who gave their name as Reilly, told Sky News they saw someone "looking unconscious" and being taken away in an ambulance.

They said they saw a police officer asking the hotel manager for key cards and access to CCTV, adding: "He was very quiet, just handed over the keys and said there was another manager with more access. I think he was a little in shock."

Armed police have sealed off the road and paramedics in hazmat suits were seen treating people on a blood-stained pavement, witnesses said.