Glasgow stabbings: Warning over suspect's mental state before knife rampage

Staff at a Glasgow hotel where an asylum seeker launched a knife attack were warned he was mentally unstable the night before he struck.

Fellow residents at the Park Inn had reported concerns about his mental state prior to the incident, and the warning was passed to staff in a phone call on Thursday evening.

Sky News has been told the Sudanese man had begun to behave erratically.

Other Sudanese asylum seekers had become scared of him and made their concerns known to a Glasgow-based liaison worker who deals with asylum issues.

The liaison worker phoned staff at the hotel reception desk at 11pm on the night before the attack to pass on the concerns.

The asylum seeker, who came to the United Kingdom six months ago, had been complaining about living conditions in the hotel and was having particular difficulty with noise.

Sky News also understands that in the minutes before the assault, he had a telephone consultation with an immigration solicitor.

During the call, around 11am on Friday, the same individual who had warned hotel reception staff had taken part in the three-way conversation.

During the consultation, he told the lawyer of his concern for the man's state of mind

The solicitor said he would pass on the concerns to the "safeguarding" team at the Home Office, set up to protect people in vulnerable circumstances.

However, shortly after ending his call with the lawyer, the man launched the knife attack inside the hotel at 12.50pm.

Six people, including 42-year-old police constable David Whyte, suffered knife wounds and are being treated in hospital.

The asylum seeker was shot dead by armed police responding to the incident.