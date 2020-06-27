Glasgow stabbings: Police officer says scene he found 'is something I will never forget'

A policeman left in critical condition after responding to a multiple stabbing attack at a Glasgow hotel has spoken of the scene he was first confronted with upon arrival, saying it "is something I will never forget".

Constable David Whyte was among the first officers sent to the city's Park Inn hotel after a man launched a knife attack.

He is now in a stable condition as he recovers from being stabbed, and spoke publicly of the "extremely challenging" experience for the first time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The scene we were confronted with is something I will never forget," he said.

"As the first responders on scene, myself and my colleague did what all police officers are trained for to save lives.

"I would like to thank my colleagues who put themselves in harm's way to contain this incident and assist with the vital treatment given to myself and others at the scene by other emergency services.

"Despite suffering serious injuries myself, I know that the swift actions of colleagues saved lives and prevented a far more serious incident."

"I would like to thank the medical staff at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for their outstanding care in the hours following this incident."