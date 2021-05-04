Glasgow fire tears through building housing city’s ‘oldest pub’

Vincent Wood
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Police have appealed for any witnesses after the flames seriously damaged the run-down premises above the Old College Bar&lt;/p&gt; (Google Maps)

Police have appealed for any witnesses after the flames seriously damaged the run-down premises above the Old College Bar

(Google Maps)

A late night fire in Glasgow has left the building housing a beloved city pub significantly damaged after flames tore through the surrounding premises, police have said.

40 firefighters were called to the scene on the city’s high street at 1.27am on Tuesday - and were met by a “well developed fire” according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue service.

Police have appealed for any witnesses after the flames seriously damaged the run-down premises above the Old College Bar - regarded as the oldest pub in the city.

Images from the scene showed the bar, a beloved spot for locals that featured in Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown documentary series, remained in tact - although the scale of water and smoke damage to the property remains unclear.

Nine fire appliances and around 40 firefighters were used to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters remained on the scene as of 4pm on Tuesday monitoring for any hotspots.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Detective Constable Neil Bonsor said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The blaze has caused significant damage to the building’s structure.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and who saw any suspicious behaviour to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0119 of May 4 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Roads in the area, including parts of High Street, Duke Street and West George Street, were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The blaze also temporarily affected train services to High Street, with passengers asked to travel to and from Glasgow Queen Street Low Level on Tuesday morning.

Services to High Street later resumed.

Additional reporting by PA

Read More

Coronavirus news – live: Domestic passports could ‘undermine vaccination programme’ as fears grow over NHS app

Fishmongers’ Hall terror attacker graded ‘low risk’ by officials days before knife rampage, inquest hears

Joe McCann: Two former paratroopers accused of murder of IRA leader acquitted

Latest Stories

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Milan Lucic does Flames a solid by waiving NMC ahead of expansion draft

    Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

  • LeBron James will reportedly sit out at least two more games to rest injured ankle

    LeBron James will sit out as the Lakers try to avoid the play-in tournament.

  • Is Aaron Rodgers' beef with the Packers legit? Let's dive in

    What put Green Bay at odds with its Hall of Fame quarterback? Let's break it all down.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Miles Bridges to reportedly miss 10 to 14 days due to NBA health and safety protocols

    Miles Bridges may not be able to return for the rest of the regular season.

  • Report: Los Angeles County said Vanessa Bryant has no 'viable legal claims' in crash photos lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County and others after graphic photos of the crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others were allegedly shared by officers.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Raptors guard Malachi Flynn named East's Rookie of the Month for April

    Malachi Flynn earned Rookie of the Month honors after guiding the Raps to an 8-7 record, with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet sidelined for much of April.

  • Aaron Rodgers tips his hand on Packers drama — with an assist from Davante Adams

    While declining to divulge his thoughts on his reported trade request, Rodgers is playing the cryptic social media game.

  • Stepping in for injured Lowry and VanVleet, Flynn picks up rookie of month honours

    NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is the NBA's Eastern Conference rookie of the month for April. With guards Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each missing multiple games with injuries in April, Flynn stepped up admirably, making eight starts in 15 appearances to help lead the Raptors to an 8-7 record for the month. He averaged 12.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 28.3 minutes and shot 40.8 per cent from three-point range. His 29 three-pointers last month ranked second on the team behind OG Anunoby (30). Flynn set a career high for points three times last month and recorded his first double-double with 20 points and 11 assists April 10 at Cleveland. Flynn, who was the 29th pic in the 2020 draft, is the ninth Raptor to earn rookie of the month honours, and the first since Jonas Valanciunas in March of 2013. The others were: Damon Stoudamire, Marcus Camby, Vince Carter, Charlie Villanueva, Jorge Garbajosa, Andrea Bargnani and Jamario Moon. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • NFL draft drew 160,000 with protocols for limited attendance

    Given that the nation remains in a pandemic, the NFL is more than satisfied with being able to attract 160,000 fans to the draft in Cleveland last week. While those numbers pale in comparison to what the three-day draft drew in previous years in Nashville and Philadelphia, they also reflect the necessary health and safety protocols the league observed. “We hit 160,000 across the three days,” Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's NFL executive vice-president of club business and league events, said Tuesday. "We hit some rough weather on Thursday night but the crowd experience built. It's a testament to Browns fans and Cleveland overall. Of course the numbers are less than if we were fully beyond the pandemic, but to put it in context, it's more than in year one (2015, when the draft was moved from New York) in Grant Park in Chicago. “This was certainly a hybrid draft as we transition out the other side of the pandemic. Last year was about representing where we all were, which was literally in our basements. This was pointing to brighter days and how you can do things together outdoors in a safe way.” Just as in Chicago, Philadelphia and Nashville, the NFL used an iconic locale within the city, building a stage and fan complex along the shore of Lake Erie and next to the Browns' stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The views provided on television gave this draft the feel of a big event, something Americans covet as the COVID-19 threat remains. Indeed, many sports and other entertainment genres were watching the NFL to see how things went. There was a large presence of vaccinated fans on hand — a requirement near the stage — and mandatory mask wearing elsewhere across what O'Reilly called “the broader campus.” “We are in a very different place from last year," O'Reilly noted, ”and it was one where people are so eager to be out and together. And we needed to do that while working with the CDC and local health officials to strike that right balance with fans in attendance, and do it safely. And so many of those fans ... were vaccinated and they were proud to be vaccinated and thrilled to be back out at an event like that. “We took the striking of that balance really seriously as we rolled out our plan and executed.” The next planned major event with large crowds will be the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinements in early August in Canton, Ohio. Two classes will be inducted: 2021's eight selectees; five modern-day players from the 2020 group; and a 15-member centennial class from 2020. Last year's inductions were postponed because of the pandemic. “We're working very closely with David Baker and the Hall of Fame on both the enshrinements and the game, which was postponed last year and features the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers,” O'Reilly said. “And we are looking forward to starting in a big way and hopefully to have fans on hand at training camps.” O'Reilly and the league also are hopeful the conclusion of the draft was a harbinger. Following the announcement of the final pick, a rainbow appeared over the Cleveland skyline. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Marcus Peters still mad at Rams for dealing him and immediately acquiring Jalen Ramsey: 'F*** them'

    Marcus Peters can get his revenge against the Rams in 2021.

  • Einarson continues world curling comeback bid, suspension of broadcasts extended

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson chipped away at her women's world curling championship deficit with a second straight win Tuesday in Calgary. The host country beat Italy 10-4 to get to a 3-5 record, but Einarson's foursome still faces an uphill climb to be among the six teams advancing to the qualification round Friday. "We're definitely not giving up," the Canadian skip said. Canada beat South Korea and Italy after opening the championship 1-5. A Canadian comeback will be witnessed by few. Television and streaming broadcasts remain suspended until at least Thursday because seven members of the crew tested positive for COVID-19. So Canada's important game against Scotland (4-2) remained off air Tuesday evening. Without spectators or production staff in the building, the Markin MacPhail Centre felt even more like a library for the Canadians. "It's even more quiet now," Einarson said. "You don't have those extra people around. We miss them. We hope they come back." Russia topped the standings at 7-0. Sweden handed Switzerland a first loss to put both countries at 6-1. China and Scotland (4-2), the United States (4-3), Germany (3-4) ranked above Canada, which is tied with South Korea for eighth at 3-5. The Czech Republic, Denmark and Japan were tied at 2-4 ahead of Estonia (1-6) and Italy (1-7). The top six teams at the world championship also qualify their countries in women's curling for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The rest of the Olympic field will be determined by an international qualifying tournament in December, which would be an awkward prospect for Curling Canada given the Olympic trials are in Saskatoon in November. Broadcasts were suspended Sunday when four TV staff tested positive, and that number rose to seven Monday. The rest of the broadcast crew continued to test negative, but game broadcasts remain suspended to Thursday morning to accommodate more testing, the World Curling Federation said. "The confirmation of this latest round of results, and additional work on contact tracing, allows the broadcast team and medical officials to progress to the next stage of discussions around a managed return to the competition with an adapted TV production setup," the WCF said in a statement Tuesday. "The impacted individuals who have previously returned positive results will remain in isolation and continue to be medically managed by the competition medical officials with guidance from Alberta Health." The women's world championship was relocated from Switzerland in March to Calgary in May because Swiss health authorities refused to support the tournament in the face of a global pandemic. The women's championship is the seventh and final curling event held with zero spectators and in a controlled environment in Calgary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Broadcast personnel aren't housed in the same hotel as the teams. Two German players, however, remain in quarantine because they tested positive before the tournament began. The WCF gave Daniele Jentsch an exemption to compete with a three-player team. Last month's men's championship was interrupted on the final weekend because of four positive COVID tests. The event made it to the finish line when it was determined those were "false positives." The world mixed doubles championship in Aberdeen, Scotland, where Einarson and Brad Gushue will represent Canada, is May 17-23. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • Still stuck on a gift for mom? An athleisure ensemble from Athleta is a great last-minute option

    Show your gratitude by upgrading her spring/summer wardrobe.

  • Browns sign veteran DT Damion Square, formerly with Chargers

    CLEVELAND — The Browns bulked up their defensive line Tuesday, signing veteran tackle Damion Square. Square spent the past seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 32-year-old hasn't missed a game the past four years. Cleveland's interior was getting thin following the departure of Larry Ogunjobi as a free agent and Sheldon Richardson's release in a salary-cap move. But general manager Andrew Berry addressed the inside depth by signing free agent Malik Jackson, drafting Ohio State's Tommy Togiai in the fourth round and now signing Square. On Monday, the team signed former Florida State standout Marvin Wilson as well as Malik McDowell, the No. 35 overall selection in 2017 by Seattle whose career has been sidetracked by serious legal trouble that included serving jail time. After going undrafted out of Alabama, Square began his NFL career in 2013 with Philadelphia. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie and bounced between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs for the first half of 2014 before joining the Chargers. In 2018, Square had three sacks and started a career-high 11 games. Square’s signing brings the Browns roster to 90 players. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Tom Withers, The Associated Press

  • 'Everybody's tired' as condensed NHL schedule takes its toll

    It was the second night of a back-to-back and the Tampa Bay Lightning's 10th game in 18 days and the defending Stanley Cup champions just didn't have it. “Everybody’s tired,” coach Jon Cooper said after that loss to Carolina. “Not just our team — all the teams.” Fatigue has set in around the NHL with teams playing 50 games in just over 100 days as part of a condensed schedule that's proving even more demanding than players expected. The 56-game schedule squeezed between mid-January and mid-May has taken its toll, leading to plenty of mental mistakes and wear-and-tear injuries for those gutting through the grind. Just in time for the playoffs, too. “We’re just trying to dig deep here,” Vegas forward Alex Tuch said. "We’re just trying to prepare physically and mentally for each game, and the more you take it game by game, the better it is.” The teams in playoff contention all have a handful of games left before the post-season, which is just the trick for igniting energy levels for even the most worn-out and banged-up veterans. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour is glad “there's a finish line now.” Getting there has been the hard part. "We can all agree it’s been pretty tiring," Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “Every team’s going through it. We knew going in that it was going to be a bit of a grind of a season, and we’ve stayed with it.” Not without some stumbles along the way. Virus-related postponements mangled the schedule of just about every team in the league, including Vancouver, which missed more than two weeks and still has nine games to play through May 19. The rest of the NHL will be into the first round of playoffs by then, which is close enough to taste now. New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz likened it to running a marathon and getting to that final turn. “We are getting more and more excited for (the playoffs), and I feel that helps us,” Minnesota's Kevin Fiala said. Contenders are hoping to get healthy by the playoffs. Tampa Bay expects to get Steven Stamkos back from his injury, and 2019 MVP Nikita Kucherov could be ready to go by Game 1 after missing the entire regular season following hip surgery. Washington has been without Alex Ovechkin for all but 39 seconds for well over a week. Pittsburgh just got Evgeni Malkin back from a six-week absence. Florida has had a laundry list of injuries and still managed to clinch a playoff berth for the first time in five years. “Guys have been very good about trying to stay fresh and trying to stay rested,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “We try to manage our ice time as best we can as opposed to going to practice on a day where we know that, hey, there’s not a lot of excitement in going and putting our skates back on. We’ve elected the latter half of the schedule here to have some days off and keep ourselves fresh, have morning skates and reinforce our team structure in games in video.” Some of the grind is mental, and it's especially challenging for the many players who left family back home because the season started so late, travel restrictions are in place and there are so many games in such a short period of time. Washington defenceman Zdeno Chara is one of them, and he said his wife and kids staying back in Boston has been the toughest part of his season. “I think we’re trying to do our best with the technology we have available these days," Chara said. “Obviously with the FaceTime and phone technology, you can be in touch daily. It’s different not being with them at home. Those are the sacrifices we talked about before I made that decision (to sign in Washington), and so far it’s been working.” After some fits and starts and juggling of the schedule, the NHL has worked well enough to get through its season during the pandemic. While there are questions ahead about how to handle the four Canadian teams that make the playoffs and potential border concerns, players and coaches are glad they've been able to get through the season. “We’re happy to do it,” Brind'Amour said. “The alternative is worse: not playing. You’ve just got to make do with it.” ___ AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Jonathan David, Evelyne Viens named Canada Soccer players of the month

    Jonathan David and Evelyne Viens have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for April. David, a 21-year-old forward from Ottawa, scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Ligue 1 leaders Lille over defending champion Paris Saint-Germain. Viens, a 24-year-old forward from L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., recorded her first two international goals in back-to-back Canada wins before bringing her scoring touch to the National Women’s Soccer League. David, who missed three games with a torn ankle ligament injury suffered in the PSG win, also scored in a subsequent 3-2 comeback win at Olympique Lyonnais. His April 25 goal was his 11th of the Ligue 1 season, tying a record for a Canadian goal-scorer in a top-five men’s European league (Tomasz Radzinski scored 11 for Everton in the 2002-03 English Premier League season). Viens scored in a 3-0 win over Wales on April 9 and in a 2-0 victory over England four days later. After joining NJ/NY Gotham FC, she kicked off the NWSL season by scoring the added-time winner in a 4:3 Challenge Cup victory over the North Carolina Courage. Viens rejoined NJ/NY Gotham FC, previously known as Sky Blue FC, after scoring 11 goals in 14 matches on loan with Paris FC in France. Canada Soccer Players of the Month April 2021 — Jonathan David an Evelyne Viens. March 2021 — Cyle Larin and Jessie Fleming. February 2021 — Alphonso Davies and Shelina Zadorsky. January 2021 — Cyle Larin and Ashley Lawrence. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. The Canadian Press