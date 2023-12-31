Glasgow claim bragging rights despite narrow defeat - analysis

Glasgow Warriors may not have come out on top but the spoils and bragging rights belong to them thanks to the aggregate score.

Despite losing 19-14 to Edinburgh, they did just enough last week to keep the 1872 Cup with them.

It was the visitors that came out the blocks swinging and overall the momentum stayed with them.

They had 52% possession and 52% territory as well, but it wasn't enough to keep Edinburgh at bay.

Tries from Matt Currie and the newly re-signed Duhan van der Merwe rattled Glasgow enough to give Ben Healy three shots at the uprights.

For a derby game, both coaches will be happy with their discipline as it was predominantly a clean game, only one yellow card for Edinburgh's Marshall Sykes right at the end of the game.