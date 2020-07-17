Glasgow: Boy, 10, dies after being injured on building site

A 10-year-old boy has died after being injured on a building site in Glasgow, police have said.

Officers were called to the site in the Drumchapel area of the city at 9.55pm on Thursday, Police Scotland said.

They found the boy with serious injuries and he was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by paramedics, but was pronounced dead shortly after, they added.

A force spokesman said: "Enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident, however the death is not being treated as suspicious. The Health and Safety Executive have been informed."