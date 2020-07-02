Glasgow attack: Policeman stabbed by knifeman is released from hospital

A police officer who was stabbed during the Glasgow hotel attack has been released from hospital.

Constable David Whyte, 42, was left in a critical condition following the incident at the Park Inn Hotel on 26 June.

Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, who had been staying at the hotel but was originally from Sudan, was shot dead by police after he stabbed PC Whyte and five other men.

On Thursday, the officer was discharged from Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

He thanked medical staff for saving his life, adding: "I feel incredibly lucky being able to leave hospital less than a week after the incident.

"I would also like to thank everyone at Police Scotland for their support and also the thousands of people who have sent warm wishes from around the world over the last few days.

"There is no doubt that I face a long road to recovery but I am absolutely determined to be back on duty as soon as I possibly can."

Previously, the 42-year-old said the scene he confronted was one he will "never forget".

Four of the five other victims of the attack are still in hospital following the West George Street incident.

One is in a "critical but stable" condition and three are described as stable. The other was discharged on Tuesday.