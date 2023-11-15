The glaring problem with Starmer’s property strategy

Combining the 'friendly spirit of the slum' with better conditions, waves of new towns were built in the post-war decades – with varying degrees of success

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to build ‘the next generation’ of new towns, along with 1.5 million homes, as part of a “decade of renewal under Labour”.

But the residents living in the 32 new towns built after the Second World War say the redevelopments, designed to “balance communities”, traded their historic architecture for car parks and shopping centres owned by private offshore firms, and forced independent shops out of high streets.

The New Towns Act sought not only to provide homes for half a million people after the war, but to create a new kind of society.

They aimed to combine the “friendly spirit of the former slum with the vastly improved health conditions of the new estate”, as Lewis Silkin, the Minister of Town and Country Planning, declared to the House of Commons in 1946.

Alongside such lofty aims, more pragmatic concerns were also to be addressed: improving public health and transport; creating pedestrian paths, integrating green spaces.

Over the following decades, successive governments took on the challenge, with further waves of new town developments in 1959 and 1965.

Although locations such as Milton Keynes and Welwyn Garden City have proved to be financially sustainable, others – including Peterlee in Co Durham and Skelmersdale in Lancashire – have struggled to thrive in the intervening decades.

Now this vision has been reclaimed by another political era, with Labour promising to build “the next generation” of new towns near English cities.

“It remains the most ambitious programme of town building that’s ever been undertaken in the United Kingdom”, says Katy Lock, director of communities at the Town and Country Planning Association, the think tank which has advised several governments on developing new towns programmes.

“It is a huge opportunity for Labour or another government to get this right this time and learning the lessons from the past is absolutely essential.”

‘They sold our town to offshore companies’

Stevenage in Hertfordshire was designated the first new town on Nov 11 1946.

To support the development, the Government created development corporations – governing bodies which would take responsibility for each metropolis.

Under Margaret Thatcher’s premiership, however, they were cut, with no long-term replacement to manage stewardship.

Municipal assets were sold between 1977 and 1996, with social housing removed from local authority control as part of the Right to Buy policy.

Decades later, leaders and residents still feel they are in recovery from these decisions.

The late Queen Elizabeth visiting Crawley new town in 1958 after the opening of nearby Gatwick airport - EVENING STANDARD /GETTY IMAGES

Richard Henry, leader of Stevenage borough council and life-long resident, says: “There was a lot of opposition to Stevenage being built in Hertfordshire. It wasn’t a popular idea for local people in Hertford because the old town had already existed for thousands of years: there’s Roman heritage in Stevenage.”

He says the sale of the town’s assets to pensions and insurance companies, among other businesses, had hindered regeneration of the ageing buildings.

“[Margaret Thatcher’s] immediate wind-up of the development corporation programme was a real betrayal of this whole ambition that had been to build this new society”, explains Ms Lock.

“The result of that is that in all of the new towns today there’s quite a confusing pattern of land ownership. Most of the town centres in the existing data owned by the private sector are owned by quite often remote offshore investment funds.

“Quite often the local authorities don’t have to own the land to be able to have a say in their regeneration.”

Speaking on Labour’s plans, Cllr Henry says: “Learn from all the towns that have gone through this process. Keep people informed, give them some flexibility in asset management.”

‘Our town was destroyed for a car park’

In Redditch, Anthony Green, secretary of the Redditch History Society, recalls the widespread opposition to the new town designation in 1964, which saw the old town destroyed for a shopping centre, surrounded by multi-storey car parks and brutalist architecture.

He says entire streets were demolished and independent shops were forced out.

“All the people in Redditch were very unhappy, because we had a typical main street with lots of small shops, with little side roads.

“Basically the whole of the town area was demolished.”

Mr Green, 80, says: “For small businesses to rent to shop in a centre, which is owned by a finance company, it’s just not doable. So small shops can’t really operate in the town centre anymore, which is a shame, because we used to have a lot of them.

“I believe they should have kept the old town centre. With the next new towns, we should put money into refurbishing things rather than demolishing and rebuilding.”

‘I don’t think all residents are aware of Milton Keynes’ history’

One of the biggest and most prosperous municipalities to have been established as part of the programme is Milton Keynes.

But Bill Griffiths, 79, a local museum director, says residents no longer remember the old town.

Bill Griffiths says people are no longer aware of Milton Keynes' history - JOHN LAWRENCE

Each part of the museum covers a different period of Milton Keynes’ history, extending far earlier than its official creation in 1967. Resurfaced Roman murals stand for its ancient history, and farm machines for its industrial and agricultural heritage.

But they lead to an airy central gallery of the city’s more recent successes, as the home of the Open University and base for corporate investment, such as the Red Bull technology centre.

“I don’t think all the residents here are aware anymore of Milton Keynes’ history as a new town. But it’s so important to the city’s character,” he says.

Elsewhere, residents say the new town lacks a sense of community spirit.

Viva Luel, 39, has a “love-hate relationship” with the city.

Viva Luel, and son Josh, has a love-hate relationship with Milton Keynes - JOHN LAWRENCE

“There are a lot of activities. But not a lot of night life. Not like back in the day, when there were lots of nightclubs and pubs,” she says.

Meanwhile, young couple Salme and Hadi Abbas, who moved from north London earlier this year, are disappointed by the “boring” area.

“We definitely feel safe”, says Salme, 32, pushing her five-month-old baby in a pram.

“We are really grateful to be here but it’s a bit boring, we’re here in the shopping centre every day.

“There’s not much of a community vibe, there’s not much in terms of the arts here. The culture is lacking. But there’s a lot of green spaces, it’s really open and in terms of accommodation and rent it’s much much better. But in terms of the things we used to do, it is not the same.”

Hadi, her husband, agrees. “We’ve realised over time that it’s a bit Americanised here, you have to have a car, everything is a grid.”

Labour risks isolating communities

Anthony Breach, senior analyst at Centre for Cities, the think tank, says location is crucial to Labour’s plans.

An unplanned approach could produce experimental and isolated communities such as Skelmersdale which, he says, is now quite cut off from the rest of the wider regional economy.

“It hasn’t been that successful as a community or a local economy, and I think it would have been better if Liverpool had just stayed a big settlement without these settlements being created,” he says.

Planning for connections to the big cities, and trying to integrate them into a wider regional economy will be important for the new towns to succeed, says Mr Breach.

Meanwhile, Ms Lock believes an ad-hoc approach where individual areas bid for new towns should be reconsidered.

“The Government needs to have a locally led approach when they implement new towns; and there needs to be a transparent process for people about why they’re being located in these places, which must be beyond the South East of England,” she says.

“There is a need to rebalance the economy and country. We need to look strategically at the whole country and understand what our renewal and growth needs are.”

Tony Skottowe, 83, from Welwyn Garden City, agrees. that the balance is key, citing recent proposals by developers to build high-rise blocks in the town.

“There is clearly a temptation of commercial builders to build for money and not for people, the planning system doesn’t help”, he says.

“You need something to protect the town from the vagaries of governments changing their minds to keep the community spirit.

“That’s hard to generate in building a town very quickly.”

