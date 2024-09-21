Glantz passes for 2 TDs, runs for 2 more as Lindenwood rolls over St. Thomas 64-0

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nate Glantz threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Lindenwood to a 64-0 win over St. Thomas Minnesota on Saturday.

The Lions (1-3) opened the scoring off a blocked punt, the only points of the first quarter, and then erupted for 35 points in the second quarter.

Cortezz Jones scored on runs of 51 and 48 yards, sandwiching a Glantz 16-yard scamper. Then Jeff Caldwell scored on a 93-yard catch-and-run. Glantz capped the 338-yard second-quarter outburst with a 3-yard run.

Logan Seibert kicked three field goals in the second half while Glantz had a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Caldwell and Robert Giaimo scored on a 19-yard run.

The Lions piled up 541 yards. Glantz was 13 of 18 for 228 yards with Caldwell getting 153 yards on five receptions. Jones had 152 yards on 10 carries.

The Tommies (1-3) were held to 148 yards.

