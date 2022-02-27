At a glance: Where to park, watch Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament

Long Cove Club, in partnership with Darius Rucker and the University of South Carolina, will host the 10th annual Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held Monday through Wednesday. at Long Cove Club’s nationally acclaimed golf course on Hilton Head Island.

Tee times: Tee times for the 54-hole event will run from 9:40 a.m. to noon each day. Pairings and live scoring will be available on the website at www.LongCoveDRI.com.

Spectator parking: Spectator parking will be at Central Church directly across from the Long Cove Club entrance. Parking signs and parking attendants will be available. A trolley will shuttle spectators daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For safety, all spectators must ride the shuttle, and no walking across U.S. 278 will be permitted. Spectators are welcome into Long Cove Club at no charge.

The field: Joining the University of South Carolina will be: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Furman, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, North Carolina, Northwestern, Texas, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

Golf Channel: The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate will make its Golf Channel debut, marking the first all-women’s regular season collegiate golf event to be televised on Golf Channel. Watch live on Golf Channel from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.