Glamsteam is the innovative beauty tool your dry skin is begging for

If you’ve opened TikTok or Instagram at all this year, you’d know that facial tools are having a major moment right now. From microcurrent devices and vibrating face massagers to face steamers and silk pillowcases, skin care is more than just a good serum, moisturizer and SPF.

All of those products cost a pretty penny separately. So, I found myself standing in front of my trusty CVS humidifier to soak up that sweet, sweet moisture because I didn’t have a separate face steamer. But a face steamer has a different purpose than a humidifier, which also has a different purpose than a diffuser. Ugh, it’s a lot, and I’m tired.

Then, there’s Glamsteam. The Australian company founded by Tee, a Sudan-born 23-year-old, was founded to simplify the overwhelming world of beauty products — and do something new in the process. Thus, the 5-in-1 home beauty steamer was born.

Yes, you read that correctly: 5-in-1.

Here’s the gist: Glamsteam can be used as a facial steamer, air diffuser, cuticle steamer, face towel steamer and a cold and flu remedy. You can get that all-around salon and spa experience at home without paying for an expensive treatment. For an added subtle flex, it’s the first device of its kind in the whole entire world.

Try incorporating the Glamsteam into your skin care routine by steaming your face after cleansing. Or de-stress by adding a few drops of eucalyptus oil to the Glamsteam while you shower to feel the most bougie. Honestly, I’m most obsessed with the towel warming feature because my pre-war apartment gets frigid this time of year.

Because I’m a firm believer in not gatekeeping revolutionary beauty products, you can also save on this two-pack and gift one to your best friend. Or, you know, keep one in your bedroom and one in your bathroom because why the hell not? You deserve it, baby.

If you liked this story shop these 14 gifts to buy yourself for absolutely no reason at all.

