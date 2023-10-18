Glamour Women of the Year awards: Halle Bailey, America Ferrera and Lily Allen hit red carpet

Andre Rhoden-Paul - BBC News
·1 min read
Singer and Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey said it feels "so amazing to be recognized for the work that I have put in all the years" after she was named Gen Z gamechanger
Glamour says Halle Bailey, who's 23, has "become a leading voice of her generation".

Some of the biggest stars from the entertainment world hit the red carpet at the Glamour Women of the Year awards.

The event hosted by the women's magazine celebrated "gamechangers and feminist heroes".

American singer and Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey won the Gen Z gamechanger award, with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Barbie actress America Ferrera named Women of the Year global honourees.

Singer Lily Allen won in the theatre actor category after starring in The Pillowman at London's Duke of York's Theatre, while England's women's football team won the sports icons award after reaching the Women's World Cup final.

Here are some of the best snaps from the red carpet in London.

Lily Allen
Lily Allen took home an award in the theatre actor category after starring in The Pillowman.
America Ferrera
Barbie and Ugly Betty actress America Ferrera took home the global honouree award, as well as the UK impact award.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock posed for an over the shoulder shot before receiving the musician award. The Little Mix star has released two singles of her own while the band takes a break.
Rochelle Humes
TV presenter Rochelle Hume went for a floral-inspired orange look.
Becky Hill
Becky Hill said she was giving "Disney princess realness" to present the rising star award won by singer Olivia Dean.
Jess Glynne
Singer Jess Glynne arrived in a red lace number.
Bimini Bon Boulash
RuPaul's Drag Race star and singer Bimini Bon Boulash hit the red carpet in a black boddice.