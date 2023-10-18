Glamour Women of the Year awards: Halle Bailey, America Ferrera and Lily Allen hit red carpet

Glamour says Halle Bailey, who's 23, has "become a leading voice of her generation".

Some of the biggest stars from the entertainment world hit the red carpet at the Glamour Women of the Year awards.

The event hosted by the women's magazine celebrated "gamechangers and feminist heroes".

American singer and Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey won the Gen Z gamechanger award, with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Barbie actress America Ferrera named Women of the Year global honourees.

Singer Lily Allen won in the theatre actor category after starring in The Pillowman at London's Duke of York's Theatre, while England's women's football team won the sports icons award after reaching the Women's World Cup final.

Here are some of the best snaps from the red carpet in London.

Lily Allen took home an award in the theatre actor category after starring in The Pillowman.

Barbie and Ugly Betty actress America Ferrera took home the global honouree award, as well as the UK impact award.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock posed for an over the shoulder shot before receiving the musician award. The Little Mix star has released two singles of her own while the band takes a break.

TV presenter Rochelle Hume went for a floral-inspired orange look.

Becky Hill said she was giving "Disney princess realness" to present the rising star award won by singer Olivia Dean.

Singer Jess Glynne arrived in a red lace number.