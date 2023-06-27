Glamorous star Miss Benny comes out as transgender, reveals show evolved with their journey

Miss Benny has officially come out as transgender.

The actor, who stars in Netflix's Glamorous alongside Kim Cattrall, came out in an essay in Time published on Monday. "The gap is quickly closing between now and June 22: the day that my television series Glamorous will come out on Netflix," they wrote. "And along with it, I too will come out as the transgender woman I've been privately living as for the last few years. I'm a proud person, but admittedly it's still a bit daunting to say those words publicly."

Miss Benny previously featured on Fuller House, American Horror Stories, and Love, Victor.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: Miss Benny poses as Christian Louboutin and Rossy De Palma host Loubi Tablao inspired celebration for Flamencaba Collection at Carondelet House on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin)

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Miss Benny

Miss Benny, who had not come out publicly when cast as the male character Marco, described their journey to landing the role on Glamorous and how the character shifted with their identity.

After the show was picked up by Netflix (several years Miss Benny initially auditioned), the actor met with creator Jordan Nardino and pitched tweaking the premise to fit their identity. "I met him at a bar in Silver Lake, and I told him about my transition," they wrote. "I knew this was different from the original plan, but I felt we could include this journey in the show by having Marco transition alongside my transition in real life."

Netflix and the writers were supportive of the idea and thus the show was adjusted to reflect Miss Benny's authentic story. "It was really important that Marco's trans-ness was not the plot of the show," they noted. "It's not a 'twist' to surprise the audience. Instead, we get to watch a young queer person experiencing first love and heartbreak, career success and failure, and everything else that comes with being a young adult… while also discovering their identity in the background of life. Because being transgender is not something you do, it's who you are."

Miss Benny recently spoke to EW and detailed how the Glamorous audition was the first place they felt the space to truly be themselves in a casting situation. "I was so used to the way I had to audition before, where I would go in as myself and I'd be told to tone myself down," they said. "So I went into the Glamorous audition toned down already, in anticipation of that. The only note they gave me for my callback was 'we want you to be yourself.' They knew me to be a very flamboyant and vibrant person. That's something they were looking for, so the next audition I didn't hold back at all. It felt like the first time in a casting office I'd ever been told that I wasn't doing too much, and it was validating."

Read the full essay in Time here.

