‘Glamorous’: Damian Terriquez & Kaleb Horn Join Netflix Drama Series As Recurring

Damian Terriquez (All Rise) and Kaleb Horn (Hardy Boys) have been cast in key recurring roles opposite Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall in Netflix drama series Glamorous, from Jordon Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery) and Damon Wayans Jr.

Glamorous, which originally had been ordered to pilot at The CW in 2019, tells the story of Marco Mejia, played by Miss Benny, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall). It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.

More from Deadline

Terriquez will recur as Dizmal, a Bushwick fixture and drag performer who welcomes Marco (Benny) to the world of Brooklyn nightlife; while Horn will portray Nowhere, Glamorous by Madolyn’s (Cattrall) marketing assistant.

Also appearing as guest stars in the series debut are Matt Rogers (I Love That For You), playing Tony, Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island) as Cliff, Aldrin Bundoc (Schitt’s Creek) as Jeffrey, Brock Ciarlelli (Bros) as Geoffrey, along with Monét X Change (Winner, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 7), Priyanka (Winner, Canada’s Drag Race, Charlene Incarnate (Drag Performer, featured in Wig), Serena Tea (Drag Performer) and Chiquitita (Drag Performer) all playing themselves.

In addition to Miss Benny and Cattrall, previously announced cast includes series regulars Zane Phillips (Chad), Jade Payton (Venetia), Michael Hsu Rosen (Ben), Ayesha Harris (Britt), Graham Parkhurst (Parker), with guest stars Diana Maria Riva (Julia), Lisa Gilroy (Alyssasays), Mark Deklin (James), Nicole Power (Mykynnleigh) and Ricardo Chavira (Teddy).

Story continues

Nardino writes and exec produces the 10-part drama series, which is also exec produced by Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment. CBS Studios is the studio.

Terriquez is repped by Pure Talent Management and Media Artists Group.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.